Inside architect’s Alyth mansion with nuclear bunker in the garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Inside architect’s Alyth mansion with nuclear bunker in the garden

How Perthshire couple Bob and Eileen Hynd turned a 100-year-old mansion - and its nuclear bunker - into a living time capsule.

A couple stand at the door of a house with a dog
Bob and Aileen Hynd at Birnie House. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

House hunters in Perthshire were offered a rare opportunity in 2007 – a 1920s mansion with a nuclear bunker in the garden.

Former owner of the mansion Gwyn Grogan had commissioned the shelter in the 1970s at the height of the Cold War to protect his family against a potential Russian attack.

The BBC ran a report on the house sale, leaving estate agent Strutt & Parker dealing with a reported 60 requests for brochures on the unique property.

Nine-bedroom house bought for more than £860,000

Ultimately, Bob and Aileen Hynd secured the nine-bedroom, three-storey Alyth home and 13-acre garden for £862,309.

Though they had been searching for a Georgian property, the couple were captivated by Birnie House’s Arts and Crafts features.

Key characteristics of design style popular in the late 19th and early 20th centuries include asymmetry, craftsmanship and variety of materials.

Bob and Aileen were kind enough tell me all about their one-of-a-kind home over a phone call.

Birnie House is from the Arts and Crafts period. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Bob is a senior partner with architectural firm Leadingham Jameson Rogers & Hynd (LJRH) in Dundee. He is also a director of Dundee Football Club.

“The appeal of the house was that it was so original,” he tells me

“It still has the lead-lined mahogany cisterns over the toilets and the original toilet and bathroom facilities, fireplaces, doors, and ironmongery.”

The home features servants’ bells from the time a cook and a housekeeper once occupied the top floor, as well as some of the original electrics. The couple share it with their adult son Bobby.

The couple have preserved many of the original features in Birnie House. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

The preservation of Birnie House is partly due to the fact that it has had only two owners in its 100 years.

It was  built and owned by Harry Grogan OBE, a Commodore in the First World War, who subsequently left it to his nephew Gwyn.

Bob has enjoyed learning about the Grogan family.

Why did Birnie House’s previous owner build nuclear bunker in Alyth?

He tells me bunker builder Gwyn was a Commodore on HMS Barham, a British battleship torpedoed by a German U-boat during the Second World War.

Its magazines blew up in the Mediterranean Sea with the loss of 862 lives.

Bob says: “Although Commodore Grogan survived, we were informed that he was in the water for a considerable time, before he was rescued.

The traditional kitchen. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“One can only assume that having experienced this, it influenced him to build his own nuclear bunker.

“He also had a house in Sunningdale in the south of England and I understand he also built a bunker there.”

The Birnie House bunker, which is accessed via a ladder into the ground, is said to have cost £35,000 to build in 1973.

Slightly bigger than a snooker table, it features a pushbike-powered ventilation system.

Bob explains: “If you cycle the bike, it pulls fresh air through a series of filters into the bunker.

“So if the electricity went off, you could probably still survive.”

“When we viewed the house, it still had metal bunk beds. It was full of gas masks, powdered milk, long-lasting food, and books on how to survive nuclear warfare.

The bunker is 8ft below ground. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“But unfortunately, everything either went to the sales or had been thrown out (before we moved in).

“It is a shame. I would have loved to have just kept it, because it was a wee time capsule.”

Over the years, various groups have approached Bob and Aileen wishing to see the historical house.

Decor in keeping with Arts and Crafts period of Birnie House

Bob remembers a visit from the Angus Heritage Association.

“We had a 50-seater bus which couldn’t manoeuvre up a driveway, and the house was absolutely full.

“We put on a cup of tea and a sandwich and a biscuit for them.

The nuclear bunker in Alyth’s Birnie House features a bike-powered ventilation system. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“I think the Countess of Aberdeen was sitting in our kitchen having a cup of tea out of a Scooby-Doo mug!”

To keep the decor in line with the period of the house, Aileen has spent years sourcing Arts and Crafts furniture and household goods.

One of the upstairs bedrooms. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Aileen is a retired English teacher who taught at Perth Grammar School, Perth Academy and Menziehill High School.

She has bought from various retailers, including auction houses Curr & Dewar in Dundee and Lindsay Burns in Perth.

She has opted for antique white where possible. That decision brings light into the otherwise dark house, which sits in the shade of surrounding woodland.

What changes have they made to the house over the years?

Keen to preserve its character, Bob and Aileen have limited work on Birnie House to essential maintenance, such as rewiring and drainage.

They also removed one bedroom and converted another into a bathroom.

However, the Gardener’s Cottage, which sits 50 yards from the main house, has been renovated extensively.

Once occupied by the Grogan family’s handyman, it had not been updated since the 1930s.

Birnie House in Alyth has only had two owners in its 100 years. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Now on Airbnb, Bob and Aileen have modernised it throughout, installing new flooring, a kitchen and a bathroom.

Guests are greeted by a flagpole in the garden, erected in memory of Harry Grogan. Bob and Aileen raise their guest’s national flag to mark each arrival.

Bob says: “Yesterday we had the Canadian flag up, and last week we had the American flag, so we change the flag for whoever comes to stay.

“We must have about 30 flags now!”

Bob and Aileen change the flag for Airbnb visitors. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Strangely, while Birnie House sits in Perthshire, the Gardener’s Cottage is located in Angus, with the regional boundary passing straight through the garden.

This means Bob and Aileen pay council tax to both councils.

Birnie House with nuclear bunker in Alyth: ‘I’m delighted we finished up here’

Reflecting on their time in Birnie House, Bob says: “It has been a great house for socialising.

“Our first New Year, we had over 40 people in the house, 12 of whom stayed overnight.

“We have also found Alyth to be a very welcoming and friendly community.

“I absolutely love it.

“And I’m just delighted we finished up here.”

More from Property

Martwell Maxwell outside a home in Charleston on Homes Under the Hammer.
Couple set to make £40k as Dundee home renovation features on Homes Under the…
7
Milldeans Sawmill is a beautiful home with a stream running through its garden. Image: Rettie.
Fife couple's incredible £1.5m newbuild on site of old sawmill
6
Shandale has five bedrooms and boasts lovely countryside views. Image: Savills
Five-bedroom Dunblane home with stables on market for nearly £1m
The Old Mill near Dunblane won the fourth episode of Scotland's Home of the Year 2024. Image: Kirsty Anderson.
Seven Stirlingshire properties that made Scotland's Home of the Year shortlist
The signage above Brodies Takeaway in Dundee.
Much-loved Dundee takeaway Brodie’s put up for sale
2
The exterior of the block of flats
Two-bedroom Dundee Raac flat in 'good condition' hits market for just £10k
3
Glassingall Estate near Dunblane is up for sale Image: Savills
£110k slashed from price of Dunblane estate with links to Stagecoach tycoon Ann Gloag
5 Golf Place is just yards from golf's iconic Old Course in St Andrews.
Two-bed house across road from St Andrews Old Course hits market - for eyewatering…
The Newport Inn is on the market for offers over £750,000. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Entrepreneur Mark Cashley on selling the Newport Inn: It's time to let someone local…
The Doocot is a wonderful and unique home near Newbigging. Image: Sam Donaldson.
Oil and gas worker transforms Angus doocot into amazing contemporary home
4

Conversation