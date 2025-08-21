Dundee flat with £10k price tag sells at auction with huge mark-up

A two-bedroom Dundee flat deemed uninhabitable has been sold at a huge mark-up after it went for £58,000 at auction

The tenement flat just off Dens Road on Sibbald Street was sold at an Auction House Scotland auction on Thursday.

It had been put up for sale for only £10,000, with this reflecting the estimated costs of required repairs.

This is a fraction of the average price sought for two-bedroom homes in Dundee.

Before the house was sold, the next cheapest two-bedroom house for sale in Dundee on Rightmove was on the market for £48,000.

However, the Sibbald Street property had been deemed unsafe to live in, which means refurbishment works will be needed to make it habitable.

Dundee flat sold at auction a ‘blank canvas’

The flat is on the first floor of the tenement and has been partially stripped back.

An auctioneer from Auction House Scotland said it offered a “blank canvas for developers and owners”.

Auction House Scotland also said the property could bring in rent of more than £7,000 a year when work on the flat is finished.

The property has high ceilings and large double-glazed windows.

It hosts an entrance hallway, a lounge, a kitchen, a dining room, two double bedrooms and a shared garden.

There is also space for a bathroom.

Buyers had been warned a condition survey was not undertaken because the flat was unfit for occupation.