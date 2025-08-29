On sale: Highland Perthshire holiday cottage with its own bakery run by chef who’s made cakes for the Queen and the BeeGees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

On sale: Highland Perthshire holiday cottage with its own bakery run by chef who’s made cakes for the Queen and the BeeGees

Beechtree Cottage in Kirkmichael has a bakery run by cake-decorating legend Paul Bradford.

By Jack McKeown
Beechtree Cottage is in the village of Kirkmichael. Image: CCL Property.
Beechtree Cottage is in the village of Kirkmichael. Image: CCL Property.

Not every holiday home has its own boutique bakery.

Guests at Beechtree Cottage can wake up in the morning to croissants and pastries made to order by one of the UK’s most-talented cake makers.

Located in the Perthshire village of Kirkmichael, the cottage has three letting rooms wrapped around a charming courtyard.

Paul Bradford with one of his cakes.
Paul Bradford has baked for the Queen and Prince Albert of Monaco. Image: Paul Bradford.

It’s owned by Paul Bradford and David Brice.

The pair originally bought Strathardle Lodge, a hotel adjacent to Beechtree Cottage. They ploughed £500,000 into renovating its nine bedrooms and adding a gym.

Beechtree Cottage

They sold Strathardle Lodge in order to focus on Beechtree Cottage.

The stone cottage has three letting rooms – a family suite and two king rooms. The rooms have all been upgraded to boutique hotel standard, with luxury fixtures and fittings.

One of the upgraded bedrooms.
The rooms have been tastefully upgraded. Image: CCL Property.

There is also an owners’ residence with an open-plan kitchen and living area and an upstairs bedroom.

In addition, Beechtree Cottage has a detached studio in the garden and an 80sqm barn that offers potential for conversion.

A sitting area with coffee table.
The owners’ accommodation. Image: CCL Property.

The three letting rooms and the owners’ home all have access to a charming, sheltered courtyard. The owners also have a private garden and there’s an area of woodland that’s great for exercising dogs.

The grounds of the cottage.
The grounds are a lovely place to spend time. Image: CCL Property.

A gravel area at the front provides plenty of parking.

Kilted Baker

Where Beechtree Cottage differs from other holiday accommodation is in the food it provides.

Instead of a traditional bed and breakfast there is a commercial bakery attached to the building.

Inside the bakery attached to Beechtree Cottage.
Beechtree Cottage has an attached bakery. Image: CCL Property.

The Kilted Baker has an honesty system for guests and other customers to use.

“We don’t have a breakfasting area,” Paul explains. “But the rooms are much bigger than usual and they each have a dining table. Guests put in their order and it’s ready for them when they wake up in the morning.”

Sweet treats laid out on a table.
Guests collect their sweet treats each morning. Image: CCL Property.

Guests are getting the highest-quality breakfast treats. Paul, 47, is one of the UK’s most-celebrated cake bakers and decorators. He studied baking and cake design at Edinburgh’s Telford College then worked at Oliphant Bakers in Linlithgow.

Paul with one of his animal-inspired cakes.
Paul with one of his creations. Image: Paul Bradford.

In 2000 he opened his own cake-decorating business, which grew to seven outlets and 35 staff. In 2011 he changed focus to concentrate on cake-decorating courses online.

His website CakeFlix has more than 200,000 subscribers worldwide who pay for his cake-decorating courses.

Cakes for the Queen

Paul also baked for Queen Elizabeth and King Charles. “I did it for five years,” he says. “One cake a year for their summer party at Balmoral.

“They wanted me to inject a little bit of humour into the cakes. I was asked to do one on the Royal Yacht Britannia being decommissioned – so I did the Royal Family in a rowing boat.”

Paul with one of his cake designs.
Paul has a lot of fun with his cakes. Image: Paul Bradford.

“The guy who did the cake the year before I started made corgis that looked more like squirrels so I made individual mini cakes with letters on top to spell out Never Again Corgis. Apparently the Queen thought it was really funny.

“The Queen’s cousin lives in Linlithgow so they would collect the cake and take it to Balmoral.”

Paul has also been flown out to Monaco to bake for Prince Albert and he has made cakes for the BeeGees’ Barry Gibb. “Bary and his wife Linda came into the shop to thank me for their cake,” he says. “They’re really lovely.”

Seated benches outside the cottage.
Beechtree Cottage has gone on the market. Image: CCL Property.

He turned down a role on the hit Netflix show Is It Cake? to concentrate on his business in Kirkmichael.

Paul is a serial mover, having racked up 19 moves in 25 years. This included a stint renovating a house in the mountains of Spain.

Personal circumstances have led to Paul and David putting Beechtree Cottage up for sale.

An outdoor sofa and table at Beechtree Cottage,
There are plenty of outdoor spaces to enjoy a fresh cake or croissant. Image: CCL Property.

Paul is now deciding what to do next. “I still have residency in Spain and part of me wants to retreat into the mountains there. A lot of my life was in the Central Belt and I could happily move back to Linlithgow.

“I also like this part of the world so I might open a bakery in Blairgowrie. Who knows what the future holds?”

Beechtree Cottage is on sale for offers over £425,000.

More from Property

C-listed property in Lawside Road, Dundee Law
Handsome listed villa in shadow of Dundee Law for sale
Alex Comrie, 36, with daughter Ebony, three, at their home in Broughty Ferry after its astounding renovation. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry dad turns dated Victorian house into a colourful family home
6
Culross Abbey has been put up for sale.
800-year-old Fife church featured in Outlander for sale at just £35k
5
Stirlingshire home with tower up for sale
Stirlingshire home with tower boasting 360-degree countryside views hits market
The Steeple is a handsome church that has been converted into an eco home. Image: Gilson Gray.
A building within a building: the ingenious makeover of Letham's Steeple
Aytounhill House. Image: Galbraith
'Majestic' £3.2 million Fife country house with lake and woodland for sale
Fungarth is tucked into an embankment near Dunkeld. Image: David Barbour.
Inside the beautiful, timber-clad Dunkeld home where heating costs only £1 a day
2
A flat on Dundee's Sibbald Street was for sale.
Dundee flat with £10k price tag sells at auction with huge mark-up
2
Invergyle, a five-bedroom Stirlingshire home overlooking Loch Katrine.
5-bedroom home next to Stirlingshire's Loch Katrine on sale for under 300k
3 Dundee Road West.
Site of Dundee home destroyed by fire put up for sale
6

Conversation