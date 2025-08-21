Site of Dundee home destroyed by fire put up for sale

The site of a Dundee home that was destroyed by fire has been put up for sale.

The abandoned house went up in flames in September 2023, with plumes of smoke visible across the River Tay.

Onlookers watched in horror as flames shot into the air.

The roof of the home collapsed as a result of the fire.

Two 13-year-old boys were subsequently charged in connection with the blaze.

The house was said to have sat empty for about 20 years before the fire.

Now, the site at 3 Dundee Road West has hit the market as a “development opportunity”.

Agent Lindsays describes it as “a rare opportunity” to buy a sizeable plot in a popular residential area, with the new owners able to build their own house on the land, subject to planning permission.

The listing says: “Dundee Road West is ideally situated for ease of access to a number of amenities and is close to a regular commuter bus route.

“This offers straightforward access to both Dundee city centre and Broughty Ferry.

“The plot sits on an elevated site and enjoys lovely views towards the River Tay.

“Offered to the market as an opportunity for the buyers to build a property to suit their specific requirements, subject to planning permission being sought and granted.”

Viewings are not possible, but drone pictures and a plan of the plot can be viewed upon request.

The site is on the market for offers over £75,000.

