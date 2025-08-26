Stirlingshire home with tower boasting 360-degree countryside views hits market

A Stirlingshire home with a tower offering 360-degree views of the countryside has hit the market.

North Mid Frew, between Thornhill and Kippen, is set on nearly three acres of land.

Surrounded by rolling fields and hills, the house enjoys views of Stirling Castle, Ben Ledi and Ben Lomond in the distance.

The house opens into a grand hallway with a sweeping staircase.

The hall leads to the kitchen, which has a tiled floor and a beautiful vaulted ceiling.

French doors set in an archway open to a courtyard to the north of the house.

Next door to the kitchen is the formal drawing room, featuring a wood-burning stove set into a stone surround.

French doors open to the patio, offering views towards the Stirlingshire hills.

A glass door leads to the games room with a shower room next door.

A stylish cinema room and a sitting room complete the ground floor.

The main bedroom sits on the first floor, extending to over 600 sq ft.

It has two fitted dressing rooms and a refurbished en-suite shower room.

There are three further bedrooms on this level and a family bathroom.

One of the bedrooms has an en-suite shower room.

On the second floor is the circular lounge/office space, with a raised plinth taking full advantage of the 360-degree views.

The separate cottage forms part of the original steading and was converted in 2005.

It comes with a sitting room, kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The outbuildings, converted from the farm steading, include a large workshop, wet room shower, laundry, four-car garage and wood store.

A former cattle court has been converted into a second, large garage with a tiled floor, a roller door and fitted spotlights.

North Mid Frew is being marketed by Halliday Homes for offers over £1.2 million.

Elsewhere in the region, a five-bedroom home with “breathtaking” Loch Katrine views has come on the market for under £300,000.