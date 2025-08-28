Handsome listed villa in shadow of Dundee Law for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Handsome listed villa in shadow of Dundee Law for sale

The four-bedroom Lawside Road property offers views across the Tay and towards north Fife.

By Ben MacDonald
C-listed property in Lawside Road, Dundee Law
The C-listed Lawside Road home is for sale. Image: Verdala

A C-listed villa in the shadow of Dundee Law is for sale.

Set behind a handsome stone wall and accessed via timber gates, the Lawside Road property occupies a private corner plot in one of Dundee’s most established residential areas.

After entering through an arched door, the hallway comes with high ceilings and stained-glass windows.

The main lounge has exposed ceiling beams and rich wood panelling.

It is complemented by a striking fireplace, stained-glass bookcase surrounds and an inglenook bench beneath the window.

The house is in the shadow of Dundee Law. Image: Verdala
The hallway. Image: Verdala
The living room. Image: Verdala
The room comes with a fireplace. Image: Verdala

At the front of the house, the dining room features a bay window with views across the city skyline to the River Tay and north Fife coastline.

The kitchen comes with solid wood worktops, integrated appliances and ample worktop space.

An original maid’s bell system adds to the home’s heritage.

A conservatory on the side connects to the garden, with a fifth bedroom or study nearby.

The floor is completed with a utility room, WC and pantry.

The dining room. Image: Verdala
The kitchen. Image: Verdala
Space for dining. Image: Verdala
An original maid’s bell system remains in the house. Image: Verdala
The conservatory. Image: Verdala
The study can be turned into a fifth bedroom. Image: Verdala
The utility room. Image: Verdala

The four double bedrooms are on the top floor.

The principal bedroom has room for a sitting area or workspace.

A recently updated shower room with patterned floor tiles and wall tiling completes the upper level.

Outside, a raised timber deck with hot tub creates an entertaining zone, with gravel paths and seating areas across the garden.

Stained glass windows are among the original features around the house. Image: Verdala
The principal bedroom. Image: Verdala
The bedroom has an area for a workspace. Image: Verdala
The second bedroom. Image: Verdala
The third bedroom. Image: Verdala
The shower room. Image: Verdala
The house is on a private corner plot. Image: Verdala
The garden has space to entertain guests. Image: Verdala
A hot tub sits on the decking. Image: Verdala
A spot to relax. Image: Verdala

The garage and driveway are tucked to the side, accessed via gates for added security.

There’s also a timber shed for additional storage.

The house is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £395,000.

In the city’s West End, a four-bedroom apartment with Tay Bridge views and a “unique” private entrance has come on the market.

More from Property

Alex Comrie, 36, with daughter Ebony, three, at their home in Broughty Ferry after its astounding renovation. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry dad turns dated Victorian house into a colourful family home
4
Culross Abbey has been put up for sale.
800-year-old Fife church featured in Outlander for sale at just £35k
3
Stirlingshire home with tower up for sale
Stirlingshire home with tower boasting 360-degree countryside views hits market
The Steeple is a handsome church that has been converted into an eco home. Image: Gilson Gray.
A building within a building: the ingenious makeover of Letham's Steeple
Aytounhill House. Image: Galbraith
'Majestic' £3.2 million Fife country house with lake and woodland for sale
Fungarth is tucked into an embankment near Dunkeld. Image: David Barbour.
Inside the beautiful, timber-clad Dunkeld home where heating costs only £1 a day
2
A flat on Dundee's Sibbald Street was for sale.
Dundee flat with £10k price tag sells at auction with huge mark-up
2
Invergyle, a five-bedroom Stirlingshire home overlooking Loch Katrine.
5-bedroom home next to Stirlingshire's Loch Katrine on sale for under 300k
3 Dundee Road West.
Site of Dundee home destroyed by fire put up for sale
6
The V&A previously failed to impress Tripadvisor commentors.
Dundee architect shares his 7 favourite buildings in the city and why
8

Conversation