‘High-quality’ Broughty Ferry villa with turret and 6 bedrooms for sale

The three-storey home has six bedrooms and includes a feature turret.

By Ben MacDonald
Six-bedroom house in Broughty Ferry for sale
The six-bedroom Glenfeshie Road house is for sale. Image: Verdala

A six-bedroom villa in a highly regarded development in Broughty Ferry has hit the market.

Located at the Clearwater Park development on Glenfeshie Road, the house is a thoughtfully designed modern villa.

The three-storey property sits at a prime corner position with open aspects to both the front and rear.

The ground floor features a broad entrance hall leading to a mix of formal and informal rooms.

These include a large lounge, a separate study set within the feature turret and a kitchen with in-built appliances and solid quartz work surfaces.

There is also a formal dining space and living room to the rear of the ground floor, with direct access to the garden.

The hallway. Image: Verdala
The lounge. Image: Verdala
The kitchen. Image: Verdala
The kitchen allows access to the garden. Image: Verdala
A large space within the kitchen can be used to relax. Image: Verdala
The living room. Image: Verdala
The room includes a fireplace. Image: Verdala
Dining space within the living room. Image: Verdala
The ground floor WC. Image: Verdala

Upstairs, the principal bedroom is a standout. It is set within the turret and features a vaulted ceiling, adding height and character to the room.

The room has a private dressing room and a large en-suite with a freestanding bath.

Two further bedrooms on the middle level have en-suite facilities, while a fourth bedroom and upper landing lounge provide additional flexibility.

The landing on the middle floor. Image: Verdala
The principal bedroom. Image: Verdala
A dressing room sits within the principal bedroom. Image: Verdala
The principal bedroom’s en-suite. Image: Verdala
The second bedroom. Image: Verdala
The second en-suite on the middle floor. Image: Verdala
Another first-floor bedroom. Image: Verdala
The third en-suite. Image: Verdala

The top floor includes two more double bedrooms and a shower room.

The double garage has been converted into a stylish bar and lounge. It could also serve as a home studio, gym, or guest suite.

The garden is fully enclosed and includes a paved patio area, sitting just off the main living space.

One of the second-floor bedrooms. Image: Verdala
The sixth bedroom. Image: Verdala
The garage. Image: Verdala
The garage has been converted into a stylish bar. Image: Verdala
The garage can be transformed into a games room, gym or guest suite. Image: Verdala
The garden. Image: Verdala
The garden is enclosed. Image: Verdala
It also has a paved area. Image: Verdala

To the front, a large driveway provides parking for multiple vehicles, with an EV charging point in place.

The house is being marketed for sale by Verdala for offers over £595,000.

Elsewhere in Dundee, a handsome listed villa in the shadow of the Law is for sale.

