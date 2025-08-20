Dundee architect shares his 7 favourite buildings in the city and why

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee architect shares his 7 favourite buildings in the city and why

From art galleries to libraries, top Dundee architect Jon Frullani shares his favourite seven buildings in the city and why.

The V&A previously failed to impress Tripadvisor commentors.
The V&A Dundee Museum opened in 2018. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
By Poppy Watson

From museums and galleries to office buildings and libraries, Dundee boasts a wealth of stunning buildings.

The blend of ornate Victorian and Art Deco landmarks with contemporary showstoppers makes for a rich and diverse architectural landscape.

But which buildings truly stand out?

Dundee architect Jon Frullani in his Perth Road office.
Dundee architect Jon Frullani in his Perth Road office. Image: Kim Cessford.

To find out, we asked leading Dundee architect Jon Frullani to share his seven favourites – and explain what makes each of them special.

His list, spanning from the late 1800s to the early 2000s, showcases a wide range of styles and eras, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Maggie’s Centre Dundee

The Maggie's Dundee building.
Maggie’s Dundee aims to help anyone who has been affected by cancer. Image: DC Thomson

The first building on Jon’s list is Maggie’s Centre Dundee, designed by renowned Canadian architect Frank Gehry.

The centre, which opened at Ninewells Hospital in 2003, provides free practical, emotional and social support to people with cancer and their families and friends.

Jon said: “Not only is Maggie’s Centre designed by a world-renowned architect, which is fantastic to have in our local area, but it’s also a prime example of a building that has been designed with its occupants in mind.

“When you have good-quality design and architecture and you create the correct type of space and environment, it can dramatically alter the users that occupy that building.

“Maggie’s Centre is a very good example of how architects should be designing buildings for their occupants – not designing for it to be the cheapest or to look a certain way for the sake of it.”

V&A Dundee

The exterior of the V&A museum in Dundee.
The exterior of the V&A in Dundee. Image: PA Archive/PA Images

Next on Jon’s list is V&A Dundee, which was designed by award-winning Japanese architect Kengo Kuma following an international competition.

The waterfront museum, which opened in 2018, features a permanent collection focusing on Scottish design and hosts temporary exhibitions.

Jon said: “Again, it’s fantastic for the local architecture in Dundee to have world-renowned architects designing buildings in our city.

“The V&A has acted as a catalyst for growth in Dundee and put the city on the map.

“I don’t think people will ever truly know how much it has helped the city and its resurgence and growth.

“I think that should be applauded.”

Caird Hall

Caird Hall, Dundee, with new graduates celebrating in the foreground.
Caird Hall is a popular venue for graduation ceremonies. Image – Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Jon is also a fan of Caird Hall, built between 1914 and 1922, and designed by the city architect James Thomson.

The concert auditorium in City Square hosts a range of events, from musicals and orchestral performances to comedy shows and graduation ceremonies.

Jon said: “I think Caird Hall is a very good example of a scale of architecture we no longer see today.

“While we do build big buildings, they just don’t have the character and the detail.

“It’s a great example of scale and the grandeur of the time.

“The Caird Hall plays an important role within our community and Dundee itself.”

McManus Galleries

The McManus: Dundee's Art Gallery and Museum.
The McManus Museum and Gallery Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The McManus Galleries – the Albert Square museum which opened in 1867 – is also in Jon’s top seven.

The iconic Victorian building underwent a multi-million-pound restoration between 2005 and 2010.

Jon said: “McManus Galleries is a stunning building.

“We just don’t build buildings of this quality any more, and that’s such a shame.

“McManus was extensively refurbished, which has to be highly commended.

“We owe it to these buildings to retain them for future generations.”

DC Thomson HQ

The headquarters of DC Thomson at Meadowside, Dundee.
DC Thomson’s HQ at Meadowside in Dundee

Directly opposite The McManus Galleries is the headquarters of family-owned media company DC Thomson – which Jon also admires.

The 1906 building, designed by London architectural firm Niven & Wigglesworth, boasts a sandstone structure and a later-added tower.

It underwent an extensive renovation between 2013 and 2017.

Jon said: “The Thomson family should be commended for the money they spent not so long ago restoring the office to its former glory.

“The addition of the tower makes it a very notable building, while the revolving door recalls the bygone years.

“Once again, I think these buildings should be retained, because we just don’t have buildings like that any more.”

Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA)

Dundee Contemporary Arts on the Nethergate.
Dundee Contemporary Arts on the Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Next on Jon’s list is the Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA), which opened on the Nethergate in 1999.

The hub for contemporary arts and culture was designed by Edinburgh’s Richard Murphy after an international design competition. The resulting building was instantly hailed as an innovative modern space.

Jon said: “I think the DCA is definitely worthy of a mention on this list.

“It’s an iconic building that is very much part of the fabric of Dundee and plays an integral part in all the art and related subjects on Perth Road.

“It is probably one of the best examples of buildings from the 1990s.”

Coldside Community Library

Coldside Community Library in Dundee is a Grade A listed building.
Coldside Library is a Grade A listed building. Image: DC Thomson

Last but not least is Coldside Community Library on Strathmartine Road, which is operated by Leisure and Culture Dundee.

The building was commissioned in 1901 and designed by architect James Thomson.

Jon said: “We don’t build buildings like that any more.

“Can you imagine if we were building a new community library today? It just wouldn’t compare.

“To have something like the Coldside Library as a public building is just fantastic, because it’s a stunning piece of architecture.

“It’s also Grade A listed, which is the highest listing that can be achieved in Scotland for a building, so that would say something about it as well.”

‘If we’re not careful – Dundee’s historic buildings will go to rack and ruin’

Jon is passionate about the conservation of historic buildings.

Many of his Perth Road architectural firm’s projects include the restoration and conversion of listed buildings, churches and old schools.

But he is concerned that, thanks to the current economic climate, some of Dundee’s iconic historical buildings – such as the old post office on the corner of Meadowside – could fall into disrepair.

He said: “If we’re not careful as a society, then all these lovely old buildings are going to go to rack and ruin.

Architect Jon Frullani in front of his Dundee office.
Jon Frullani is passionate about the conservation of historical buildings. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We’re very lucky that The McManus and DC Thomson office was done up – but there’s not always a rich benefactor who is willing to put the money into these older buildings.

“I am noticing a trend that it’s now becoming economically not viable to restore some of these buildings because of the cost of materials and labour.

“That’s only going to have a negative effect on our society when potentially these buildings fall into disrepair.

“Eventually, over time, if they’re not looked after and have money spent on them, they’ll be demolished.”

  • Which Dundee building is your favourite? Let us know in the comments. 

