Dundee house flipper shares nine tips for newbies on a budget

Dundee-based architectural technician Jamie Sime, now working on his second property flip, shares his top tips for anyone looking to get started in house flipping.

Jamie Sime is an architectural technician by trade. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Jamie Sime is an architectural technician by trade. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

House flipping – the practice of buying a property at a low price, renovating it, and reselling it for a profit – can be an exciting way to get into real estate.

But for beginners, it can also feel risky, and big returns aren’t guaranteed.

To learn how to make it work without overspending, we spoke to Dundee house flipper Jamie Sime.

An architectural technician by trade, he added £110,000 in value to a Kirriemuir home last year.

Now, alongside his business partner Jan Cooper, he is transforming an old mill in Tannadice into a four-bedroom family home. 

Here are his top nine tips for newbies looking to flip a house on a budget.

1. Make your money when you buy, not when you sell

Jamie’s number one tip comes from advice he received when starting out.

He says: “You make your money on houses when you buy it rather than when you sell it, so always make sure that you get the absolute best deal that you can possibly get.

“That means you face quite a lot of rejection, because you’re putting in offers probably at a significant discount on what they’re asking for.

“But then you will find properties where they’ve been on the market for a long time and the sellers are particularly motivated, so that’s where you’ll find your deals.

“Oftentimes, those properties that you can get on those big discounts are going to be in the poorest state.

“But that’s good because you can add a lot more value doing it that way.”

Jamie flipped a four-bed family home in Kirriemuir. Image: Verdala

2. Consider location strategically

Location is key, Jamie says. He suggests targeting areas with good transport links, schools, and amenities.

He recommends using tools such as Zoopla to check ceiling prices – the maximum value similar properties in the area have sold for.

“If you’re looking in a particular area, you could go into there and then you could look at previous properties that have been sold in the area.

“That’s what I tend to use to try and get an idea of what the potential in a certain street or a certain area is.”

He also suggests casting the net wide when searching for a property. Despite being Dundee-based, Jamie’s two projects have been in Angus.

3. Factor in all the costs

Before buying, Jamie stresses the importance of accurate budgeting.

He explains: “Before buying, factor in all costs – purchase, renovation, holding, and selling.

“Research confirmed sales data of comparable properties – similar size and age – rather than relying on unsold listings.

“Holding costs such as utility bills, council tax etc, can really eat into profits if the project drags on, so always allow for these in your budget.”

Jamie says accurate budgeting is important. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

4. Track spending as you go

A dedicated budget system is essential, Jamie says.

He uses a simple Excel spreadsheet alongside a separate bank account for his projects.

He says: “Having that bank account allows me to keep a log of all the costs and associate them to the project, and keep my spreadsheet up to date using that.

“Be sure to check in on this regularly so you’re not left with a big (financial) hole”.

5. Consider starting a limited company

Jamie highlights the financial benefits of flipping through a limited company.

He explains: “A limited company can offer tax benefits and allow profits to be reinvested, but the right structure depends on personal circumstances.

“But always seek financial advice before deciding”.

He adds: “It’s also useful to get an accountant on board to manage that, so you can maximise how much you can make from the property.”

Additionally, he says, having a limited company account means you can often qualify for trade accounts, which can get you discounts on materials.

Jamie is currently flipping an old mill in Tannadice into a large family home. Image: Jamie Sime

6. Source materials smartly

When it comes to supplies, Jamie suggests comparing prices across retailers.

He says: “I’m not necessarily against using off-the-shelf materials from B&Qs and stores like that – but quite often you’ll get better deals if you’re looking online and going to various sorts of retailers”.

Forming relationships with local merchants and builders can also help to secure discounts, he says.

7. Build a reliable power team

Jamie stresses the importance of having the right people around you.

He uses a mix of personal contacts, including friends and family, along with professional tradespeople, in order to balance cost and quality.

“Surround yourself with trusted tradespeople,” he says.

“Use personal recommendations, and always gather multiple quotes to ensure competitive pricing and reliable work.

“Utilising your existing contacts is a great way to do it.”

Jamie recommends targeting bathrooms and kitchens when house flipping. Image: Verdala

8. Time efficiency is key

Time is money in house flipping. Jamie says a six to nine-month turnaround is a realistic goal.

He says: “In my experience, timelines are absolutely crucial in property flipping, not just for maximising profit but also for keeping the project efficient and stress-free.

“The key to sticking to a timeline is having a clear programme of works for the different trades.

“Some people appoint a project manager to handle that, which can work really well, but even without one you can stay on track by setting a clear schedule and keeping regular contact with your trades throughout the build.”

9. Aim for a high-quality finish

Finally, Jamie recommends investing in the right finishing touches.

“Don’t cut corners on finishes,” he says.

“Of course, you’ve got a budget – so you need to stick to that – but I’d rather spend more on a higher level of finish to push the value up and hopefully beat the ceiling price.

“Ultimately, you want to have a good reputation for selling a house that’s been done to the highest possible standard you can do.”

He also suggests targeting the kitchen and bathrooms to increase saleability.

“Buyers don’t necessarily want to be doing the kitchen and bathroom because those are the two things that are probably going to cost the most money.”

Conversation