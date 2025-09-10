Property Stylish Carse of Gowrie home with beautiful countryside views for sale The four-bedroom home near St Madoes has a stunning roof terrace. By Lucy Scarlett September 10 2025, 6:00am September 10 2025, 6:00am Share Stylish Carse of Gowrie home with beautiful countryside views for sale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5327556/cockerhall-carse-of-gowrie-home-countryside-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment Cockerhall is a stunning house in the Carse of Gowrie. Image: Strutt and Parker A stylish home in the Carse of Gowrie with beautiful countryside views has come on to the market. Cockerhall is a detached four-bedroom home around three miles from St Madoes. Set within 1.5 acres of land, it enjoys breathtaking views of the Carse of Gowrie. The house follows an open-plan design, with each room flowing seamlessly into the next. The roof terrace offers unspoilt views. Image: Strutt and Parker A modern kitchen. Image: Strutt and Parker The spacious dining area. Image: Strutt and Parker A sitting room. Image: Strutt and Parker A shower room. Image: Strutt and Parker One of the large bedrooms. Image: Strutt and Parker On the ground floor, there is a dining room, a drawing room, a breakfast area, a kitchen, a utility room, and a double en-suite bedroom. Multiple sets of French doors open directly into the garden, flooding the interior with natural light. The first floor features two double bedrooms, including the en-suite master bedroom, as well as a stunning south-facing roof terrace with views over the gardens and countryside. The top floor has space for a study. Image: Strutt and Parker More living space. Image: Strutt and Parker Views of the garden. Image: Strutt and Parker Cockerhall is set in a rural location. Image: Strutt and Parker The spacious garden. Image: Strutt and Parker The top floor comprises a further bedroom and a family bathroom. Externally, the property includes a paved driveway, a detached garage, a gravel courtyard, and a large lawn. Cockerhall is being marketed by Strutt and Parker for offers over £595,000. Elsewhere in Perthshire, an incredible £3.75 million mansion overlooking one of the golf courses at Gleneagles has hit the market.
Conversation