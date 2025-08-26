800-year-old Fife church featured in Outlander for sale at just £35k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
800-year-old Fife church featured in Outlander for sale at just £35k

The Church of Scotland is looking for a buyer for Culross Abbey.

By Neil Henderson
Culross Abbey has been put up for sale.
Culross Abbey is for sale. Image: James Crawford/Church of Scotland

An 800-year-old Fife church that has featured in the TV series Outlander has gone up for sale for just £35,000.

The Church of Scotland is looking for a buyer for the grade A-listed Culross Abbey.

The site is described as “an extended, detached church steeped in centuries of rich history, featuring stunning architectural beauty and offering commanding views of the picturesque Culross coast”.

As well as use as a place of worship, the church has consent to be used as a creche, day nursery, day centre, educational establishment, museum, art gallery, or public library.

Inside Culross Abbey Church.
Inside Culross Abbey. Image: James Crawford/Church of Scotland
The abbey dates back to 1217.
The abbey dates back to 1217. Image: James Crawford/Church of Scotland

However, the buyer could also seek to redevelop the church for other uses, subject to planning consent.

Culross Abbey dates back to 1217, with the east end of the building being converted into a parish church in 1633.

The site has long been an attraction for tourists and marks the beginning of the Fife Pilgrim Way – a 65-mile pathway connecting church sites from Culross to St Andrews.

The abbey also has links to the global hit TV drama series Outlander, with the church and wider Culross village regularly used for location filming.

Culross Abbey interior.
Another view of the interior of Culross Abbey. Image: James Crawford/Church of Scotland
The Abbey and church mark the start of the 65-mile Pilgrim's Way from Culross to St Andrews.
The abbey and church mark the start of the 65-mile Pilgrim Way from Culross to St Andrews. Image: Church of Scotland

Plans to sell off Culross Abbey were first revealed by The Courier back in April 2022.

It comes as the Church of Scotland tries to save money by reducing its property portfolio.

Culross Abbey is available for offers over £35,000.

A Church of Scotland spokesperson said: “The Church is going through a monumental period of change as it reconfigures and reshapes for mission and service around fewer buildings and fewer charges.

“Fife Presbytery produced a five-year mission plan to allocate limited resources to parishes and congregations and established a historic churches working group to examine the future use of historic buildings like Culross Abbey, which has a long and deep history.

A view of the abbey ruins.
A view of the abbey ruins. Image: DC Thomson
An aerial view of Culross Abbey.
An aerial view of Culross Abbey. Image: James Crawford/Church of Scotland

“The working group affirmed a Fife Presbytery decision to release the building as a full-time place of worship by December 2027.

“We recognise that this beautiful building has meaning and value to the local community, but the congregation and office bearers are deeply conscious of the lack of people available to take on the heavy responsibility of running it as an active place of worship.

“The Church is committed to securing the best future for all historic buildings and will always seek to deal with them sensitively and appropriately.”

