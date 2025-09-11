£110k slashed from price of Dunblane estate with links to Stagecoach tycoon Ann Gloag

An estate near Dunblane with links to Stagecoach tycoon Ann Gloag has had £110,000 cut from its sale price.

Glassingall Estate came on the market in June for offers over £900,000.

The land, which was owned by Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann through investment companies she controls, was the subject of a police probe in 2020.

It came after Glassingall House was demolished without a warrant in place.

A contractor, who was said to have acted on the instructions of businessmen described as “friends of the Gloag family”, was later fined for contravening bat protection laws at the site.

The site is now being marketed by Savills for offers over £790,000.

Glassingall Estate, which has no planning permission in place for development, is being promoted as an “exciting prospect of building on the site of a demolished country house”.

Property agent Harry Maitland said: “Glassingall Estate offers the unique opportunity to create a spectacular country home (subject to obtaining planning permission) set in about 91 acres of stunning grounds.”

Located north of Dunblane, the estate extends to about 91 acres, including woodland and fields.

It comes with grounds that could be turned back into gardens, a hardcourt tennis court that requires reinstatement and five grazing fields that total 47.6 acres.

The driveway is located off the B8033, and there is secondary access onto the A9 to the south.

The original Glassingall Manor House was constructed in 1864 and was demolished in 1966.

A new mansion – which had a swimming pool, squash court and tennis court – was erected the following year.

Plans to create an outdoor centre were lodged by Dame Ann and Active Stirling, the local authority’s sports management company, in 2019.

Among the proposals were 135 holiday lodges, an activity centre with water sports, residential accommodation, play areas, parking and a reception building.

However, these proposals were met with opposition over the impact on nearby residents and did not go ahead.

