Home Lifestyle Property

Inside the beautiful, timber-clad Dunkeld home where heating costs only £1 a day

Designed by its architect owner, Mary Arnold-Forster, Fungarth is a wonderful home in a secluded spot near Dunkeld.

Fungarth is tucked into an embankment near Dunkeld. Image: David Barbour.
Fungarth is tucked into an embankment near Dunkeld. Image: David Barbour.
By Jack McKeown

Nestled under the shoulder of an embankment next to Dunkeld and Birnam Golf Course is a beautiful little timber-clad house called Fungarth.

The modest site was once home to a ploughman’s cottage. Mary Arnold-Forster bought the site with planning permission for a square house at the centre of the plot.

Fungarth was designed by Mary Arnold-Forster.
Fungarth was designed by Mary Arnold-Forster. Image: David Barbour

The architect quickly decided to change the location of the house.

“The site is only an eighth of an acre,” she explains. “If I’d built it in the middle I would have had a useless little strip running around it.”

Instead she took the bold choice to build the house against a grass embankment.

Wasn’t she concerned about all that soil and moisture against the building?

The house is modest but beautiful.
The house is modest but beautiful. Image: David Barbour

“Not at all,” she continues. “It’s quite difficult to waterproof and tank an existing wall but it’s easy to do when you’re building from scratch. We have a retaining wall that’s tanked within an inch of its life and will never let water through.”

A close-up view of Fungarth with an array of colourful flowers growing just outside.
Fungarth is less than a mile from Dunkeld. Image: David Barbour

Building against the boundary of the site allowed Mary to realise her dream.

“For me the site was all about a walled garden,” she says. “Pushing the house back allowed me to do that.”

Scottish larch

Another bold choice was the Scottish larch cladding that not only wraps around the walls but covers the roof as well.

“There’s a PVC membrane underneath that does all of the waterproofing work,” Mary says. “The larch cladding is for aesthetics. I’ve always liked single material houses.”

The walls and roof are clad in Scottish larch.
The walls and roof are clad in Scottish larch. Image: David Barbour

Fungarth’s design was inspired by the neighbouring houses – its gable mirrors that of the stone cottage above it and the steading below.

Inside, Fungarth is compact but beautiful. There is a bathroom beside the entrance and a wall of built-in storage.

The dining area with large built-in shelving for books.
The compact living spaces are cleverly designed. Image: David Barbour

The main space is an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area with a wood-burning stove. Neat design touches make the room feel larger than its modest dimensions.

The kitchen’s upper level cabinets are shallower so they don’t project out into the room. One wall contains a neatly recessed bookcase. The fridge-freezer and larder are discretely hidden behind integrated doors.

A view of the open-plan living spaces and stairs.
The ground floor has open-plan living spaces. Image: David Barbour

A door off the living room leads into an en suite guest bedroom.

Meanwhile, a stair leads to the upper level which is Mary’s private space. It contains a snug for TV watching, a desk built in under a skylight window, her bedroom, a dressing room and a shower room.

The upper level with its snug, work space, bedroom, en suite and dressing area.
The upper level has a snug, work space, bedroom, en suite and dressing area. Image: David Barbour

The flooring downstairs is an exposed aggregate concrete from a local quarry, while the stairs and upper level have waxed pine flooring.

Walled garden

Patio doors open on to the wonderful garden, which has a section of lawn at its centre, a seating area, greenhouse, and patches of wildflowers and shrubs. Timber fencing creates the walled garden effect Mary wanted while also providing storage for kayaks and firewood.

The cleverly designed garden boasts a variety of colourful flowers.
The garden has been cleverly designed. Image: David Barbour

Fungarth has underfloor heating provided by an air-source heat pump. These ugly contraptions are usually strapped to the outside of houses but Mary’s is nowhere to be seen.

“It’s hidden behind fencing in the garden,” she says. “There’s no need for them to be in sight.” The heat pump is combined with rooftop solar panels and Mary says it costs about a pound a day to heat Fungarth.

The annexe which provides guest accommodation.
An annexe provides guest accommodation. Image: David Barbour

A separate structure adjacent to the house is clad in corrugated cement board. This was Mary’s office until she moved her practice to new premises on Dunkeld’s Atholl Street. Now it’s a lovely little annexe for guests to stay in.

The annexe was originally Mary's office.
The annexe was originally Mary’s office. Image: David Barbour

Building the house took 11 months and most of the work was done by two joiners from Perth.

The overall impression of Fungarth is one of beauty and modesty.

Fungarth with its garden.
Fungarth proves you don’t need huge houses. Image: David Barbour

“We don’t need all these gigantic sprawling houses,” Mary says. “All those vaulted ceilings are a waste of space. The only vaulted section in my house is above the staircase to create enough height.

“This entire house is only 95 square metres but it has everything I need.”

 

For more information on Fungarth and Mary’s other projects visit maryarnold-forster.co.uk

