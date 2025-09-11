Entrepreneur Mark Cashley on selling the Newport Inn: It’s time to let someone local take over

The owner of the Newport Inn has opened up about why he’s put the landmark building on the market.

The Newport Inn was built in 1806 by John Berry as a coaching inn with stabling and meeting rooms, replacing an earlier building which was knocked down.

It was extended in the 1890s and enjoyed prosperity through the 20th Century before becoming down-at-heel in the early 2000s.

Mark Cashley and his late wife Marie bought the Newport Inn in 2014. They dramatically expanded the scope and vision of the building.

They revamped the building, renovating its tired interiors and adding a modern extension. By the time they were finished the Newport housed a public bar, a high-end restaurant, a hotel, an art gallery and a chiropractors’ clinic.

The restaurant was run by Masterchef: the Professionals 2014 winner Jamie Scott. However he closed last year, saying he could no longer afford to operate it. Months later staff at the restaurant were still chasing unpaid wages.

Newport Inn to reopen

Last week The Courier revealed Beth Jowett will be reopening the Newport Inn’s public bar and four hotel rooms. She also intends to re-establish the restaurant at a later date.

When Mark and Marie bought the Newport Inn it was in need of attention. They stripped it out and refurbished it, adding a two-storey extension with floor-to-ceiling windows to capture the superb Tay views.

Along with artist Helen Glassford he also set up the Tatha Gallery, which has its own entrance. He and Marie were chiropractors and there was enough space left over for them to set up their own clinic in the building.

“The idea was that this would be the first of several buildings we would renovate and rejuvenate,” Mark says. “We were on the lookout for more projects but sadly things didn’t work out.”

Tragically, Marie died in 2017. Mark subsequently moved to France and he now lives in the foothills of the Alps.

In 2022 Mark spent several months volunteering in Ukraine. He ran ambulances between Kyiv, Lviv and Odessa, then worked in psychological operations and with a charity that defuses the thousands of deadly mines placed by the Russians.

In 2025 he says he still has a “tiny bit” of involvement in Ukraine but feels he has done what he can and is winding down his endeavours there.

Village’s renaissance

Mark, 63, recently decided the time was right to put the Newport Inn on the market.

“Being able to take a rundown hotel and turn it into something special was a great experience,” he says.

“It’s such a good building and has become such an asset to the village. When we bought the Newport there were 16 empty units in the village – 16 empty shops and other businesses. Now they’re almost all full.”

Mark says the Newport Inn was part of the village’s renaissance, but that the real credit belongs elsewhere.

“Newport is absolutely thriving. We only played a small part in that. The real credit belongs to the Sutherlands, who have the hairdressers.

“They worked tirelessly to push the village forward. But we played a small role in Newport’s growth and I’m proud of that.”

Selling the Newport Inn

The Newport Inn has gone on sale with McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £750,000.

“I feel like I’ve done my part now,” Mark explains. “I live in France these days and the building deserves someone local to steer its future.

“It’s only been on the market for a couple of weeks but we’ve had some decent interest in it already.”

The listing says the Newport Inn can be sold with tenants in place or with vacant possession. While the final decision lies with the new owner Mark hopes they will keep all the tenants in place.

He says: “I would love to see both the gallery and clinic continue as they are and I would expect that a new owner would want to consult with Beth on the way forward for the bar and restaurant.”

Mark has been overwhelmed by the goodwill he’s experienced since putting the Newport Inn on the market. “I put a wee thing on Facebook saying I was selling the place. All these people contacted me on Messenger to tell me about the great experiences they’d had there.”

Mark says he misses spending time at the Newport Inn.

“I will miss it a lot. I live in one of the most beautiful parts of Europe but there’s still nothing to beat a Newport sunset.

“Standing on the balcony of the Newport watching the sun sink over the river behind the rail bridge is wonderful. Nothing beats it.”