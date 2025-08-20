Dundee architect shares his 7 favourite buildings in the city and why

From museums and galleries to office buildings and libraries, Dundee boasts a wealth of stunning buildings.

The blend of ornate Victorian and Art Deco landmarks with contemporary showstoppers makes for a rich and diverse architectural landscape.

But which buildings truly stand out?

To find out, we asked leading Dundee architect Jon Frullani to share his seven favourites – and explain what makes each of them special.

His list, spanning from the late 1800s to the early 2000s, showcases a wide range of styles and eras, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Maggie’s Centre Dundee

The first building on Jon’s list is Maggie’s Centre Dundee, designed by renowned Canadian architect Frank Gehry.

The centre, which opened at Ninewells Hospital in 2003, provides free practical, emotional and social support to people with cancer and their families and friends.

Jon said: “Not only is Maggie’s Centre designed by a world-renowned architect, which is fantastic to have in our local area, but it’s also a prime example of a building that has been designed with its occupants in mind.

“When you have good-quality design and architecture and you create the correct type of space and environment, it can dramatically alter the users that occupy that building.

“Maggie’s Centre is a very good example of how architects should be designing buildings for their occupants – not designing for it to be the cheapest or to look a certain way for the sake of it.”

V&A Dundee

Next on Jon’s list is V&A Dundee, which was designed by award-winning Japanese architect Kengo Kuma following an international competition.

The waterfront museum, which opened in 2018, features a permanent collection focusing on Scottish design and hosts temporary exhibitions.

Jon said: “Again, it’s fantastic for the local architecture in Dundee to have world-renowned architects designing buildings in our city.

“The V&A has acted as a catalyst for growth in Dundee and put the city on the map.

“I don’t think people will ever truly know how much it has helped the city and its resurgence and growth.

“I think that should be applauded.”

Caird Hall

Jon is also a fan of Caird Hall, built between 1914 and 1922, and designed by the city architect James Thomson.

The concert auditorium in City Square hosts a range of events, from musicals and orchestral performances to comedy shows and graduation ceremonies.

Jon said: “I think Caird Hall is a very good example of a scale of architecture we no longer see today.

“While we do build big buildings, they just don’t have the character and the detail.

“It’s a great example of scale and the grandeur of the time.

“The Caird Hall plays an important role within our community and Dundee itself.”

McManus Galleries

The McManus Galleries – the Albert Square museum which opened in 1867 – is also in Jon’s top seven.

The iconic Victorian building underwent a multi-million-pound restoration between 2005 and 2010.

Jon said: “McManus Galleries is a stunning building.

“We just don’t build buildings of this quality any more, and that’s such a shame.

“McManus was extensively refurbished, which has to be highly commended.

“We owe it to these buildings to retain them for future generations.”

DC Thomson HQ

Directly opposite The McManus Galleries is the headquarters of family-owned media company DC Thomson – which Jon also admires.

The 1906 building, designed by London architectural firm Niven & Wigglesworth, boasts a sandstone structure and a later-added tower.

It underwent an extensive renovation between 2013 and 2017.

Jon said: “The Thomson family should be commended for the money they spent not so long ago restoring the office to its former glory.

“The addition of the tower makes it a very notable building, while the revolving door recalls the bygone years.

“Once again, I think these buildings should be retained, because we just don’t have buildings like that any more.”

Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA)

Next on Jon’s list is the Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA), which opened on the Nethergate in 1999.

The hub for contemporary arts and culture was designed by Edinburgh’s Richard Murphy after an international design competition. The resulting building was instantly hailed as an innovative modern space.

Jon said: “I think the DCA is definitely worthy of a mention on this list.

“It’s an iconic building that is very much part of the fabric of Dundee and plays an integral part in all the art and related subjects on Perth Road.

“It is probably one of the best examples of buildings from the 1990s.”

Coldside Community Library

Last but not least is Coldside Community Library on Strathmartine Road, which is operated by Leisure and Culture Dundee.

The building was commissioned in 1901 and designed by architect James Thomson.

Jon said: “We don’t build buildings like that any more.

“Can you imagine if we were building a new community library today? It just wouldn’t compare.

“To have something like the Coldside Library as a public building is just fantastic, because it’s a stunning piece of architecture.

“It’s also Grade A listed, which is the highest listing that can be achieved in Scotland for a building, so that would say something about it as well.”

‘If we’re not careful – Dundee’s historic buildings will go to rack and ruin’

Jon is passionate about the conservation of historic buildings.

Many of his Perth Road architectural firm’s projects include the restoration and conversion of listed buildings, churches and old schools.

But he is concerned that, thanks to the current economic climate, some of Dundee’s iconic historical buildings – such as the old post office on the corner of Meadowside – could fall into disrepair.

He said: “If we’re not careful as a society, then all these lovely old buildings are going to go to rack and ruin.

“We’re very lucky that The McManus and DC Thomson office was done up – but there’s not always a rich benefactor who is willing to put the money into these older buildings.

“I am noticing a trend that it’s now becoming economically not viable to restore some of these buildings because of the cost of materials and labour.

“That’s only going to have a negative effect on our society when potentially these buildings fall into disrepair.

“Eventually, over time, if they’re not looked after and have money spent on them, they’ll be demolished.”