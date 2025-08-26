Stirlingshire home with tower boasting 360-degree countryside views hits market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirlingshire home with tower boasting 360-degree countryside views hits market

The six-bedroom property comes with a cinema room and a separate two-bedroom cottage.

By Ben MacDonald
Stirlingshire home with tower up for sale
North Mid Frew has six bedrooms and a tower. Image: Halliday Homes

A Stirlingshire home with a tower offering 360-degree views of the countryside has hit the market.

North Mid Frew, between Thornhill and Kippen, is set on nearly three acres of land.

Surrounded by rolling fields and hills, the house enjoys views of Stirling Castle, Ben Ledi and Ben Lomond in the distance.

The house opens into a grand hallway with a sweeping staircase.

The hall leads to the kitchen, which has a tiled floor and a beautiful vaulted ceiling.

French doors set in an archway open to a courtyard to the north of the house.

An aerial view of the property. Image: Halliday Homes
The tower is a standout feature. Image: Halliday Homes
The hallway. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen has doors leading to a courtyard. Image: Halliday Homes

Next door to the kitchen is the formal drawing room, featuring a wood-burning stove set into a stone surround.

French doors open to the patio, offering views towards the Stirlingshire hills.

A glass door leads to the games room with a shower room next door.

A stylish cinema room and a sitting room complete the ground floor.

The drawing room. Image: Halliday Homes
The drawing room comes with wood wood-burning stove. Image: Halliday Homes
An open plan area for dining. Image: Halliday Homes
The games room. Image: Halliday Homes
The cinema. Image: Halliday Homes

The main bedroom sits on the first floor, extending to over 600 sq ft.

It has two fitted dressing rooms and a refurbished en-suite shower room.

There are three further bedrooms on this level and a family bathroom.

One of the bedrooms has an en-suite shower room.

The spiral staircase. Image: Halliday Homes
Space on the first-floor landing to relax. Image: Halliday Homes
The main bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
There are two dressing rooms. Image: Halliday Homes
A second dressing room. Image: Halliday Homes
The main bedroom’s en-suite shower room. Image: Halliday Homes
The large shower room has two separate sinks. Image: Halliday Homes
The second bedroom also has an en-suite shower room. Image: Halliday Homes
Another bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The tower room. Image: Halliday Homes
The space has stunning panoramic views. Image: Halliday Homes

On the second floor is the circular lounge/office space, with a raised plinth taking full advantage of the 360-degree views.

The separate cottage forms part of the original steading and was converted in 2005.

It comes with a sitting room, kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The outbuildings, converted from the farm steading, include a large workshop, wet room shower, laundry, four-car garage and wood store.

The garden. Image: Halliday Homes
The house is surrounded by 2.75 acres of land. Image: Halliday Homes
Views towards the Stirlingshire hills. Image: Halliday Homes

A former cattle court has been converted into a second, large garage with a tiled floor, a roller door and fitted spotlights.

North Mid Frew is being marketed by Halliday Homes for offers over £1.2 million.

Elsewhere in the region, a five-bedroom home with “breathtaking” Loch Katrine views has come on the market for under £300,000.

Conversation