Beautiful B-listed Bridge of Allan home with views of Stirling Castle has £70k price cut

A beautiful B-listed Bridge of Allan home with views of Stirling Castle has had £70,000 cut from its asking price.

Suilven is a stone-built family home that dates back to the 1860s.

The property also boasts panoramic views over Pullar Memorial Park and the Wallace Monument.

The Henderson Street home originally came on the market in April 2024 for offers over £995,000.

However, the house is now on the market with Clyde Property for offers over £925,000.

An open-plan kitchen and family room replaced an older extension during a 2023 renovation.

This room boasts views towards Stirling Castle and provides access to the garden.

There is also a log-burning stove and top-of-the-range appliances.

Next door lies an “elegant” drawing room with a large, south-facing bay window and ornate ceiling plasterwork.

Up a curved stone staircase are four large bedrooms.

Two of these have bay windows, also offering incredible views of Stirling Castle, while two also have en-suites.

The third bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe, and a family bathroom is also located on this floor.

The basement is made up of three store rooms and holds planning permission for conversion into an additional bedroom, shower room, and storage area.

Outside, Suilven has well-maintained gardens made up of lawns, mature trees and shrubs.

A paved courtyard to the rear is overlooked by a derelict stone-built coach house.

If planning permission was obtained, this could be turned into a guest annexe, home office, or studio.

The listing says: “Suilven offers a rare opportunity to acquire a beautifully modernised period home in one of Scotland’s most desirable towns.

“With breathtaking views, generous accommodation, elegant modern features, and further development potential, this is a home that perfectly balances character, lifestyle, and location.”

Elsewhere, a five-bedroom home next to Loch Katrine is on sale for under £300,000

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook