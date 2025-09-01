Incredible £3.75 million mansion overlooking Gleneagles Ryder Cup golf course for sale

An incredible mansion overlooking the Gleneagles Ryder Cup golf course has hit the market for £3.75 million.

Laich House is situated on Caledonian Crescent, one of Scotland’s most exclusive streets.

A stone’s throw from the famous hotel, the house overlooks the 11th green of the PGA Centenary Course – which hosted both the 2014 Ryder Cup and the 2019 Solheim Cup.

The mansion boasts four bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as five living rooms, a billiards room and a cinema room.

Built in 2005, Laich House is accessed via a private gated driveway.

The spectacular entrance hallway comes with a sweeping staircase, a wraparound balcony and a handmade Italian chandelier at its centre.

On the ground floor, there is a spacious sitting room, a dining room and an en-suite bedroom, all of which open out onto an outdoor balcony and garden.

A large, modern kitchen connects to the dining room and an outside terrace.

The lower level is Laich House’s main leisure space, boasting a bar and home cinema, as well as the billiards room.

Also on the lower level is a garage, laundry room, two toilets and a plant room.

On the first floor, there are three large and well-appointed en-suite bedrooms with jacuzzi baths.

All bedrooms command stunning landscape views across the Perthshire countryside.

A staircase also leads to a viewing tower, which provides incredible panoramic views of the golf course and the surrounding landscape.

Laich House is set in substantial landscaped gardens, with several terraced and patio areas providing privacy and relaxation.

Harry Maitland, property agent, said: “Laich House offers the exciting and rare opportunity to live in a spectacular home overlooking one of the world’s most prestigious golf courses.”

Savills is marketing the house for sale at offers over £3.75m.