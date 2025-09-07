‘Unique’ west Fife home with amazing views over Firth of Forth for sale

A “unique” west Fife home with amazing views of the Firth of Forth has gone on the market.

Westcliffe in Charlestown, just along the road from Rosyth, sits in extensive 1.2-acre gardens that include a tennis court.

The home, built in the 1970s, also boasts a stunning galleried landing and outdoor balcony.

The property has been built into a slope and is set over three levels.

A private driveway leads to a large parking area and double garage.

Stairs lead up to the main entrance, which is on the ground floor level.

The hallway leads to a stunning galleried landing, a standout feature of the home.

The main lounge sits just off this landing with views over the water and the “dramatic” central staircase that leads to the lower levels.

There is also a formal dining room.

The ground floor also comprises a kitchen/breakfast room, another separate sitting room and a WC.

There is also access to the outdoor balcony and decking space.

Halfway down the stairs on a split level are two bedrooms, one with an en-suite.

On the lower level is the stylish family room, which is overlooked by the landing.

French doors provide access to the decked terrace outside and there is also a fireplace.

Two other bedrooms are on this level, along with a bathroom, a utility room, a study, several storage rooms and the garage.

The extensive gardens include lawns, trees, flower beds, a summer house, a tennis court, and a patio.

Savills is marketing Westcliffe for offers over £875,000.

