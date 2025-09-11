£110k slashed from price of Dunblane estate with links to Stagecoach tycoon Ann Gloag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

£110k slashed from price of Dunblane estate with links to Stagecoach tycoon Ann Gloag

Glassingall Estate has had its asking price reduced to £790,000.

By Isla Glen
Glassingall Estate near Dunblane is up for sale Image: Savills
Glassingall Estate near Dunblane is up for sale Image: Savills

An estate near Dunblane with links to Stagecoach tycoon Ann Gloag has had £110,000 cut from its sale price.

Glassingall Estate came on the market in June for offers over £900,000.

The land, which was owned by Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann through investment companies she controls, was the subject of a police probe in 2020.

It came after Glassingall House was demolished without a warrant in place.

A contractor, who was said to have acted on the instructions of businessmen described as “friends of the Gloag family”, was later fined for contravening bat protection laws at the site.

The site is now being marketed by Savills for offers over £790,000.

The entrance to Glassingall Estate. Image: Savills
Where the former house and tennis court were located. Image: Savills
The land comes with woodland and fields. Image: Savills

Glassingall Estate, which has no planning permission in place for development, is being promoted as an “exciting prospect of building on the site of a demolished country house”.

Property agent Harry Maitland said: “Glassingall Estate offers the unique opportunity to create a spectacular country home (subject to obtaining planning permission) set in about 91 acres of stunning grounds.”

Located north of Dunblane, the estate extends to about 91 acres, including woodland and fields.

It comes with grounds that could be turned back into gardens, a hardcourt tennis court that requires reinstatement and five grazing fields that total 47.6 acres.

The driveway is located off the B8033, and there is secondary access onto the A9 to the south.

The driveway. Image: Savills
A view of the estate from above. Image: Savills
Dame Ann Gloag. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The original Glassingall Manor House was constructed in 1864 and was demolished in 1966.

A new mansion – which had a swimming pool, squash court and tennis court – was erected the following year.

Plans to create an outdoor centre were lodged by Dame Ann and Active Stirling, the local authority’s sports management company, in 2019.

Among the proposals were 135 holiday lodges, an activity centre with water sports, residential accommodation, play areas, parking and a reception building.

However, these proposals were met with opposition over the impact on nearby residents and did not go ahead.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from Property

5 Golf Place is just yards from golf's iconic Old Course in St Andrews.
Two-bed house across road from St Andrews Old Course hits market - for eyewatering…
The Newport Inn is on the market for offers over £750,000. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Entrepreneur Mark Cashley on selling the Newport Inn: It's time to let someone local…
The Doocot is a wonderful and unique home near Newbigging. Image: Sam Donaldson.
Oil and gas worker transforms Angus doocot into amazing contemporary home
4
Cockerhall.
Stylish Carse of Gowrie home with beautiful countryside views for sale
A property on Kerrington Crescent in Broughty Ferry was the most viewed home on the TSPC website in August. Image: TSPC
Victorian four-bedroom Broughty Ferry villa is TSPC's most viewed August property
Westcliffe in Charlestown, west Fife. Image: Savills
'Unique' west Fife home with amazing views over Firth of Forth for sale
Owner Lee stands outside The Old Mill, which sits on the Allan Water near Dunblane.
Scotland's Home of the Year finalist on why he's sold his waterside mill conversion…
The house on Heron Place in Kingennie, Angus. Image: Rettie
Striking five-bedroom villa next to Forbes of Kingennie resort near Dundee for sale
A sign for the Highland Safaris & Red Deer Centre near Aberfeldy.
Top Perthshire tourist attraction Highland Safaris for sale for £750,000
Keith Court flat in Glenrothes is in need of a full refurbishment.
Three-bedroom Glenrothes flat available for just £25k – but needs full refurb

Conversation