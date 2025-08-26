A building within a building: the ingenious makeover of Letham’s Steeple

Towering almost 20 metres into the air, the Steeple is a landmark building in the Angus village of Letham.

The church and former workshop has been transformed into an elegant and environmentally friendly home with an insulated oak-frame interior, a ground-source heat pump and solar hot water.

Built around 1800, the Steeple was an ‘appeasement church’ – a satellite church built to boost attendance. In this case, villagers weren’t making the two-mile trek across fields to Dunnichen Church. The Steeple was build so the people of Letham would have no excuse not to attend.

At some point between the First and Second World Wars, the Steeple stopped being a church. It was then a joiner’s workshop before being abandoned in the 1990s.

Graeme and Marion Dunsire bought the derelict building in 2007 and spent years converting it into an environmentally friendly home.

In 2017 they sold it to Alistair Fraser-Birkby and his wife Lesley, who have upgraded the building and transformed the garden.

Steeple is a Letham landmark

The Steeple’s address is the Square but actually it’s tucked back at the end of a lane off the square, giving it privacy and seclusion.

Alistair and Lesley welcome me into their home and two of their four beautiful ragdoll cats – with white fur and ice chip blue eyes – race over to greet their visitor.

Alistair, 52, is a senior auditor with Ford Motor Company, while Lesley, 50, is a piano teacher for Angus Council. They share the Steeple with their 10-year old son, Harris.

When the Steeple was converted an oak frame was inserted into the church, essentially creating a building within a building.

Kingspan that’s 80mm thick insulates it to the standard of a new-build home, while a ground-source heat pump and solar hot water make it even more efficient to run.

“What attracted us to the house were its environmental credentials,” Lesley says. “We both run electric cars and we don’t burn any fossil fuels.”

Exploring inside

The main living area on the ground floor is semi-open plan. A large sitting room has Lesley’s piano at one end and a TV area at the other.

The kitchen/dining room has patio doors out to decking and the garden. An enormous wood-burning stove in one corner can heat most of the house in the colder months.

Also at ground level are a study that is set up as a snug/reading room, a utility room, and a WC.

Spiral stair

A stunning spiral staircase was built inside the tower by Kirremuir joiner Bill Pitt. At first-floor level there is a galleried landing, with a nice seating area overlooking the living space below.

A guest bedroom has an en suite shower room. Harris’s bedroom is next to a family bathroom. Then there’s the main bedroom, which has two large windows looking over the garden and a dressing room leading into an en suite shower room.

Another turn around the spiral staircase leads to the loft, which is a huge and versatile room. At present it has Alistair’s work station at one end, numerous games, and a TV and bed at the far end.

Skylight windows make it a bright space, and two large windows look all the way down to the ground floor.

“You can open them and shout down for a cup of tea,” Alistair laughs. “Although this isn’t a house for people with a fear of heights.”

“We like to hold small concerts up here,” Lesley adds.

“We’ve had bands over from the States as well as local bands. They’re just small affairs with a few friends and local people and this is a great space to hold them in.”

The loft is easily big enough to be converted into a self-contained annexe, with a bedroom, bathroom and living area.

To the top of the tower

Without doubt the most spectacular – and most difficult to get to – part of the Steeple is its tower. No fewer than four Ramsay ladders need to be climbed before you’re standing on the roof.

It’s worth every moment of effort, though. There are phenomenal 360-degree views and on a clear day a sliver of sea can be seen on the horizon. Raised flagstones provide a seating area.

“We like to come up here for a drink on a summer’s day,” Alistair continues. “You only ever have one beer or glass of wine though. The thought of going down all those ladders and then the stairs to the kitchen and back again is too much.”

Also located in the tower is the church clock, which still works and is visible all over the village.

“If I don’t adjust the time when the clocks change, the neighbours soon tell me to,” Alistair smiles.

Each level of the tower provides plenty of storage and Alistair is partway through converting the lowest level into an office.

Transforming the garden

While most of the conversion work was carried out before Alistair and Lesley bought the Steeple there was still plenty to be done.

“There was a lot of repointing work, particularly in the tower, and we landscaped the garden and did a lot of planting,” Alistair says.

Alistair and Lesley have worked hard to transform the garden from the old joiner’s yard to a beautiful haven.

Clever planting creates colour all round. There is an apple tree and a herb garden. Meanwhile, silver birch saplings planted a few years ago have sprung up and provide screening from neighbouring homes.

Their favourite spot to sit is beside a small pond on a bench that cleverly curves around a large boulder.

Selling the Steeple

After eight years, the couple have decided to put the Steeple on the market.

“A 350sqm house really is too big for just three of us,” Alistair says. “We’ve got one eye on early retirement, and selling the house will give us more flexibility to work towards that.”

Most people pause any ongoing projects when they put their house on the market but Alistair and Lesley are not most people.

“We enjoy working on the house,” Alistair says. “While it’s on the market we’re going to carry on what we’d be doing anyway.

“I’m going to continue framing out a room in the tower so it can become a home office, and we plan to turn a section at the side of the house into a seating area that will be sheltered from the prevailing wind.”

The Steeple, Letham, Angus is on sale with Gilson Gray for offers over £500,000.