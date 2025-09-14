Five-bedroom Dunblane home with stables on market for nearly £1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Five-bedroom Dunblane home with stables on market for nearly £1m

This family home 'sits in a commanding and beautiful countryside setting'.

By Isla Glen
Shandale has five bedrooms and boasts lovely countryside views. Image: Savills
Shandale has five bedrooms and boasts lovely countryside views. Image: Savills

A five-bedroom family home with stables near Dunblane has come on the market for just under £1million.

Shandale, which is accessed via the A9, is on the market for offers over £950,000.

According to estate agent Savills, this 1980s property offers “excellent equestrian or lifestyle farming potential” thanks to its extensive stables and 26.7acres of grounds.

The property “sits in a commanding and beautiful countryside setting” around two miles from Dunblane, overlooking the hills of Sheriffmuir and Perthshire.

An aerial view of Shandale. Image: Savills
The dining area. Image: Savills
High ceilings are a feature of the sitting room. Image: Savills

The property is all set on the ground floor; however, “substantial” loft space means there is scope to expand if permissions are obtained.

At the heart of the property lies an open-plan kitchen, which provides access to the pantry and utility room.

The main living space is currently a sitting and dining room.

It features vaulted timber-panelled ceilings, an open fireplace, lovely garden views and plenty of natural light.

A hallway from the kitchen leads to the garage, as well as the study, WC, cloakroom and coat cupboards.

The kitchen. Image: Savills
A pantry is conveniently located. Image: Savills
One of the bedrooms. Image: Savills
A bathroom. Image: Savills

All five bedrooms are located off one hallway.

The main bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and fitted wardrobes, as well as great views.

Of the other four bedrooms, one has an en suite shower room and two have en suite WCs.

A family bathroom, with a freestanding bath and a corner shower cubicle, is conveniently located nearby.

The attic has potential to be converted, subject to planning permission. Image: Savills
The stables. Image: Savills
A view of the garden. Image: Savills

There are two stable blocks at the rear of the home with eight loose boxes, two feed stores and a tack room.

In this area, there is also a parking space for horse boxes and a dog kennel with two separate runs.

Shandale comes with 26.7 acres of grazing split across four fields, one of which has a disused bothy in it.

As well as two garden areas, there are “fabulous” views over the countryside and hills.

Property agent Harry Maitland said: “Shandale sits in an exceptional, rural setting with fantastic access links thanks to its proximity to the A9, with Dunblane less than two miles away.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from Property

The Old Mill near Dunblane won the fourth episode of Scotland's Home of the Year 2024. Image: Kirsty Anderson.
Seven Stirlingshire properties that made Scotland's Home of the Year shortlist
The signage above Brodies Takeaway in Dundee.
Much-loved Dundee takeaway Brodie’s put up for sale
2
The exterior of the block of flats
Two-bedroom Dundee Raac flat in 'good condition' hits market for just £10k
4
Glassingall Estate near Dunblane is up for sale Image: Savills
£110k slashed from price of Dunblane estate with links to Stagecoach tycoon Ann Gloag
5 Golf Place is just yards from golf's iconic Old Course in St Andrews.
Two-bed house across road from St Andrews Old Course hits market - for eyewatering…
The Newport Inn is on the market for offers over £750,000. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Entrepreneur Mark Cashley on selling the Newport Inn: It's time to let someone local…
The Doocot is a wonderful and unique home near Newbigging. Image: Sam Donaldson.
Oil and gas worker transforms Angus doocot into amazing contemporary home
4
Cockerhall.
Stylish Carse of Gowrie home with beautiful countryside views for sale
A property on Kerrington Crescent in Broughty Ferry was the most viewed home on the TSPC website in August. Image: TSPC
Victorian four-bedroom Broughty Ferry villa is TSPC's most viewed August property
Westcliffe in Charlestown, west Fife. Image: Savills
'Unique' west Fife home with amazing views over Firth of Forth for sale

Conversation