Fife couple’s incredible £1.5m newbuild on site of old sawmill

Scott and Rose Wallace spent years transforming a derelict sawmill near the village of Star into a breath-taking family home, complete with a relocated chimney and a lodge that feels like a holiday bolthole.

Milldeans Sawmill is a beautiful home with a stream running through its garden. Image: Rettie.
Milldeans Sawmill is a beautiful home with a stream running through its garden. Image: Rettie.
By Jack McKeown

Milldeans Sawmill is a spectacular rural home in Fife with a lovely backstory.

As well as a sprawling main house with an annex there’s a charming lodge house on the edge of a pond. There’s also a workshop, home office and meeting room. If that weren’t enough a stream with a working lade meanders from a pond down through the garden.

A view of the house looking over a wall across a lawn with a stream running towards the house
A stream runs through the garden. Image: Rettie.

It was built by its owners, Scott and Rose Wallace, who completed it in 2017. Scott, 61, has been working in property maintenance and construction since he was 15 years old. He and Rose, 59, run Wallace Homes, which builds small developments of luxury houses.

Scott explains how they ended up building Milldeans Sawmll: “I used to do a lot of work for Balbirnie Estates when it was run by Robert Balfour.

Scott Walker stands outside in front of the brick chimney and windows
Scott Walker built Milldeans Sawmill in 2017. Image: Jack McKeown.

“In 1999 I was looking for a workshop and Robert said to look at the old sawmill. We rented it to begin with and as time moved on we thought about having a house here. Eventually we were able to buy it along with the ground in front of it.”

Milldeans Sawmill is set well back from a scenic country lane midway between the villages of Star and Kennoway. A stone-lined stream runs through the front garden, disappearing under a bridge and eventually feeding Carriston Reservoir.

Building Milldeans Sawmill

It took three years to build the house, with construction taking place at the weekends and during holidays. Scott and Rose did a lot of the work themselves.

The former sawmill was demolished to clear the way for new house, with all its stone being reused in the development.

The white house from the corner of a square lawn with the house on three sides of it and showing the red brick chimney
The chimney was moved brick-by-brick. Image: Rettie.

The standout feature of the sawmill was its striking red brick chimney, which towered above the old building. Scott and Rose wanted to retain it but there was just one problem…it was in the wrong place.

“We took it down and moved it brick-by-brick,” Rose explains. “It was exhausting work. I spent six weekends just removing the limestone mortar.”

A red brick fireplace with a roaring fire
The fire creates a lovely atmosphere in the winter. Image: Rettie.

Today the chimney forms the centrepiece of the home, rising majestically through the double height reception hallway. It houses a huge open fire which roars merrily in the winter months.

The kitchen, dining area and living room are all semi-open plan. The dual aspect kitchen has handmade cabinets and an Aga range cooker.

The white kitchen island looking into an open plan living area with floor to ceiling windows into the garden
The kitchen and living room are semi open-plan. Image: Rettie.

The dining area has glazed doors that open to the garden, and the space flows through to a large south-facing living room, with its own door to the garden. A pair of sliding barn-style doors can close the kitchen off from the expansive reception hallway.

The stone floored, double height reception hallway with leather sofas in front of a staircase, and with the landing above
The double height reception hallway. Image: Rettie.

It must be a fantastic house for entertaining. “We had a housewarming party and had all the contractors who’d worked on the build along with family and friends,” Rose says. “There were 70 people in here, with ages ranging from 17 to 80, and a band playing in the living room.”

Studio and annex

A studio room has an open plan bedroom/living room, en suite shower room, and a small kitchenette.

Meanwhile, an annex wing has its own entrance and can be closed off from the main house.

A wooden-floored balcony with an open door into a room and showing the reception hall below
A balcony crosses above the reception hallway. Image: Rettie.

It has a bedroom, shower room, kitchen, dining room and living room. Scott’s 84-year old aunt, Sandra, lives in the annex, having moved in with the couple when her husband passed away.

The ground floor also has a three-person sauna and a hot tub.

A steel staircase in a roundel turret takes you upstairs where a corridor with a glass balcony crosses above the reception hall. This leads to the master bedroom which has a large en suite bathroom and a dressing room.

A bar in a sitting room with green carpet and curtains and leather chairs
The upstairs bar is a fantastic spot for entertaining friends. Image: Rettie.

There is also a wonderful bar-room with south facing windows and comfortable seating. With a solid timber top and leather-lined sides the bar wouldn’t look out of place in Gleneagles.

On the other side of the upper level two guest bedrooms share a Jack ’n’ Jill bathroom. Another bedroom belonged to Rose and Scott’s daughter and has an en suite shower room and a walk-in wardrobe.

Reclaimed material

Although it was completed only in 2017 Milldeans Sawmill has the feel of an old building.

This was achieved by reclaiming or reusing as much material as possible. This includes stone and bricks from the original building, along with flagstones sourced from a local church and warehouse, and reclaimed timber flooring that has great character in its worn lines.

Flagstones in a sitting room with leather furniture, TV, and floor-to-ceiling windows on two walls
Flagstones were reclaimed. Image: Rettie.

While it may feel like an old house, it’s modern when it comes to running costs, with high levels of insulation and a ground source heat pump making it economical to run. There’s also a high-end sound system hardwired throughout the home.

To the rear of the house is a large parking area and another stone building. This is divided into a workshop with kitchen and shower room, and an upper level office and meeting room.

The stream with lawn on the banks, the lade and trees
A lade controls the flow of water. Image: Rettie.

The gardens at Milldeans Sawmill extend to 2.65 acres and are as special as the house. A stream runs through the grounds in its own specially constructed stone channel. Scott had the lade reinstated so they can control the flow of water.

“A couple of winters ago we saw three otters in the stream,” Rose says. “They were juveniles and were having a great time splashing and playing.”

Pond and bothy

Beyond the lade is a beautiful pond that is encircled by a pathway, with a gate leading into woodland. Overlooking the water is a timber bothy that has its own kitchen and shower room, as well as a west-facing veranda.

The timber bothy at the edge of the stream with grass in the foreground, the pond behind trees, more trees behind the building and fields beyond
A timber bothy sits on the edge of the pond. Image: Rettie.

Getting to the lodge involves a minute or two’s walk from the house alongside the stream, which even after the driest summer looks deep enough for a dook. Has Scott ever been swimming in it? “I haven’t but other people have,” he smiles.

A bridge over water looking towards the bothy and its veranda with trees behind
Going to the bothy feels like going on holiday. Image: Rettie.

“We sometimes have friends and family to stay here,” he continues. “And sometimes we head up here in the evening to enjoy the sunset and have a glass of wine. It’s far enough from the main house and different enough that it makes you feel like you’re having a wee holiday.”

A view from a veranda over water and fields with a house in the distance
View from the bothy’s veranda. Image: Rettie.

Scott and Rose are not moving very far. They’ve bought the house next door, which comes with a plot of land and two ruined cottages.

“We always intended to move at some point but the plot next door coming on the market accelerated our plans,” Scott explains. “This house is too big for just us and when we’re old we’ll want something on one level.

“Our plan is to renovate the main house for our daughter to live in. We’re hoping to get planning permission to build a single-level house for ourselves which will have great views of the Lomonds.

“I’m hoping whoever buys this house will be reassured that something of a similar style and quality will be built next door and that they’ll have good neighbours.”

 

Milldeans Farm, Star, is on sale with Rettie for offers over £1.5 million.

