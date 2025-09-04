Striking five-bedroom villa next to Forbes of Kingennie resort near Dundee for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Striking five-bedroom villa next to Forbes of Kingennie resort near Dundee for sale

The £650,000 house also features a balcony and a koi pond.

By Finn Nixon
The house on Heron Place in Kingennie, Angus. Image: Rettie
The house on Heron Place in Kingennie, Angus. Image: Rettie

A striking five-bedroom home next to a resort near Dundee has gone on the market.

The modern home on Heron Place in Kingennie, Angus, sits next to the Forbes of Kingennie resort – popular for its golf, fishing and function facilities.

The house is described by agent Rettie as having a “superb blend of architectural character and contemporary living”.

Features include a balcony with views of the surrounding area, and a koi pond.

An aerial view of the Kingennie development.
The small development of Kingennie. Image: Rettie
The view from above the property.
An aerial view of the property. Image: Rettie
The exterior of the Heron Place home.
The Heron Place home. Image: Rettie
Inside the living room.
The living room. Image: Rettie
Inside the dining room.
The dining room. Image: Rettie
The open-plan kitchen and living space.
The open-plan kitchen and living space. Image: Rettie
The utility room.
The utility room. Image: Rettie
The hallway and staircase.
The hallway. Image: Rettie

A “bespoke” oak porch provides access to the house.

There are several reception rooms with tall windows providing plenty of natural light.

A family room and an open-plan kitchen are located in the heart of the property.

The layout means the space is well-suited to both family life and entertaining guests.

The ground floor also features a utility room.

The upstairs landing.
The upstairs landing. Image: Rettie
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Rettie
One of the bathrooms.
Three of the bedrooms feature en-suites. Image: Rettie
The private balcony with scenic views.
The private balcony. Image: Rettie
Another of the double bedrooms.
Another double bedroom. Image: Rettie
A fifth bedroom, which is currently being used as an office space.
A fifth bedroom is currently being used as an office space. Image: Rettie

Upstairs is home to the master bedroom, which has a vaulted ceiling featuring exposed beams, a private balcony, and an en-suite.

There is also a large integrated wardrobe.

Two of the other double bedrooms also have their own en-suite bathrooms.

An additional double bedroom has access to a family bathroom.

The fifth bedroom is currently being used as an office.

The landscaped garden is home to two greenhouses, a koi pond, apple trees, and raised vegetable beds, providing a sense of tranquillity and privacy.

A “charming” bridge and a waterfall feature complement the pond.

The property's garden.
The garden. Image: Rettie
The outdoor space which has a bridge going over the pond.
The tranquil outdoor space features a bridge over the pond. Image: Rettie
Apple trees in the garden.
Apple trees. Image: Rettie
A waterfall feature in the garden.
The waterfall feature. Image: Rettie
The greenhouse.
A greenhouse. Image: Rettie
The remote-controlled gate at the entrance.
The remote-controlled gates at the entrance. Image: Rettie

The home also comes with a double garage and an attic space.

There is also a remote-controlled entrance, garage gates, an EV charging point, and a comprehensive security system.

The property is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £650,000.

Meanwhile, The Courier has spoken to a Dundee house flipper, who has shared his nine tips for newbies on a budget.

Conversation