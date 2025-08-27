Broughty Ferry dad turns dated Victorian house into a colourful family home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Broughty Ferry dad turns dated Victorian house into a colourful family home

Alex Comrie's modernised Victorian period house in Broughty Ferry is now on sale for offers over £450,000.

Alex Comrie, 36, with daughter Ebony, three, at their home in Broughty Ferry after its astounding renovation. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Alex Comrie, 36, with daughter Ebony, three, at their home in Broughty Ferry after its astounding renovation. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Alex Comrie was driving home from work when he had an epiphany.

“I finally realised that what I needed to do was actually move the staircase in the house, because the staircase was right in the centre of the house – splitting the whole house up,” the dad-of-one says.

This would allow him to create his dream open-plan kitchen, dining and living room in the 1910 Broughty Ferry house he shares with his three-year-old daughter, Ebony.

The house is on Kerrington Crescent in Broughty Ferry. Image: TSPC

“Obviously, in old Victorian houses, the rooms are quite small,” he explains.

“And I wanted it to be more open-plan and family-friendly.

“So the staircase had to be ripped out and moved against the side of the wall instead.”

Broughty Ferry house renovation inspired by architect George Clarke’s Channel 4 show

The breakthrough came after binge-watching architect George Clarke’s Channel 4 property shows, Alex says.

It’s not the only major change the 36-year-old has made to the house, which he bought for around £207,000 in 2014.

He also added a kitchen extension and converted the attic to create an extra bedroom with a feature porthole and a snug area.

The kitchen extension. Image: TSPC

The result is a stylish and contemporary four-bedroom home, set over three floors, which retains its original Victorian charm.

The Kerrington Crescent property is now on the market for offers over £450,000.

But it wasn’t a transformation without its challenges – the biggest one being Covid.

‘Prices skyrocketed when Covid hit’

After being granted planning permission at the end of 2019, work on the house began.

Hydraulics engineer Alex recalls: “We started to work, then Covid hit, and material prices skyrocketed.

The staircase was moved to the side of the house to create an open-plan living space.Image: TSPC

“I was constantly ordering more and more timber, and by the end of the year, the cost of the timber alone was three or four times what it was at the start of the year.

“Any prices or quotes I had at the start of the year were just out the window basically.”

The living room features beautiful bay windows. Image: TSPC

He adds: “So I had to get more hands-on and do a lot of the work myself to try and save money somewhere”.

Thankfully, having completed three house renovations across Dundee and Fife in the past, Dunfermline-born Alex was no stranger to getting his hands dirty.

He carried out the full strip out himself, taking the property “back to its bones”.

Achieving  the ‘quiet luxury’ look in Broughty Ferry Victorian house

And he was able to save a little money by comparing prices across a range of online retailers when it came to his bathrooms and kitchens, always looking for “good deals”.

He also went directly to suppliers for certain pieces – “sometimes at half the price” – including worktops and tiles.

But it didn’t stop him from investing in high-quality items.

the converted attic. Image: TSPC

Alex had bespoke French doors fitted between the kitchen and dining room.

He says: “I wanted doors that weren’t off the shelf – I had them specially made for the house, just to bring back some of the grandeur that the house would have had when it was first built.”

They contribute to the feeling of “quiet luxury” – a focus on high quality and timeless design – that he was going for throughout the house.

The house boasts a spacious garden. Image: TSPC

But while the quiet luxury interior trend focuses on muted colours, Alex has gone for the rainbow.

“I’m not scared of colour when it comes to decorating the house,” he says.

“A lot of houses for sale are just plain white boxes, but that’s not my kind of vibe, I prefer colours; I find them more calming.

“In my bedroom, I’ve got dark green walls, and I think it’s just nice and cosy, so when you’re in there going to sleep, there’s a dark mood.”

Alex opted for dark green in the master bedroom. Image: TSPC

He even has a bright yellow front door and a pink bathtub.

Laughing, he says: “Who doesn’t want a pink bath?”

Colourful twists on Broughty Ferry house

The idea came spontaneously, after he was left with extra paint from his daughter’s bedroom makeover.

It has proved to be a talking point during viewings of the house, Alex says, with everyone commenting on how much they love it.

The pink bathtub has proved popular with those viewing the house. Image: TSPC

Alex has created a sense of continuity throughout the house with artwork, which ties the various colours together

He employed a similar technique when it came to flooring – herringbone downstairs and plank upstairs.

“I made a conscious effort to ensure that all the floor coverings in the house are all the same,” he says.

“So downstairs, even though the rooms may be designed in different colours, the floor is the same, so it’s all cohesive and pulls it together.”

Views over the Tay and Tentsmuir prove to be a selling point

It looks like the house is set to fly off the market, with several notes of interest already.

What’s its biggest selling point?

“Wherever you are in the front of the property, you’ve got open views across the Tay River and over to Tentsmuir,” Alex says.

The converted attic offers incredible views over the Tay and Tentsmuir forest. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“And the higher you climb up the house, the better the views.

“When we did the attic conversion, we didn’t quite realise how good the views were going to be up there.”

What house project is next for Broughty Ferry dad Alex?

Alex is now getting ready to sink his teeth into an even bigger property project – one he will be building from scratch this time on a plot of land in Broughty Ferry.

He’s not lost the bug then?

“Not at all,” he says.

“I love getting stuck into these kinds of projects. I thrive off it.

“It will be sad moving on from this house, but onwards and upwards.”

More from Property

Culross Abbey has been put up for sale.
800-year-old Fife church featured in Outlander for sale at just £35k
3
Stirlingshire home with tower up for sale
Stirlingshire home with tower boasting 360-degree countryside views hits market
The Steeple is a handsome church that has been converted into an eco home. Image: Gilson Gray.
A building within a building: the ingenious makeover of Letham's Steeple
Aytounhill House. Image: Galbraith
'Majestic' £3.2 million Fife country house with lake and woodland for sale
Fungarth is tucked into an embankment near Dunkeld. Image: David Barbour.
Inside the beautiful, timber-clad Dunkeld home where heating costs only £1 a day
2
A flat on Dundee's Sibbald Street was for sale.
Dundee flat with £10k price tag sells at auction with huge mark-up
2
Invergyle, a five-bedroom Stirlingshire home overlooking Loch Katrine.
5-bedroom home next to Stirlingshire's Loch Katrine on sale for under 300k
3 Dundee Road West.
Site of Dundee home destroyed by fire put up for sale
6
The V&A previously failed to impress Tripadvisor commentors.
Dundee architect shares his 7 favourite buildings in the city and why
8
Is the Vestry Fife's cheapest church conversion? Image: Your Move.
Is this Leven house Fife's cheapest church conversion?

Conversation