On sale: Highland Perthshire holiday cottage with its own bakery run by chef who’s made cakes for the Queen and the BeeGees

Not every holiday home has its own boutique bakery.

Guests at Beechtree Cottage can wake up in the morning to croissants and pastries made to order by one of the UK’s most-talented cake makers.

Located in the Perthshire village of Kirkmichael, the cottage has three letting rooms wrapped around a charming courtyard.

It’s owned by Paul Bradford and David Brice.

The pair originally bought Strathardle Lodge, a hotel adjacent to Beechtree Cottage. They ploughed £500,000 into renovating its nine bedrooms and adding a gym.

Beechtree Cottage

They sold Strathardle Lodge in order to focus on Beechtree Cottage.

The stone cottage has three letting rooms – a family suite and two king rooms. The rooms have all been upgraded to boutique hotel standard, with luxury fixtures and fittings.

There is also an owners’ residence with an open-plan kitchen and living area and an upstairs bedroom.

In addition, Beechtree Cottage has a detached studio in the garden and an 80sqm barn that offers potential for conversion.

The three letting rooms and the owners’ home all have access to a charming, sheltered courtyard. The owners also have a private garden and there’s an area of woodland that’s great for exercising dogs.

A gravel area at the front provides plenty of parking.

Kilted Baker

Where Beechtree Cottage differs from other holiday accommodation is in the food it provides.

Instead of a traditional bed and breakfast there is a commercial bakery attached to the building.

The Kilted Baker has an honesty system for guests and other customers to use.

“We don’t have a breakfasting area,” Paul explains. “But the rooms are much bigger than usual and they each have a dining table. Guests put in their order and it’s ready for them when they wake up in the morning.”

Guests are getting the highest-quality breakfast treats. Paul, 47, is one of the UK’s most-celebrated cake bakers and decorators. He studied baking and cake design at Edinburgh’s Telford College then worked at Oliphant Bakers in Linlithgow.

In 2000 he opened his own cake-decorating business, which grew to seven outlets and 35 staff. In 2011 he changed focus to concentrate on cake-decorating courses online.

His website CakeFlix has more than 200,000 subscribers worldwide who pay for his cake-decorating courses.

Cakes for the Queen

Paul also baked for Queen Elizabeth and King Charles. “I did it for five years,” he says. “One cake a year for their summer party at Balmoral.

“They wanted me to inject a little bit of humour into the cakes. I was asked to do one on the Royal Yacht Britannia being decommissioned – so I did the Royal Family in a rowing boat.”

“The guy who did the cake the year before I started made corgis that looked more like squirrels so I made individual mini cakes with letters on top to spell out Never Again Corgis. Apparently the Queen thought it was really funny.

“The Queen’s cousin lives in Linlithgow so they would collect the cake and take it to Balmoral.”

Paul has also been flown out to Monaco to bake for Prince Albert and he has made cakes for the BeeGees’ Barry Gibb. “Bary and his wife Linda came into the shop to thank me for their cake,” he says. “They’re really lovely.”

He turned down a role on the hit Netflix show Is It Cake? to concentrate on his business in Kirkmichael.

Paul is a serial mover, having racked up 19 moves in 25 years. This included a stint renovating a house in the mountains of Spain.

Personal circumstances have led to Paul and David putting Beechtree Cottage up for sale.

Paul is now deciding what to do next. “I still have residency in Spain and part of me wants to retreat into the mountains there. A lot of my life was in the Central Belt and I could happily move back to Linlithgow.

“I also like this part of the world so I might open a bakery in Blairgowrie. Who knows what the future holds?”

Beechtree Cottage is on sale for offers over £425,000.