Two-bed house across road from St Andrews Old Course hits market – for eyewatering price

The location is a golf lover's dream but only suits those with a hefty budget.

By Neil Henderson
5 Golf Place is just yards from golf's iconic Old Course in St Andrews.
5 Golf Place is just yards from golf's iconic Old Course in St Andrews. Image: Thorntons

A two-bedroom house just yards from the St Andrews Old Course has hit the market – but commands an eye-watering price.

The property on Golf Place is across the road from the 18th green at the Home of Golf.

Due to the location, the house is on the market at a price well above the average two-bedroom home in Fife, with offers starting at £800,000.

This mid-terraced, bay-fronted property comes with a small front garden.

5 Golf Place in St Andrews.
5 Golf Place in St Andrews. Image: Thorntons
The house is up for sale for offers over £800,000.
The house is up for sale for offers over £800,000. Image: Thorntons
Hallway at 5 Golf Place St Andrews.
The hallway. Image: Thorntons
Bay-fronted living room.
The bay-fronted living room. Image: Thorntons
An open fireplace is a main feature in the living room.
An open fireplace is a main feature in the living room. Image: Thorntons
Kitchen/dining area.
The kitchen/dining area. Image: Thorntons
Another view of the kitchen.
Another view of the kitchen. Image: Thorntons

The ground floor features a comfortable kitchen/dining area as well as a bay-fronted living room.

Upstairs, there are two spacious double bedrooms, including a shower room in the main suite as well as a separate bathroom.

The property is perfect for golf-lovers, being just seconds away from the iconic course that hosts events like The Open and the Dunhill Links.

The house also enjoys easy access to other amenities, with the West Sands beach less than a minute’s walk from the front door.

Stairs lead to two bedrooms.
Stairs lead to two bedrooms. Image: Thorntons
Upstairs landing.
The upstairs landing: Image: Thorntons.
The bay-fronted main bedroom.
The main bedroom. Image: Thorntons
Shower room.
The shower room. Image: Thorntons
Hallway at 5 Golf Place St Andrews.
The main bathroom. Image: Thorntons
Aerial view of Golf Place, St Andrews.
The house enjoys an “enviable position”. Image: Thorntons

The house sits directly next door to the Haar restaurant and a few yards from the famous Dunvegan Hotel.

Property agent Thorntons, which is marketing the house for sale, says it enjoys an “enviable position” in the town.

Elsewhere in north-east Fife, the owner of the Newport Inn has revealed to The Courier his reasons for selling the building.

