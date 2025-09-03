Three-bedroom Glenrothes flat available for just £25k – but needs full refurb

A three-bedroom Glenrothes flat has gone up for sale with a starting price of just £25,000.

The two-level maisonette in a block of flats at Keith Court, on Keith Drive, will go to auction later this month.

The price is well below the average for a three-bedroom house in Fife, but the property needs full repairs and refurbishment throughout.

The property comprises an entrance hallway, a lounge, a kitchen, three spacious bedrooms and a bathroom.

Built in the early 1970s by Glenrothes Development Corporation during the town’s main expansion, the block is now among the last remaining maisonette properties in Glenrothes.

Auction House Scotland, which is managing the sale, describes the flat as “a superb opportunity to acquire this conveniently-located three-bedroom upper maisonette property”.

The listing adds: “The property does require a full programme of refurbishment and upgrading.

“Upon completion of works, it would make a fantastic rental property with the current Local Housing Allowance value at £8,556 per annum.”

The flat will be up for auction on September 16.

