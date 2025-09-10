Stylish Carse of Gowrie home with beautiful countryside views for sale

A stylish home in the Carse of Gowrie with beautiful countryside views has come on to the market.

Cockerhall is a detached four-bedroom home around three miles from St Madoes.

Set within 1.5 acres of land, it enjoys breathtaking views of the Carse of Gowrie.

The house follows an open-plan design, with each room flowing seamlessly into the next.

On the ground floor, there is a dining room, a drawing room, a breakfast area, a kitchen, a utility room, and a double en-suite bedroom.

Multiple sets of French doors open directly into the garden, flooding the interior with natural light.

The first floor features two double bedrooms, including the en-suite master bedroom, as well as a stunning south-facing roof terrace with views over the gardens and countryside.

The top floor comprises a further bedroom and a family bathroom.

Externally, the property includes a paved driveway, a detached garage, a gravel courtyard, and a large lawn.

Cockerhall is being marketed by Strutt and Parker for offers over £595,000.

