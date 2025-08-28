Handsome listed villa in shadow of Dundee Law for sale

A C-listed villa in the shadow of Dundee Law is for sale.

Set behind a handsome stone wall and accessed via timber gates, the Lawside Road property occupies a private corner plot in one of Dundee’s most established residential areas.

After entering through an arched door, the hallway comes with high ceilings and stained-glass windows.

The main lounge has exposed ceiling beams and rich wood panelling.

It is complemented by a striking fireplace, stained-glass bookcase surrounds and an inglenook bench beneath the window.

At the front of the house, the dining room features a bay window with views across the city skyline to the River Tay and north Fife coastline.

The kitchen comes with solid wood worktops, integrated appliances and ample worktop space.

An original maid’s bell system adds to the home’s heritage.

A conservatory on the side connects to the garden, with a fifth bedroom or study nearby.

The floor is completed with a utility room, WC and pantry.

The four double bedrooms are on the top floor.

The principal bedroom has room for a sitting area or workspace.

A recently updated shower room with patterned floor tiles and wall tiling completes the upper level.

Outside, a raised timber deck with hot tub creates an entertaining zone, with gravel paths and seating areas across the garden.

The garage and driveway are tucked to the side, accessed via gates for added security.

There’s also a timber shed for additional storage.

The house is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £395,000.

