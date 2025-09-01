‘Charming’ six-bedroom boutique hotel overlooking Perthshire loch hits market for over half a million pounds

A ‘charming’ six-bedroom boutique hotel with views of one of Perthshire’s most famous lochs is on sale for more than half a million pounds.

The Inn at Loch Tummel, around eight miles from Pitlochry, is described by estate agent Graham and Sibbald as offering “rustic charm with refined modern-day comfort.”

Originally built in the 1800s as a coaching inn, the property has undergone extensive renovation while retaining its original character.

It features six sizeable en-suite bedrooms, a restaurant, a traditional pub, two beer gardens and an outdoor terrace looking directly onto Loch Tummel.

The hotel also includes a separate two-bedroom owner’s flat and two staff caravans.

The highlight of the property is its breathtaking views of Loch Tummel and the Schiehallion Munro.

According to Graham and Sibbald, the hotel “exudes character”.

“The exterior is immaculately maintained, with a welcoming entrance that immediately sets the tone.

“Inside, rustic elements are thoughtfully paired with contemporary finishes to create an atmosphere of relaxed sophistication.

“The current owners have invested great care into every detail, ensuring that each guest room offers comfort, elegance, and a true sense of place.

The Inn at Loch Tummel is on the market for offers over £525,000.

