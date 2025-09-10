Stylish Carse of Gowrie home with beautiful countryside views for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Stylish Carse of Gowrie home with beautiful countryside views for sale

The four-bedroom home near St Madoes has a stunning roof terrace.

By Lucy Scarlett
Cockerhall.
Cockerhall is a stunning house in the Carse of Gowrie. Image: Strutt and Parker

A stylish home in the Carse of Gowrie with beautiful countryside views has come on to the market.

Cockerhall is a detached four-bedroom home around three miles from St Madoes.

Set within 1.5 acres of land, it enjoys breathtaking views of the Carse of Gowrie.

The house follows an open-plan design, with each room flowing seamlessly into the next.

The roof terrace overlooking beautiful countryside
The roof terrace offers unspoilt views. Image: Strutt and Parker
The modern kitchen
A modern kitchen. Image: Strutt and Parker
The dining room next to French doors.
The spacious dining area. Image: Strutt and Parker
The family room with wooden floors.
A sitting room. Image: Strutt and Parker
A shower room
A shower room. Image: Strutt and Parker
A large double bedroom with dual aspect windows.
One of the large bedrooms. Image: Strutt and Parker

On the ground floor, there is a dining room, a drawing room, a breakfast area, a kitchen, a utility room, and a double en-suite bedroom.

Multiple sets of French doors open directly into the garden, flooding the interior with natural light.

The first floor features two double bedrooms, including the en-suite master bedroom, as well as a stunning south-facing roof terrace with views over the gardens and countryside.

The top floor study space with window
The top floor has space for a study. Image: Strutt and Parker
Another living room with French windows
More living space. Image: Strutt and Parker
A view of the garden from an upper window
Views of the garden. Image: Strutt and Parker
An aerial view of the house surrounded by fields
Cockerhall is set in a rural location. Image: Strutt and Parker
The house sitting in the large garden, with child's climbing frame.
The spacious garden. Image: Strutt and Parker

The top floor comprises a further bedroom and a family bathroom.

Externally, the property includes a paved driveway, a detached garage, a gravel courtyard, and a large lawn.

Cockerhall is being marketed by Strutt and Parker for offers over £595,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, an incredible £3.75 million mansion overlooking one of the golf courses at Gleneagles has hit the market.

