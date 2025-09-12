Two-bedroom Dundee Raac flat in ‘good condition’ hits market for just £10k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Two-bedroom Dundee Raac flat in ‘good condition’ hits market for just £10k

The property is described as 'ready for occupation'.

By Isla Glen
The exterior of the block of flats
The Dickson Avenue flat has Raac present. Image: SDL Auctions

A Dundee flat has come on the market for £10,000 – but the presence of Raac means buyers will be unable to secure a mortgage.

The two-bedroom property on Dickson Avenue is described as being in “good condition” and “ready for occupation”.

It goes under the hammer on October 29.

The flat is close to Ninewells Hospital and would suit an owner-occupier or investor.

However, it is not mortgageable due to the presence of Raac (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete).

A block of flats with grass and trees
The exterior of the property. Image: SDL Property Auctions
The kitchen with black worktops and floor and wooden doors
The kitchen. Image: SDL Property Auctions
The bath and basin in the bathroom
There is one bathroom. Image: SDL Property Auctions

The listing reads: “A two-bedroom second-floor flat benefiting from UPVC double glazing and central heating (not tested), conveniently located approximately three miles from Dundee City Centre and a short distance from Ninewells Hospital.

“The property is in good condition, ready for occupation, and would be suitable for an owner-occupier or investor.

“The owners of each apartment in the block are jointly responsible for maintenance and repair costs of the building.

“We are also advised that Raac (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) is present in the structure of the building, and it is therefore not mortgageable.”

An empty room with floor to ceiling window looking out at trees
The flat would suit an investor or owner-occupier. Image: SDL Property Auctions
An empty bedroom
One of the bedrooms. Image: SDL Property Auctions

Dundee couple’s ‘world shattered’ after losing money on Raac flat

The Courier’s Trapped By Raac campaign is calling on levels of government to come together and find a solution for homeowners and tenants.

In July, we told how Wayne and Yvette Hoskins accepted £55,000 for their Craigie flat –  nearly half of what it was valued at in May 2024.

The property, bought for £91,000 in 2009, was deemed “unsellable” as interested parties could not secure a mortgage.

It sold for £55,000 with £40,000 still owed on the mortgage, leaving the Hoskins with a “financially soul-destroying” £500 after legal and auction fees.

Conversation