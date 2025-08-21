5-bedroom home next to Stirlingshire’s Loch Katrine on sale for under 300k

A five-bedroom Stirlingshire home with ‘breathtaking’ loch views has come on the market for under £300,000.

Invergyle in Stronachlachar is set on an elevated plot overlooking Loch Katrine, which is considered one of Scotland’s most scenic lochs.

The five-bedroom property is described by West Homes as offering a “peaceful sanctuary in the heart of one of Scotland’s most beautiful natural settings”.

Offers over £290,000 are being sought for the semi-detached house.

Invergyle’s living room is bright and spacious, while also featuring stunning views of the loch and a wood burner.

Beside it is the kitchen, which is suited for everyday living and entertaining.

As well as ample storage and workspace, there is room for a dining table.

The ground floor also has a bathroom and three bedrooms with flexibility for guest rooms, family use or office space.

Two large bedrooms are located upstairs, one of which has a large ensuite with a corner bath.

West Homes, who is marketing Invergyle, says the property is “ideal for those seeking space, flexibility, and stunning surroundings”.

The listing reads: “With neutral décor throughout, Invergyle is ready to move into while offering scope for personalisation.

“This truly tranquil setting must be seen to be fully appreciated.”

It also boasts a garage and private garden.

