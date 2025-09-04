Scotland’s Home of the Year finalist on why he’s sold his waterside mill conversion near Dunblane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland’s Home of the Year finalist on why he’s sold his waterside mill conversion near Dunblane

The Old Mill in Kinbuck sits on the banks of the Allan Water. Owner Lee Collins explains why he's sold a building that took him three years to restore and renovate.

Owner Lee stands outside The Old Mill, which sits on the Allan Water near Dunblane.
The Old Mill near Dunblane won the fourth episode of Scotland's Home of the Year. Image: Kirsty Anderson.
By Jack McKeown

A Scotland’s Home of the Year finalist has opened up about why he has sold his stunning mill conversion near Dunblane.

The Old Mill in Kinbuck lies on the banks of the Allan Water and is surrounded by fields and woodland.

The restored Old Mill.
The Old Mill was restored from ruin. Image: Clyde Property.

Built 200 years ago, it was abandoned for more than 25 years and was derelict when Lee and Dawn Collins bought it.

The couple own Braco Designs in Dunblane, which specialises in kitchen and bathroom renovations. Their team of tradespeople carried out the three-year conversion and restoration of the mill.

The Old Mill before restoration.
The Old Mill had lain empty for 25 years. Image: Braco Designs.

The enormous building was converted into a three-bedroom main house with a home office and a two-bedroom townhouse annex.

Restoring the Old Mill

The stonework was restored and repointed, while original elements including timber beams and an industrial winch have been retained.

Lee and Dawn occupied the main house with their children Max and Ali sharing the townhouse.

The double-height dining space.
The home features a spectacular double-height dining space. Image: Clyde Property.

Highlights include a master bedroom that has its own bathroom, kitchenette and living room with views over the Allan Water.

Meanwhile, an old lift shaft was turned into a home office. Although there’s no longer a lift, the button to call it remains. If you press it a voice intones: “The lift’s broke, ye’ll need tae get the stairs.”  The jokey announcement was recorded by Lee’s dad.

A view from upstairs overlooking the mill.
The mill has been lavishly restored. Image: Clyde Property.

The kitchen has oak cabinets, granite worktops and a central island. The double-height dining area has exposed brickwork, a log-burning stove and doors leading to a large sun terrace.

The couple’s son Max entered the Old Mill into the 2024 season of Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Lee and Dawn in front of the Old Mill.
Lee and Dawn in front of the Old Mill. Image: BBC.

It won the fourth episode of the hit show, which featured properties in the central region, but lost out on the overall title to a bungalow in Milngavie.

There’s no doubt the Old Mill was the largest-scale and most ambitious project featured in the show, however.

Up for sale

Now Lee and Dawn, both 51, have decided it’s time to move on.

The couple put the Old Mill on the market last month for £1.25 million and accepted an offer on it last week.

One of the things that prompted them to sell up was their two children emigrating, one to Europe and the other to the Middle East.

An outside seating area at the Old Mill next to the Allan Water.
The Old Mill sits on a bend of the Allan Water. Image: Clyde Property.

“But it wasn’t just that,” Lee explains. “We would have been OK staying on in a big house ourselves.

“It might sound strange or corny but for me the most rewarding part was restoring the building.

“Taking this 200-year-old mill that had been derelict for decades and was almost falling down and transforming it into a beautiful home was what I got the biggest kick out of.

One of the old features from the mill.
Original features have been retained and showcased. Image: Clyde Property.

“We’ve got some phenomenal talent at Braco Designs and this showcased what they can do.

“So it’s not with a heavy heart that I’m selling the mill. I want someone to go in and love living there as much as we have.

“It’s a fantastic house and it’s in such a peaceful location on a bend in the river.”

Old Mill, new owners

Have he and Dawn met the people who have bought the house? “We did meet them,” Lee continues. “That was important for us. We didn’t want to sell it to someone who was going to use it as a holiday home.

“Seeing them fall in love with the house as they explored it and talking about how happy they would be there was great.

An office room at the Old Mill.
New owners will get to enjoy the Old Mill. Image: Clyde Property.

“They’re going to be the new custodians of the mill. It’s 200-years-old and hopefully it will still be here in another 200 years.”

And what of Lee and Dawn? “We’ve no idea where we’re going at the moment,” Lee says. “Ideally we would like another project like the Old Mill. I love restoring old buildings but it has to be something special. We’re not just going to jump on the first thing that comes along.

“We might move into an ordinary house while we wait for the right project.”

 

Conversation