‘Unique’ west Fife home with amazing views over Firth of Forth for sale

Westcliffe in Charlestown, which comes with extensive gardens featuring a tennis court, is on the market for £875,000.

By Finn Nixon
Westcliffe in Charlestown, west Fife. Image: Savills
Westcliffe in Charlestown, west Fife. Image: Savills

A “unique” west Fife home with amazing views of the Firth of Forth has gone on the market.

Westcliffe in Charlestown, just along the road from Rosyth, sits in extensive 1.2-acre gardens that include a tennis court.

The home, built in the 1970s, also boasts a stunning galleried landing and outdoor balcony.

The property has been built into a slope and is set over three levels.

A private driveway leads to a large parking area and double garage.

The house boasts incredible views. Image: Savills

Stairs lead up to the main entrance, which is on the ground floor level.

The hallway leads to a stunning galleried landing, a standout feature of the home.

The main lounge sits just off this landing with views over the water and the “dramatic” central staircase that leads to the lower levels.

There is also a formal dining room.

The ground floor also comprises a kitchen/breakfast room, another separate sitting room and a WC.

There is also access to the outdoor balcony and decking space.

The main living room. Image: Savills
The room has views over the water. Image: Savills
The kitchen and breakfast area. Image: Savills
The dining room. Image: Savills
Another sitting room. Image: Savills
The galleried landing. Image: Savills
Stairs lead to the lower levels. Image: Savills

Halfway down the stairs on a split level are two bedrooms, one with an en-suite.

On the lower level is the stylish family room, which is overlooked by the landing.

French doors provide access to the decked terrace outside and there is also a fireplace.

Two other bedrooms are on this level, along with a bathroom, a utility room, a study, several storage rooms and the garage.

The family room on the lower level. Image: Savills
A bedroom. Image: Savills
A bathroom. Image: Savills
The balcony. Image: Savills
Views from the decking area. Image: Savills
Westcliffe is in a coastal setting. Image: Savills
The parking area and double garage. Image: Savills
The front door. Image: Savills
The house is built into a natural slope. Image: Savills
The tennis court. Image: Savills
The summer house. Image: Savills

The extensive gardens include lawns, trees, flower beds, a summer house, a tennis court, and a patio.

Savills is marketing Westcliffe for offers over £875,000.

Elsewhere, The Courier has taken a look at a striking five-bedroom villa next to the Forbes of Kingennie resort near Dundee, which is for sale.

