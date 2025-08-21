Site of Dundee home destroyed by fire put up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Site of Dundee home destroyed by fire put up for sale

The Dundee Road West plot is described as offering a "development opportunity".

By Andrew Robson
3 Dundee Road West.
3 Dundee Road West. Image: Lindsays

The site of a Dundee home that was destroyed by fire has been put up for sale.

The abandoned house went up in flames in September 2023, with plumes of smoke visible across the River Tay.

Onlookers watched in horror as flames shot into the air.

The roof of the home collapsed as a result of the fire.

Firefighters tackled the blaze for around eight hours.
Firefighters tackled the blaze for about eight hours. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Two 13-year-old boys were subsequently charged in connection with the blaze.

The house was said to have sat empty for about 20 years before the fire.

Now, the site at 3 Dundee Road West has hit the market as a “development opportunity”.

Agent Lindsays describes it as “a rare opportunity” to buy a sizeable plot in a popular residential area, with the new owners able to build their own house on the land, subject to planning permission.

The fire-hit Dundee home near Broughty Ferry
The fire-hit home near Broughty Ferry. Image: Lindsays
The home sat empty for around 20 years before the fire
The home sat empty for about 20 years before the fire. Image: Lindsays
The plot sits off Dundee Road West.
The plot sits off Dundee Road West. Image: Lindsays
An ariel shot of the home close to the Strips of Cragie Roundabout.
An aerial shot of the home close to the Strips of Cragie Roundabout. Image: Lindsays

The listing says: “Dundee Road West is ideally situated for ease of access to a number of amenities and is close to a regular commuter bus route.

“This offers straightforward access to both Dundee city centre and Broughty Ferry.

“The plot sits on an elevated site and enjoys lovely views towards the River Tay.

“Offered to the market as an opportunity for the buyers to build a property to suit their specific requirements, subject to planning permission being sought and granted.”

The site enjoys Tay views.
The site enjoys Tay views. Image: Lindsays
The Tay bridges in the distance. I
The Tay bridges in the distance. Image: Lindsays
The home was gutted in the blaze.
The home was gutted in the blaze. Image: Lindsays

Viewings are not possible, but drone pictures and a plan of the plot can be viewed upon request.

The site is on the market for offers over £75,000.

Nearby, a Broughty Ferry villa with Tay views was TSPC’s most viewed property in July.

Meanwhile, a Dundee architect has shared his seven favourite buildings in the city.

