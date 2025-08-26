800-year-old Fife church featured in Outlander for sale at just £35k

An 800-year-old Fife church that has featured in the TV series Outlander has gone up for sale for just £35,000.

The Church of Scotland is looking for a buyer for the grade A-listed Culross Abbey.

The site is described as “an extended, detached church steeped in centuries of rich history, featuring stunning architectural beauty and offering commanding views of the picturesque Culross coast”.

As well as use as a place of worship, the church has consent to be used as a creche, day nursery, day centre, educational establishment, museum, art gallery, or public library.

However, the buyer could also seek to redevelop the church for other uses, subject to planning consent.

Culross Abbey dates back to 1217, with the east end of the building being converted into a parish church in 1633.

The site has long been an attraction for tourists and marks the beginning of the Fife Pilgrim Way – a 65-mile pathway connecting church sites from Culross to St Andrews.

The abbey also has links to the global hit TV drama series Outlander, with the church and wider Culross village regularly used for location filming.

Plans to sell off Culross Abbey were first revealed by The Courier back in April 2022.

It comes as the Church of Scotland tries to save money by reducing its property portfolio.

Culross Abbey is available for offers over £35,000.

A Church of Scotland spokesperson said: “The Church is going through a monumental period of change as it reconfigures and reshapes for mission and service around fewer buildings and fewer charges.

“Fife Presbytery produced a five-year mission plan to allocate limited resources to parishes and congregations and established a historic churches working group to examine the future use of historic buildings like Culross Abbey, which has a long and deep history.

“The working group affirmed a Fife Presbytery decision to release the building as a full-time place of worship by December 2027.

“We recognise that this beautiful building has meaning and value to the local community, but the congregation and office bearers are deeply conscious of the lack of people available to take on the heavy responsibility of running it as an active place of worship.

“The Church is committed to securing the best future for all historic buildings and will always seek to deal with them sensitively and appropriately.”