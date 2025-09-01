How St Monans’ high-flyer turned seafront two-bed into family home – and planted wildflowers on roof

The Deck House is a traditionally styled home on St Monans’ waterfront with an elegant extension designed by Fife Architects.

Although it looks similar to nearby fishing cottages, it was built around 2005 by Edinburgh architect Liz Roxburgh. Guy Hayward bought the house, which is close to the Auld Kirk, in 2010.

Back then it was a two-bedroom home, with a main bedroom at the front and a second bedroom at the rear, both with en suites. This was a slight problem because Guy had three daughters.

A solution presented itself in an area of exposed loft space above the kitchen. “One of my daughters loves to climb so we had this fixed ladder installed and that became her bedroom,” he says. “She used to throw a beanbag off the edge then jump down onto it.”

Eventually Guy decided he needed more space. He brought Lucy Beltrán of Fife Architects onboard to come up with some ideas for an extension.

“The coastal path runs behind the house and people stop and look at the view,” Guy continues. “I didn’t want anything that would block that so not building too high was important.”

Modest but beautiful extension in St Monans

What Lucy came up with was a modest yet elegant extension that expanded an existing sunroom’s footprint and wraps around the side of the house.

It is clad in hardwearing Thermopine timber from Russwood in Newtonmore and has a sedum roof that blossoms with wildflowers.

The extension contains a dining room and a master bedroom with an en suite wet room. A live-edge desk sits against the bedroom wall and there is a window seat in one corner. Patio doors open onto new decking.

And, of course, there are spectacular views out to sea.

“I wanted a desk in here so I could work and a seat to have a coffee from in the morning,” Guy continues. “I would have gone for a generic and boring bathroom but Lucy helped design a really stylish wet room and I love it.

“The extension has changed how I use the house. Now I’m only in the living room when I want to watch TV.”

The oak flooring is also from Russwood and the windows are by Norwegian firm NorDan.

“They’re incredibly expensive but basically indestructible,” Guy explains. “We get spray from the sea here and even though they were only 20 years old the original windows were rotting so we had them replaced by NorDan units as well.”

Transforming the garden

Guy bought a patch of wasteland behind the house and has transformed it into a low-maintenance garden. A retaining wall was demolished and a sloping rockery created instead.

“We had a civil engineer in and he wasn’t happy with the retaining wall,” Guy says. “He wanted the ground moved back so we repurposed the stone in the wall to create this kind of rocky amphitheatre.”

New decking wraps round the front of the extension and connects with existing decking which runs to a glass balustrade on a ledge above the shoreline.

Sitting on the rattan furniture you can watch the waves roll in and break gently on the stony beach below. It is a very beautiful spot indeed.

Work on the extension started in January this year and Leven-based Robert Moncrieff was the main contractor.

Lucy Beltrán from Fife Architects says she’s proud of the project. “I wish every client was as easy to work with as Guy,” she says. “He was great. We really enjoyed collaborating with him.

“Initially he wanted to put a bedroom in the attic but we persuaded him there wasn’t enough head height and an extension was a better way to go.

“I particularly like the wildflower garden on the roof. People do look down over Guy’s house and wildflowers are much nicer to look at than a boring grey roof.

“I also really like the rockery that was created with the stones from the retaining wall.”

High flying career

Guy, 61, had a high flying career in advertising and marketing, working with brands including Nike, Adidas and Haagen-Dazs. Fed up of the corporate world, two years ago he set up his own company, Local Heroes – named after a favourite film. It helps small companies come up with marketing strategies.

“I’m trying to put together a fund so companies can access small, low-interest loans to finance marketing,” he says. “A good marketing campaign generates more income than it costs but small businesses and start-ups just don’t have the money to hand.”

Guy’s family life is complex. His wife is American and until Covid they lived in New York. The couple and their nine-year old daughter then moved to Mexico, from where his wife runs her business. Guy’s ex-wife is in St Andrews and his three daughters from his first marriage are in Scotland.

His base in the East Neuk allows him to see his children from his first marriage. Guy spends roughly half his year in St Monans and the other half in Mexico. “My wife and daughter love it here,” he says. “They’re here every summer and for Easter and Christmas holidays. When I’m in Mexico I rent the house out as a holiday let through East Fife Holiday Homes.”

Not many people divide their time between Mexico and St Monans but it’s a lifestyle that works for Guy.

“I love it here and so do my wife and daughter,” he says. “They left to fly back to Mexico early on Friday morning and as they were setting off a pod of dolphin were swimming past. It was like they were saying goodbye.”

For more information visit fifearchitects.com