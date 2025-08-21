Dundee flat with £10k price tag sells at auction with huge mark-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee flat with £10k price tag sells at auction with huge mark-up

The two-bedroom property on Sibbald Street has been sold for £58,000.

By Finn Nixon
A flat on Dundee's Sibbald Street was for sale.
The Sibbald Street flat has been sold for £50,000. Image: Auction House Scotland

A two-bedroom Dundee flat deemed uninhabitable has been sold at a huge mark-up after it went for £58,000 at auction

The tenement flat just off Dens Road on Sibbald Street was sold at an Auction House Scotland auction on Thursday.

It had been put up for sale for only £10,000, with this reflecting the estimated costs of required repairs.

This is a fraction of the average price sought for two-bedroom homes in Dundee.

Before the house was sold, the next cheapest two-bedroom house for sale in Dundee on Rightmove was on the market for £48,000.

However, the Sibbald Street property had been deemed unsafe to live in, which means refurbishment works will be needed to make it habitable.

Dundee flat sold at auction a ‘blank canvas’

The flat is on the first floor of the tenement and has been partially stripped back.

An auctioneer from Auction House Scotland said it offered a “blank canvas for developers and owners”.

The flat has been deemed unsafe to live. Image: Auction House Scotland
Buyers are advised that renovation work must take place. Image: Auction House Scotland
The flat sits near both football stadiums. Image: Auction House Scotland
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. Sibbald Street. Picture shows; Sibbald Street. Dundee. Supplied by Auction House Scotland Date; 01/08/2025
There is a shared garden at the back of the property. Image: Auction House Scotland

Auction House Scotland also said the property could bring in rent of more than £7,000 a year when work on the flat is finished.

The property has high ceilings and large double-glazed windows.

It hosts an entrance hallway, a lounge, a kitchen, a dining room, two double bedrooms and a shared garden.

There is also space for a bathroom.

Buyers had been warned a condition survey was not undertaken because the flat was unfit for occupation.

Conversation