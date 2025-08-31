‘High-quality’ Broughty Ferry villa with turret and 6 bedrooms for sale

A six-bedroom villa in a highly regarded development in Broughty Ferry has hit the market.

Located at the Clearwater Park development on Glenfeshie Road, the house is a thoughtfully designed modern villa.

The three-storey property sits at a prime corner position with open aspects to both the front and rear.

The ground floor features a broad entrance hall leading to a mix of formal and informal rooms.

These include a large lounge, a separate study set within the feature turret and a kitchen with in-built appliances and solid quartz work surfaces.

There is also a formal dining space and living room to the rear of the ground floor, with direct access to the garden.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom is a standout. It is set within the turret and features a vaulted ceiling, adding height and character to the room.

The room has a private dressing room and a large en-suite with a freestanding bath.

Two further bedrooms on the middle level have en-suite facilities, while a fourth bedroom and upper landing lounge provide additional flexibility.

The top floor includes two more double bedrooms and a shower room.

The double garage has been converted into a stylish bar and lounge. It could also serve as a home studio, gym, or guest suite.

The garden is fully enclosed and includes a paved patio area, sitting just off the main living space.

To the front, a large driveway provides parking for multiple vehicles, with an EV charging point in place.

The house is being marketed for sale by Verdala for offers over £595,000.

Elsewhere in Dundee, a handsome listed villa in the shadow of the Law is for sale.