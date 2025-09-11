Two-bed house across road from St Andrews Old Course hits market – for eyewatering price

A two-bedroom house just yards from the St Andrews Old Course has hit the market – but commands an eye-watering price.

The property on Golf Place is across the road from the 18th green at the Home of Golf.

Due to the location, the house is on the market at a price well above the average two-bedroom home in Fife, with offers starting at £800,000.

This mid-terraced, bay-fronted property comes with a small front garden.

The ground floor features a comfortable kitchen/dining area as well as a bay-fronted living room.

Upstairs, there are two spacious double bedrooms, including a shower room in the main suite as well as a separate bathroom.

The property is perfect for golf-lovers, being just seconds away from the iconic course that hosts events like The Open and the Dunhill Links.

The house also enjoys easy access to other amenities, with the West Sands beach less than a minute’s walk from the front door.

The house sits directly next door to the Haar restaurant and a few yards from the famous Dunvegan Hotel.

Property agent Thorntons, which is marketing the house for sale, says it enjoys an “enviable position” in the town.

