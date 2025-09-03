Three-bedroom Glenrothes flat available for just £25k – but needs full refurb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three-bedroom Glenrothes flat available for just £25k – but needs full refurb

The Keith Court maisonette is to be auctioned off later this month.

By Neil Henderson
Keith Court flat in Glenrothes is in need of a full refurbishment.
The flat at Keith Court in Glenrothes is in need of a full refurbishment. Image: Auction House Scotland

A three-bedroom Glenrothes flat has gone up for sale with a starting price of just £25,000.

The two-level maisonette in a block of flats at Keith Court, on Keith Drive, will go to auction later this month.

The price is well below the average for a three-bedroom house in Fife, but the property needs full repairs and refurbishment throughout.

The property comprises an entrance hallway, a lounge, a kitchen, three spacious bedrooms and a bathroom.

Exterior of the three-bedroom Keith Court property.
Keith Court. Image: Auction House Scotland
Living room with various items lying around.
The living room. Image: Auction House Scotland
One of the three bedrooms which has ceiling damage.
One of the three bedrooms has ceiling damage. Image: Auction House Scotland

Built in the early 1970s by Glenrothes Development Corporation during the town’s main expansion, the block is now among the last remaining maisonette properties in Glenrothes.

Auction House Scotland, which is managing the sale, describes the flat as “a superb opportunity to acquire this conveniently-located three-bedroom upper maisonette property”.

The listing adds: “The property does require a full programme of refurbishment and upgrading.

One of the empty rooms.
The flat needs full redecoration. Image: Auction House Scotland
The property's bathroom.
The bathroom. Image: Auction House Scotland.
Another of the empty rooms with ceiling damage.
Refurbishment of the property is required. Image: Auction House Scotland

“Upon completion of works, it would make a fantastic rental property with the current Local Housing Allowance value at £8,556 per annum.”

The flat will be up for auction on September 16.

Elsewhere in Fife, plans have been lodged to turn a former Burntisland pub into a 28-bedroom hotel.

