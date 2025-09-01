Incredible £3.75 million mansion overlooking Gleneagles Ryder Cup golf course for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Incredible £3.75 million mansion overlooking Gleneagles Ryder Cup golf course for sale

Laich House has its own viewing tower with spectacular panoramic views of the Perthshire countryside.

By Neil Henderson
An aerial view of Laich House in Gleneagles. Image: Savills
An aerial view of Laich House in Gleneagles. Image: Savills

An incredible mansion overlooking the Gleneagles Ryder Cup golf course has hit the market for £3.75 million.

Laich House is situated on Caledonian Crescent, one of Scotland’s most exclusive streets.

A stone’s throw from the famous hotel, the house overlooks the 11th green of the PGA Centenary Course – which hosted both the 2014 Ryder Cup and the 2019 Solheim Cup.

The mansion boasts four bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as five living rooms, a billiards room and a cinema room.

Built in 2005, Laich House is accessed via a private gated driveway.

Gated driveway leads you to Laich House.
Laich House. Image: Savills
Hallway with sweeping staircase and wraparound balcony.
The hallway with sweeping staircase and wraparound balcony. Image: Savills
Handmade Italian glass chandelier at the centre of the hallway.
A handmade Italian glass chandelier at the centre of the hallway. Image: Savills
Spacious modern kitchen and dining room.
The spacious modern kitchen and dining room. Image: Savills
Another view of the dining area.
Another view of the dining area. Image: Savills
One of several living rooms at Laich House in Gleneagles.
One of several living rooms at Laich House in Gleneagles. Image: Savills

The spectacular entrance hallway comes with a sweeping staircase, a wraparound balcony and a handmade Italian chandelier at its centre.

On the ground floor, there is a spacious sitting room, a dining room and an en-suite bedroom, all of which open out onto an outdoor balcony and garden.

A large, modern kitchen connects to the dining room and an outside terrace.

The lower level is Laich House’s main leisure space, boasting a bar and home cinema, as well as the billiards room.

Dining room for entertaining.
A formal dining room for entertaining. Image: Savills
Stunning views across the golf course and Perthshire countryside.
Stunning views across the golf course and Perthshire countryside. Image: Savills
Home cinema and bar.
The home cinema and bar. Image: Savills
Billiards room.
The billiards room. Image: Savills.
One of the four bedrooms.
One of the four bedrooms. Image: Savills
En-suite bathroom.
A stylish en-suite bathroom. Image: Savills
Stunning modern bathroom.
Another bathroom. Image: Savills
Viewing tower gives panoramic views of the Perthshire countryside.
The viewing tower. Image: Savills

Also on the lower level is a garage, laundry room, two toilets and a plant room.

On the first floor, there are three large and well-appointed en-suite bedrooms with jacuzzi baths.

All bedrooms command stunning landscape views across the Perthshire countryside.

A staircase also leads to a viewing tower, which provides incredible panoramic views of the golf course and the surrounding landscape.

One of several patio areas in the landscaped garden.
One of several patio areas in the landscaped garden. Image: Savills
Laich House overlooks the 11th green of the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles.
Laich House overlooks the 11th green of the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles. Image: Savills
An exterior view of Laich House in Gleneagles.
An exterior view of Laich House in Gleneagles. Image: Savills
The house is next to the 11th hole. Image: Savills
The course famously hosted the 2014 Ryder Cup. Image: Savills

Laich House is set in substantial landscaped gardens, with several terraced and patio areas providing privacy and relaxation.

Harry Maitland, property agent, said: “Laich House offers the exciting and rare opportunity to live in a spectacular home overlooking one of the world’s most prestigious golf courses.”

Savills is marketing the house for sale at offers over £3.75m.

