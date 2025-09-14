Seven Stirlingshire properties that made Scotland’s Home of the Year shortlist

Scotland’s Home of the Year has shone a spotlight on dozens of unique properties since it first aired in 2019.

From major renovations to cosy cottages, many locals have succeeded in appearing on the hit BBC show.

The Courier has taken a look at seven properties in Stirlingshire that have been featured.

The Dairy, Deanston

The Dairy, near Deanston, was in the running for Scotland’s Home of the Year in 2025.

Converted from a stone steading, it boasts lovely views over the Trossachs and several different social spaces.

Sadly for Mhairi and Andrew Wilson, who have owned the property since 2023, their home lost out on the regional title to the Tree House in Broughty Ferry.

The Old Mill, Kinbuck

The Old Mill in Kinbuck was arguably one of the largest-scale and most ambitious projects ever featured in the series.

Lying on the banks of the Allan Water, it had been derelict for 25 years when Lee and Dawn Collins of Braco Designs took on the project.

They brought the building back to life, turning it into a family home with several nods to its history.

The stunning mill conversion was a finalist in Scotland’s Home of the Year in 2024.

It hit the market for £1.25 million in August and has been sold as the owners have decided to move on.

Skinny House, Bridge of Allan

In 2023, Skinny House in Bridge of Allan was featured in the central episode of the series.

The site was waste ground, measuring only four and a half metres wide, but owner Austin Halliday’s architect father redesigned the space.

While the property didn’t make the finals, viewers enjoyed the decor and seeing how much bigger the home seemed inside.

Daisy Cottage, Dunblane

On the same episode, Daisy Cottage in neighbouring Dunblane was also a contender.

The charming home dates back to 1784 and has been in Laura Gill’s family for a “long time”.

She had moved into the house with her husband David temporarily, but within weeks they had fallen in love with it and decided to stay.

Both Stirlingshire properties failed to make it to the finals, but wowed those who watched all the same.

Ostro Passivhaus, Kippen

Ostro Passivhaus in Kippen was selected to be on Scotland’s Home of the Year in 2022.

The ultra-modernist-designed home was built by Martin McCrae and Mhairi Grant, owners of architects Paper Igloo.

It took six years to complete the project, which was mainly self-built, and made the finals.

The sustainability-focused property has gone on to win several awards, including the RIAS Award 2022.

The Moss, Killearn

The Moss in Killearn claimed victory in the 2021 series of Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Karen Welstead, an interior stylist, renovated the Georgian property over a year.

She and her husband Matt had bought the property as a family home in 2018.

The six-bedroom home featured a grand kitchen with a pink Aga cooker, as well as a vast garden.

Judges said they liked the “boldness”, “character”, and “decorative invention and individualism”.

It is currently on the market for offers over £1,395,000.

Mid Century Fun House, Dunblane

Mid Century Fun House in Dunblane also made the finals of the 2021 show.

Inspired by the hit TV show Mad Men, the 1870s property had a vibrant interior with yellows, greens and vintage furnishings.

Owners Nick and Fiona Grant had bought the house in 2012 and spent eight years turning it into their dream home.

The garden also featured a bar called the Kon Tiki, which had a Pacific Ocean theme.

What house is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

