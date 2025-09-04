Scotland’s Home of the Year finalist on why he’s sold his waterside mill conversion near Dunblane

A Scotland’s Home of the Year finalist has opened up about why he has sold his stunning mill conversion near Dunblane.

The Old Mill in Kinbuck lies on the banks of the Allan Water and is surrounded by fields and woodland.

Built 200 years ago, it was abandoned for more than 25 years and was derelict when Lee and Dawn Collins bought it.

The couple own Braco Designs in Dunblane, which specialises in kitchen and bathroom renovations. Their team of tradespeople carried out the three-year conversion and restoration of the mill.

The enormous building was converted into a three-bedroom main house with a home office and a two-bedroom townhouse annex.

Restoring the Old Mill

The stonework was restored and repointed, while original elements including timber beams and an industrial winch have been retained.

Lee and Dawn occupied the main house with their children Max and Ali sharing the townhouse.

Highlights include a master bedroom that has its own bathroom, kitchenette and living room with views over the Allan Water.

Meanwhile, an old lift shaft was turned into a home office. Although there’s no longer a lift, the button to call it remains. If you press it a voice intones: “The lift’s broke, ye’ll need tae get the stairs.” The jokey announcement was recorded by Lee’s dad.

The kitchen has oak cabinets, granite worktops and a central island. The double-height dining area has exposed brickwork, a log-burning stove and doors leading to a large sun terrace.

The couple’s son Max entered the Old Mill into the 2024 season of Scotland’s Home of the Year.

It won the fourth episode of the hit show, which featured properties in the central region, but lost out on the overall title to a bungalow in Milngavie.

There’s no doubt the Old Mill was the largest-scale and most ambitious project featured in the show, however.

Up for sale

Now Lee and Dawn, both 51, have decided it’s time to move on.

The couple put the Old Mill on the market last month for £1.25 million and accepted an offer on it last week.

One of the things that prompted them to sell up was their two children emigrating, one to Europe and the other to the Middle East.

“But it wasn’t just that,” Lee explains. “We would have been OK staying on in a big house ourselves.

“It might sound strange or corny but for me the most rewarding part was restoring the building.

“Taking this 200-year-old mill that had been derelict for decades and was almost falling down and transforming it into a beautiful home was what I got the biggest kick out of.

“We’ve got some phenomenal talent at Braco Designs and this showcased what they can do.

“So it’s not with a heavy heart that I’m selling the mill. I want someone to go in and love living there as much as we have.

“It’s a fantastic house and it’s in such a peaceful location on a bend in the river.”

Old Mill, new owners

Have he and Dawn met the people who have bought the house? “We did meet them,” Lee continues. “That was important for us. We didn’t want to sell it to someone who was going to use it as a holiday home.

“Seeing them fall in love with the house as they explored it and talking about how happy they would be there was great.

“They’re going to be the new custodians of the mill. It’s 200-years-old and hopefully it will still be here in another 200 years.”

And what of Lee and Dawn? “We’ve no idea where we’re going at the moment,” Lee says. “Ideally we would like another project like the Old Mill. I love restoring old buildings but it has to be something special. We’re not just going to jump on the first thing that comes along.

“We might move into an ordinary house while we wait for the right project.”