Home Lifestyle Property

‘Charming’ six-bedroom boutique hotel overlooking Perthshire loch hits market for over half a million pounds

The Inn at Loch Tummel has been put up for sale.

By Lucy Scarlett
The Inn at Loch Tummel.
The Inn at Loch Tummel has come onto the market. Image: Graham and Sibbald

A ‘charming’ six-bedroom boutique hotel with views of one of Perthshire’s most famous lochs is on sale for more than half a million pounds.

The Inn at Loch Tummel, around eight miles from Pitlochry, is described by estate agent Graham and Sibbald as offering “rustic charm with refined modern-day comfort.”

Originally built in the 1800s as a coaching inn, the property has undergone extensive renovation while retaining its original character.

The Inn at Loch Tummel.
The hotel boasts stunning views of Loch Tummel. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The Inn at Loch Tummel.
A beer garden overlooks the loch. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The Inn at Loch Tummel.
The beauty spot is located near Pitlochry. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The Inn at Loch Tummel.
The inn sits on the banks of Loch Tummel. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The Inn at Loch Tummel.
The hotel was originally built in the 1800s. Image: Graham and Sibbald

It features six sizeable en-suite bedrooms, a restaurant, a traditional pub, two beer gardens and an outdoor terrace looking directly onto Loch Tummel.

The hotel also includes a separate two-bedroom owner’s flat and two staff caravans.

The highlight of the property is its breathtaking views of Loch Tummel and the Schiehallion Munro.

The Inn at Loch Tummel.
The hotel bar. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The Inn at Loch Tummel.
One of six spacious bedrooms. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The Inn at Loch Tummel.
The inn has a restaurant. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The Inn at Loch Tummel.
A dining room with sweeping views. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The Inn at Loch Tummel.
A cosy lounge area in the hotel. Image: Graham and Sibbald

According to Graham and Sibbald, the hotel “exudes character”.

“The exterior is immaculately maintained, with a welcoming entrance that immediately sets the tone.

“Inside, rustic elements are thoughtfully paired with contemporary finishes to create an atmosphere of relaxed sophistication.

“The current owners have invested great care into every detail, ensuring that each guest room offers comfort, elegance, and a true sense of place.

The Inn at Loch Tummel is on the market for offers over £525,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a holiday cottage and bakery run by a chef who made cakes for the Queen and the Bee Gees is up for sale.

Conversation