Victorian four-bedroom Broughty Ferry villa is TSPC’s most viewed August property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Victorian four-bedroom Broughty Ferry villa is TSPC’s most viewed August property

Properties ranging in price from £75,000 to £450,000 are in included in last month's list.

By Finn Nixon
A property on Kerrington Crescent in Broughty Ferry was the most viewed home on the TSPC website in August. Image: TSPC
A property on Kerrington Crescent in Broughty Ferry was the most viewed home on the TSPC website in August. Image: TSPC

A four-bedroom Victorian villa in Broughty Ferry was the most viewed listing on the TSPC website in August.

The Tayside estate agent has revealed the 10 most-viewed properties in Dundee and Angus.

Its list features a variety of homes and one plot ranging from £75,000 to £450,000.

Gair Couston, chairman of TSPC, said: “We’re delighted to see such strong market activity as we move further into autumn months.

“Under offers are up 11% compared to this time last year, which clearly demonstrates that serious buyers remain active and are moving quickly to secure their ideal home.”

The top 10 most-viewed properties on the TSPC website were as follows:

1. Broughty Ferry

Address: 54 Kerrington Crescent, Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £450,000

Status: Active

54 Kerrington Crescent in Broughty Ferry. Image: TSPC

TSPC’s most viewed property in August was this four-bedroom Victorian villa in Broughty Ferry, featuring panoramic views of the River Tay.

The property has three floors and includes attractive reception rooms, a modern kitchen with bi-fold doors, and landscaped gardens.

It was viewed 13,500 times on the TSPC website in August alone.

2. Broughty Ferry

Address: 5 Campfield Road, Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £325,000

Status: Under offer

5 Campfield Road in Broughty Ferry. Image: TSPC

Second in the list was this three-bedroom semi-detached home in Broughty Ferry.

The property includes a living room with a bay window, a bright dining space, and a contemporary bathroom.

It also has two double bedrooms, a third “versatile” bedroom, and a utility space under the stairs.

3. Monifieth

Address: Paradise Cottage, Grange Road, Monifieth 

Price: Offers over £425,000

Status: Under offer

Paradise Cottage in Monifieth. Image: TSPC

In third place was this spacious four-bedroom property in a new development in Monifieth.

The home includes two bathrooms and two reception rooms.

It was given a closing date just 10 days after going up for sale.

4. Dundee

Address: 23 Heron Rise, Dundee

Price: Offers over £250,000

Status: Under Offer

23 Heron Rise in Dundee. Image: TSPC

Next on the list was this three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow in the Claverhouse area of Dundee.

The recently refurbished home features bright living spaces and spacious bedrooms.

It went under offer just nine days after going on the market.

5. Monifieth

Address: 4 Greenbourne Gardens, Monifieth

Price: Offers over £135,000

Status: Under Offer

4 Greenbourne Gardens in Monifieth. Image: TSPC

This two-bedroom detached bungalow in a popular Dundee retirement complex took fifth place.

The property includes a fitted kitchen, modern shower room and attractive communal gardens.

It went under offer just seven days after being listed for sale.

6. Monifieth

Address: 13 Inverarity Gardens, Monifieth

Price: Offers over £350,000

Status: Closing date set

13 Inverarity Gardens in Monifieth. Image: TSPC

Taking sixth place is this four-bedroom detached bungalow in Monifieth.

The home boasts open-plan spaces and a bright interior with stained-glass doors and a light tunnel.

Meanwhile, the gardens feature a summer house with underfloor heating and a detached double garage, which hosts solar panels.

7. Broughty Ferry

Address: 11 Elie Avenue, Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £210,000

Status: Under offer

11 Elie Avenue in Broughty Ferry. Image: TSPC

Seventh on last month’s list was this three-bedroom semi-detached home in Broughty Ferry.

The property includes a bright lounge and has a driveway, garage and gardens.

It was given a closing date just two days after being put on the market.

8. Monifieth

Address: 11 Fontsane Road, Monifieth

Price: Offers over £299,950

Status: Active

11 Fontsane Road in Monifieth. Image: TSPC

The eighth-most-viewed property was this bright three-bedroom home in Monifieth.

It features a living room with a bay window and a fireplace.

There is also an open-plan double-aspect dining kitchen, detached garage, paved driveway and enclosed gardens.

9. Dundee

Address: 3 Dundee Road West, Dundee

Price: Offers over £75,000

Status: Active

3 Dundee Road West in Dundee. Image: TSPC

Taking the penultimate position was an opportunity to develop a property in the east end of Dundee.

The large plot is in an elevated position and offers views of the River Tay.

10. Monifieth

Address: 69 Durham Street, Monifieth

Price: Offers over £170,000

Status: Under offer

69 Durham Street in Monifieth. Image: TSPC

Rounding off the top 10 most-viewed properties in August was this “charming” two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow in Monifieth.

The property comes with a bright lounge and a contemporary shower room.

More from Property

Westcliffe in Charlestown, west Fife. Image: Savills
'Unique' west Fife home with amazing views over Firth of Forth for sale
Owner Lee stands outside The Old Mill, which sits on the Allan Water near Dunblane.
Scotland's Home of the Year finalist on why he's sold his waterside mill conversion…
The house on Heron Place in Kingennie, Angus. Image: Rettie
Striking five-bedroom villa next to Forbes of Kingennie resort near Dundee for sale
A sign for the Highland Safaris & Red Deer Centre near Aberfeldy.
Top Perthshire tourist attraction Highland Safaris for sale for £750,000
Keith Court flat in Glenrothes is in need of a full refurbishment.
Three-bedroom Glenrothes flat available for just £25k – but needs full refurb
Suilven in Bridge of Allan dates back to 1860. Image: Clyde Property
Beautiful B-listed Bridge of Allan home with views of Stirling Castle has £70k price…
Jamie Sime is an architectural technician by trade. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee house flipper shares nine tips for newbies on a budget
The Smugglers Inn, Burntisland.
Plans to transform historic Fife pub into 28-bed hotel
The Inn at Loch Tummel.
'Charming' six-bedroom boutique hotel overlooking Perthshire loch hits market for over half a million…
An aerial view of Laich House in Gleneagles. Image: Savills
Incredible £3.75 million mansion overlooking Gleneagles Ryder Cup golf course for sale

Conversation