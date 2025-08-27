Broughty Ferry dad turns dated Victorian house into a colourful family home

Alex Comrie was driving home from work when he had an epiphany.

“I finally realised that what I needed to do was actually move the staircase in the house, because the staircase was right in the centre of the house – splitting the whole house up,” the dad-of-one says.

This would allow him to create his dream open-plan kitchen, dining and living room in the 1910 Broughty Ferry house he shares with his three-year-old daughter, Ebony.

“Obviously, in old Victorian houses, the rooms are quite small,” he explains.

“And I wanted it to be more open-plan and family-friendly.

“So the staircase had to be ripped out and moved against the side of the wall instead.”

Broughty Ferry house renovation inspired by architect George Clarke’s Channel 4 show

The breakthrough came after binge-watching architect George Clarke’s Channel 4 property shows, Alex says.

It’s not the only major change the 36-year-old has made to the house, which he bought for around £207,000 in 2014.

He also added a kitchen extension and converted the attic to create an extra bedroom with a feature porthole and a snug area.

The result is a stylish and contemporary four-bedroom home, set over three floors, which retains its original Victorian charm.

The Kerrington Crescent property is now on the market for offers over £450,000.

But it wasn’t a transformation without its challenges – the biggest one being Covid.

‘Prices skyrocketed when Covid hit’

After being granted planning permission at the end of 2019, work on the house began.

Hydraulics engineer Alex recalls: “We started to work, then Covid hit, and material prices skyrocketed.

“I was constantly ordering more and more timber, and by the end of the year, the cost of the timber alone was three or four times what it was at the start of the year.

“Any prices or quotes I had at the start of the year were just out the window basically.”

He adds: “So I had to get more hands-on and do a lot of the work myself to try and save money somewhere”.

Thankfully, having completed three house renovations across Dundee and Fife in the past, Dunfermline-born Alex was no stranger to getting his hands dirty.

He carried out the full strip out himself, taking the property “back to its bones”.

Achieving the ‘quiet luxury’ look in Broughty Ferry Victorian house

And he was able to save a little money by comparing prices across a range of online retailers when it came to his bathrooms and kitchens, always looking for “good deals”.

He also went directly to suppliers for certain pieces – “sometimes at half the price” – including worktops and tiles.

But it didn’t stop him from investing in high-quality items.

Alex had bespoke French doors fitted between the kitchen and dining room.

He says: “I wanted doors that weren’t off the shelf – I had them specially made for the house, just to bring back some of the grandeur that the house would have had when it was first built.”

They contribute to the feeling of “quiet luxury” – a focus on high quality and timeless design – that he was going for throughout the house.

But while the quiet luxury interior trend focuses on muted colours, Alex has gone for the rainbow.

“I’m not scared of colour when it comes to decorating the house,” he says.

“A lot of houses for sale are just plain white boxes, but that’s not my kind of vibe, I prefer colours; I find them more calming.

“In my bedroom, I’ve got dark green walls, and I think it’s just nice and cosy, so when you’re in there going to sleep, there’s a dark mood.”

He even has a bright yellow front door and a pink bathtub.

Laughing, he says: “Who doesn’t want a pink bath?”

Colourful twists on Broughty Ferry house

The idea came spontaneously, after he was left with extra paint from his daughter’s bedroom makeover.

It has proved to be a talking point during viewings of the house, Alex says, with everyone commenting on how much they love it.

Alex has created a sense of continuity throughout the house with artwork, which ties the various colours together

He employed a similar technique when it came to flooring – herringbone downstairs and plank upstairs.

“I made a conscious effort to ensure that all the floor coverings in the house are all the same,” he says.

“So downstairs, even though the rooms may be designed in different colours, the floor is the same, so it’s all cohesive and pulls it together.”

Views over the Tay and Tentsmuir prove to be a selling point

It looks like the house is set to fly off the market, with several notes of interest already.

What’s its biggest selling point?

“Wherever you are in the front of the property, you’ve got open views across the Tay River and over to Tentsmuir,” Alex says.

“And the higher you climb up the house, the better the views.

“When we did the attic conversion, we didn’t quite realise how good the views were going to be up there.”

What house project is next for Broughty Ferry dad Alex?

Alex is now getting ready to sink his teeth into an even bigger property project – one he will be building from scratch this time on a plot of land in Broughty Ferry.

He’s not lost the bug then?

“Not at all,” he says.

“I love getting stuck into these kinds of projects. I thrive off it.

“It will be sad moving on from this house, but onwards and upwards.”