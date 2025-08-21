5-bedroom home next to Stirlingshire’s Loch Katrine on sale for under 300k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5-bedroom home next to Stirlingshire’s Loch Katrine on sale for under 300k

Invergyle in Stronachlachar overlooks the beautiful Loch Katrine.

By Isla Glen
Invergyle, a five-bedroom Stirlingshire home overlooking Loch Katrine.
Invergyle overlooks Loch Katrine. Image: West Homes

A five-bedroom Stirlingshire home with ‘breathtaking’ loch views has come on the market for under £300,000.

Invergyle in Stronachlachar is set on an elevated plot overlooking Loch Katrine, which is considered one of Scotland’s most scenic lochs.

The five-bedroom property is described by West Homes as offering a “peaceful sanctuary in the heart of one of Scotland’s most beautiful natural settings”.

Offers over £290,000 are being sought for the semi-detached house.

The exterior of the property. Image: West Homes
Invergyle is surrounded by stunning countryside. Image: West Homes
The home is semi-detached. Image: West Homes
A view from above. Image: West Homes
Loch Katrine. Image: West Homes

Invergyle’s living room is bright and spacious, while also featuring stunning views of the loch and a wood burner.

Beside it is the kitchen, which is suited for everyday living and entertaining.

As well as ample storage and workspace, there is room for a dining table.

The ground floor also has a bathroom and three bedrooms with flexibility for guest rooms, family use or office space.

Two large bedrooms are located upstairs, one of which has a large ensuite with a corner bath.

The living room has a log burner. Image: West Homes
Loch Katrine can be seen from the living room. Image: West Homes
The kitchen. Image: West Homes
There is room for a dining table in the kitchen. Image: West Homes
One of the bathrooms. Image: West Homes
The shower. Image: West Homes
There are five bedrooms. Image: West Homes
One of the additional rooms could be office space. Image: West Homes
Another bedroom. Image: West Homes
The main bedroom. Image: West Homes
A corner bath comes with the ensuite. Image: West Homes

West Homes, who is marketing Invergyle, says the property is “ideal for those seeking space, flexibility, and stunning surroundings”.

The listing reads: “With neutral décor throughout, Invergyle is ready to move into while offering scope for personalisation.

“This truly tranquil setting must be seen to be fully appreciated.”

It also boasts a garage and private garden.

Elsewhere, a Scotland’s Home of the Year finalist in an old mill near Dunblane is on the market for £1.25 million.

Conversation