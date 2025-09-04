Striking five-bedroom villa next to Forbes of Kingennie resort near Dundee for sale

A striking five-bedroom home next to a resort near Dundee has gone on the market.
The modern home on Heron Place in Kingennie, Angus, sits next to the Forbes of Kingennie resort – popular for its golf, fishing and function facilities.
The house is described by agent Rettie as having a “superb blend of architectural character and contemporary living”.
Features include a balcony with views of the surrounding area, and a koi pond.
A “bespoke” oak porch provides access to the house.
There are several reception rooms with tall windows providing plenty of natural light.
A family room and an open-plan kitchen are located in the heart of the property.
The layout means the space is well-suited to both family life and entertaining guests.
The ground floor also features a utility room.
Upstairs is home to the master bedroom, which has a vaulted ceiling featuring exposed beams, a private balcony, and an en-suite.
There is also a large integrated wardrobe.
Two of the other double bedrooms also have their own en-suite bathrooms.
An additional double bedroom has access to a family bathroom.
The fifth bedroom is currently being used as an office.
The landscaped garden is home to two greenhouses, a koi pond, apple trees, and raised vegetable beds, providing a sense of tranquillity and privacy.
A “charming” bridge and a waterfall feature complement the pond.
The home also comes with a double garage and an attic space.
There is also a remote-controlled entrance, garage gates, an EV charging point, and a comprehensive security system.
The property is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £650,000.
