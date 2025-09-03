Beautiful B-listed Bridge of Allan home with views of Stirling Castle has £70k price cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beautiful B-listed Bridge of Allan home with views of Stirling Castle has £70k price cut

Suilven also boasts panoramic views over Pullar Memorial Park and the Wallace Monument.

By Isla Glen
Suilven in Bridge of Allan dates back to 1860. Image: Clyde Property
Suilven in Bridge of Allan dates back to 1860. Image: Clyde Property

A beautiful B-listed Bridge of Allan home with views of Stirling Castle has had £70,000 cut from its asking price.

Suilven is a stone-built family home that dates back to the 1860s.

The property also boasts panoramic views over Pullar Memorial Park and the Wallace Monument.

The Henderson Street home originally came on the market in April 2024 for offers over £995,000.

However, the house is now on the market with Clyde Property for offers over £925,000.

The open-plan kitchen. Image: Clyde Property
A breakfast island. Image: Clyde Property
The dining space. Image: Clyde Property

An open-plan kitchen and family room replaced an older extension during a 2023 renovation.

This room boasts views towards Stirling Castle and provides access to the garden.

There is also a log-burning stove and top-of-the-range appliances.

Next door lies an “elegant” drawing room with a large, south-facing bay window and ornate ceiling plasterwork.

Windows flood the rooms with natural light. Image: Clyde Property
A sitting room. Image: Clyde Property
The property boasts fantastic views. Image: Clyde Property
A stove creates a cosy space. Image: Clyde Property
One of the bathrooms. Image: Clyde Property
The hallway. Image: Clyde Property
The family bathroom. Image: Clyde Property
The office or study room. Image: Clyde Property

Up a curved stone staircase are four large bedrooms.

Two of these have bay windows, also offering incredible views of Stirling Castle, while two also have en-suites.

The third bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe, and a family bathroom is also located on this floor.

The basement is made up of three store rooms and holds planning permission for conversion into an additional bedroom, shower room, and storage area.

Outside, Suilven has well-maintained gardens made up of lawns, mature trees and shrubs.

A bedroom. Image: Clyde Property
One of the bedrooms. Image: Clyde Property
Another bedroom, which has views of the castle. Image: Clyde Property
Outside the house. Image: Clyde Property
The garden. Image: Clyde Property

A paved courtyard to the rear is overlooked by a derelict stone-built coach house.

If planning permission was obtained, this could be turned into a guest annexe, home office, or studio.

The listing says: “Suilven offers a rare opportunity to acquire a beautifully modernised period home in one of Scotland’s most desirable towns.

“With breathtaking views, generous accommodation, elegant modern features, and further development potential, this is a home that perfectly balances character, lifestyle, and location.”

Elsewhere, a five-bedroom home next to Loch Katrine is on sale for under £300,000

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

