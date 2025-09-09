Victorian four-bedroom Broughty Ferry villa is TSPC’s most viewed August property

A four-bedroom Victorian villa in Broughty Ferry was the most viewed listing on the TSPC website in August.

The Tayside estate agent has revealed the 10 most-viewed properties in Dundee and Angus.

Its list features a variety of homes and one plot ranging from £75,000 to £450,000.

Gair Couston, chairman of TSPC, said: “We’re delighted to see such strong market activity as we move further into autumn months.

“Under offers are up 11% compared to this time last year, which clearly demonstrates that serious buyers remain active and are moving quickly to secure their ideal home.”

The top 10 most-viewed properties on the TSPC website were as follows:

1. Broughty Ferry

Address: 54 Kerrington Crescent, Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £450,000

Status: Active

TSPC’s most viewed property in August was this four-bedroom Victorian villa in Broughty Ferry, featuring panoramic views of the River Tay.

The property has three floors and includes attractive reception rooms, a modern kitchen with bi-fold doors, and landscaped gardens.

It was viewed 13,500 times on the TSPC website in August alone.

2. Broughty Ferry

Address: 5 Campfield Road, Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £325,000

Status: Under offer

Second in the list was this three-bedroom semi-detached home in Broughty Ferry.

The property includes a living room with a bay window, a bright dining space, and a contemporary bathroom.

It also has two double bedrooms, a third “versatile” bedroom, and a utility space under the stairs.

3. Monifieth

Address: Paradise Cottage, Grange Road, Monifieth

Price: Offers over £425,000

Status: Under offer

In third place was this spacious four-bedroom property in a new development in Monifieth.

The home includes two bathrooms and two reception rooms.

It was given a closing date just 10 days after going up for sale.

4. Dundee

Address: 23 Heron Rise, Dundee

Price: Offers over £250,000

Status: Under Offer

Next on the list was this three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow in the Claverhouse area of Dundee.

The recently refurbished home features bright living spaces and spacious bedrooms.

It went under offer just nine days after going on the market.

5. Monifieth

Address: 4 Greenbourne Gardens, Monifieth

Price: Offers over £135,000

Status: Under Offer

This two-bedroom detached bungalow in a popular Dundee retirement complex took fifth place.

The property includes a fitted kitchen, modern shower room and attractive communal gardens.

It went under offer just seven days after being listed for sale.

6. Monifieth

Address: 13 Inverarity Gardens, Monifieth

Price: Offers over £350,000

Status: Closing date set

Taking sixth place is this four-bedroom detached bungalow in Monifieth.

The home boasts open-plan spaces and a bright interior with stained-glass doors and a light tunnel.

Meanwhile, the gardens feature a summer house with underfloor heating and a detached double garage, which hosts solar panels.

7. Broughty Ferry

Address: 11 Elie Avenue, Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £210,000

Status: Under offer

Seventh on last month’s list was this three-bedroom semi-detached home in Broughty Ferry.

The property includes a bright lounge and has a driveway, garage and gardens.

It was given a closing date just two days after being put on the market.

8. Monifieth

Address: 11 Fontsane Road, Monifieth

Price: Offers over £299,950

Status: Active

The eighth-most-viewed property was this bright three-bedroom home in Monifieth.

It features a living room with a bay window and a fireplace.

There is also an open-plan double-aspect dining kitchen, detached garage, paved driveway and enclosed gardens.

9. Dundee

Address: 3 Dundee Road West, Dundee

Price: Offers over £75,000

Status: Active

Taking the penultimate position was an opportunity to develop a property in the east end of Dundee.

The large plot is in an elevated position and offers views of the River Tay.

10. Monifieth

Address: 69 Durham Street, Monifieth

Price: Offers over £170,000

Status: Under offer

Rounding off the top 10 most-viewed properties in August was this “charming” two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow in Monifieth.

The property comes with a bright lounge and a contemporary shower room.