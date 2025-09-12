Two-bedroom Dundee Raac flat in ‘good condition’ hits market for just £10k

A Dundee flat has come on the market for £10,000 – but the presence of Raac means buyers will be unable to secure a mortgage.

The two-bedroom property on Dickson Avenue is described as being in “good condition” and “ready for occupation”.

It goes under the hammer on October 29.

The flat is close to Ninewells Hospital and would suit an owner-occupier or investor.

However, it is not mortgageable due to the presence of Raac (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete).

The listing reads: “A two-bedroom second-floor flat benefiting from UPVC double glazing and central heating (not tested), conveniently located approximately three miles from Dundee City Centre and a short distance from Ninewells Hospital.

“The property is in good condition, ready for occupation, and would be suitable for an owner-occupier or investor.

“The owners of each apartment in the block are jointly responsible for maintenance and repair costs of the building.

“We are also advised that Raac (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) is present in the structure of the building, and it is therefore not mortgageable.”

Dundee couple’s ‘world shattered’ after losing money on Raac flat

The Courier’s Trapped By Raac campaign is calling on levels of government to come together and find a solution for homeowners and tenants.

In July, we told how Wayne and Yvette Hoskins accepted £55,000 for their Craigie flat – nearly half of what it was valued at in May 2024.

The property, bought for £91,000 in 2009, was deemed “unsellable” as interested parties could not secure a mortgage.

It sold for £55,000 with £40,000 still owed on the mortgage, leaving the Hoskins with a “financially soul-destroying” £500 after legal and auction fees.