‘Majestic’ £3.2 million Fife country house with lake and woodland for sale

A “majestic” Fife country house with its own lake and woodland has gone up for sale for £3.2 million.

Aytounhill House sits just off the A913 to the east of Newburgh.

The seven-bedroom home also comes with 40 acres of arable land and extensive garden grounds.

The property is surrounded by mature trees and is totally secluded, while boasting amazing southerly views.

The Queen Anne-style home was built in 1989 on the site of a former Victorian mansion, but records show there has been a dwelling on the site since 1632.

Five of the bedrooms are en-suite, while the house boasts four reception rooms.

Other rooms include a utility and a gun cupboard.

Selling agent Galbraith says the “quality of finish is evident throughout”, including heavy and wide panelled doors, fine plaster work with cornicing, double-glazed sash and case windows, period fireplaces and a sweeping central staircase with gallery landing.

Many of the brightly lit rooms enjoy double aspect outlooks over the gardens and countryside.

Both the drawing room and family room benefit from open fires.

The kitchen – described as “very much the heart of the house” – includes a limestone tiled floor with underfloor heating, a three oven electric Aga, and a good-sized dining area looking out over the garden.

There is also a snug area with double doors leading to a conservatory.

The house has a tree-lined private driveway, which provides access to the Fife Coastal Path.

Outbuildings include Normans Barn, which lies to the north of Aytounhill House and could be converted into another home, subject to planning permission.

West Barn, which sits on the western edge of the estate, also has the potential to be converted.

Galbraith says preliminary designs for a modern home in this building have received positive pre-application advice from Fife Council.

An orchard, grass paddocks and a boathouse are also part of the offering.

The entire lot is available for offers over £3.25m.

However, the house is also available on its own for £2.85m, with two other lots of fields and woodland available separately.

Elsewhere, The Courier has visited a timber-clad Dunkeld home where heating costs just £1 per day.