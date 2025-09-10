Oil and gas worker transforms Angus doocot into amazing contemporary home

A historic doocot near Newbigging has been restored and forms the centrepiece of a stunning new rural home.

A sleek modern structure wraps around the historic stone building, with a single storey section highlighting the doocot’s stonework.

The doocot dates from 1750 and is B listed. It sits along a farm track off a quiet lane and is surrounded by countryside. There are a few homes nearby and a little dell beside the house contains mature trees and a pond.

Mike Swankie knew he wanted to build a home around the doocot the moment he saw it.

“I came up for a look in October 2022,” he says. “It was a nice autumn day and there were ducks in the pond. I knew then that I wanted to build a house here.”

Planning and building

Mike sold his house in Arbroath to finance the build and rented a one-bedroom cottage with his gigantic Newfoundland, Sully. “The cottage was so small and Sully is so huge I could barely turn round without stepping on him,” Mike says, smiling.

Obtaining planning permission and a building warrant took around a year. Construction commenced in June last year and Mike, 54, moved into the Doocot almost exactly a year later.

The transformation of the doocot into a home was spearheaded by Jonathan Reeve from Voigt Architects.

Coming up with the right design for the house was a challenge Jonathan relished. “We knew we wanted to wrap the new house around the doocot,” he explains.

“The difficult part was filling in the space in between. We didn’t want the internal stone walls to be covered by plasterboard so we came up with a single storey section that showcases the doocot.”

The doocot’s stone walls have been left exposed, with the entrance hallway wrapping around them in an L-shape.

Lovely details like protruding stone shelves have been retained and the large boulders at the base of the wall would be a dream climbing frame for any young child.

Inside the Doocot

A doorway leads into the open plan heart of the home which occupies the entire width of the house. The living room section has a vaulted ceiling with a huge double height window and is overlooked by a balcony from the upper level.

Meanwhile the kitchen and dining area have a standard height ceiling for a more cosy atmosphere.

Mike had a somewhat offbeat reason for choosing Jonathan as his architect. He said: “I was looking on their website and I saw the staircase at a house they did called Black Fox Barn. I said to Jonathan: I want that staircase.”

And he has it. The steel, glass and solid oak staircase is a striking feature and a real talking point.

The upper level has two guest bedrooms, a family bathroom, and Mike’s en suite master bedroom.

The main bedroom also has a vaulted ceiling to give it the wow factor and large doors that open onto a covered balcony with wonderful views to the coast.

“Open balconies in Scotland aren’t always the best idea,” Jonathan says. “A covered balcony shelters you from any wind and rain and means you can use it in more seasons than just high summer.”

Inspired design

One of the most impressive parts of the Doocot’s design is its window placement. They’ve been cleverly located so that you can see out of both sides of the house from all of the public rooms and hallways.

It gives a nice sense of flow and shows off the 360-degree views the Doocot enjoys.

In the kitchen where you’d expect there to be a wall there is instead a huge internal window that looks through to the doocot’s stone wall.

The doocot itself is oil and gas worker Mike’s home office. A small hole was knocked into the side of it to create a doorway. The full height of the building is retained with the vaulted ceiling making the modest room feel much bigger than it is.

The doocot’s stalls – a set of stone shelves – are illuminated and displayed behind a window.

“They made us insulate this room so we couldn’t leave the walls exposed but we really wanted to keep some elements of the stonework in here so we came up with the idea of showcasing the stone shelves behind glass,” Jonathan explains.

A huge picture window fills what was the doocot’s entrance and throws lots of light into what is now Mike’s office.

The doocot roof was replaced and the walls were repaired and re-rendered. “We had to get the Scottish Lime Centre in to test the lime mortar and let us know the right mix to use,” Jonathan says.

Eco features

An air source heat pump works in tandem with rooftop solar panels and a battery. “We’ve had a couple of power cuts since I moved in and I barely noticed them,” Mike says. “The battery can power the house for two days. The house only costs £80 a month to run.”

Externally the roof and upper section of the new build’s walls are clad in standing seam aluminium, which gives a clean and hardwearing finish.

Dundee-based West Developments carried out the construction of the Doocot. “I couldn’t have been happier with their work,” Mike says. “Nothing was too much trouble and they were great at giving advice when there were decisions to make.”

Gardens wrap around the Doocot and the rear has a patio and a hot tub. A monobloc driveway provides parking and there’s a large garage.

Mike has been living in the Doocot since June and he’s upfront about when he’ll be leaving. “This is my forever home,” he says. “They’ll carry me out of here.”

For more information visit www.voigtarchitects.ltd