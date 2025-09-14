Five-bedroom Dunblane home with stables on market for nearly £1m

A five-bedroom family home with stables near Dunblane has come on the market for just under £1million.

Shandale, which is accessed via the A9, is on the market for offers over £950,000.

According to estate agent Savills, this 1980s property offers “excellent equestrian or lifestyle farming potential” thanks to its extensive stables and 26.7acres of grounds.

The property “sits in a commanding and beautiful countryside setting” around two miles from Dunblane, overlooking the hills of Sheriffmuir and Perthshire.

The property is all set on the ground floor; however, “substantial” loft space means there is scope to expand if permissions are obtained.

At the heart of the property lies an open-plan kitchen, which provides access to the pantry and utility room.

The main living space is currently a sitting and dining room.

It features vaulted timber-panelled ceilings, an open fireplace, lovely garden views and plenty of natural light.

A hallway from the kitchen leads to the garage, as well as the study, WC, cloakroom and coat cupboards.

All five bedrooms are located off one hallway.

The main bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and fitted wardrobes, as well as great views.

Of the other four bedrooms, one has an en suite shower room and two have en suite WCs.

A family bathroom, with a freestanding bath and a corner shower cubicle, is conveniently located nearby.

There are two stable blocks at the rear of the home with eight loose boxes, two feed stores and a tack room.

In this area, there is also a parking space for horse boxes and a dog kennel with two separate runs.

Shandale comes with 26.7 acres of grazing split across four fields, one of which has a disused bothy in it.

As well as two garden areas, there are “fabulous” views over the countryside and hills.

Property agent Harry Maitland said: “Shandale sits in an exceptional, rural setting with fantastic access links thanks to its proximity to the A9, with Dunblane less than two miles away.”

