Couple set to make £40k as Dundee home renovation features on Homes Under the Hammer

Presenter Martel Maxwell gave updates on the project from her home city.

By Finn Nixon
Martwell Maxwell outside a home in Charleston on Homes Under the Hammer.
Martwell Maxwell outside a home in Charleston on Homes Under the Hammer. Image: BBC

The refurbishment of a Dundee home has been featured on the BBC’s Homes Under the Hammer.

Martel Maxwell visited a property in Charleston in a programme that aired on Tuesday.

The Courier columnist showed viewers the inside of the two-bedroom mid-terraced house on Craigmount Road earlier this year.

It had been listed at a guide price of £52,000.

But it was bought at auction by Stephen and his wife Leigh from Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, for £62,000.

The renovated house on Craigmount Road in Charleston. Image: BBC
Stephen and his wife Leigh, from Uddingston, bought the home for £62,000. Image: BBC

The couple spent £29,000 on a six-week refurbishment project.

And it was revealed they would likely make a pre-tax profit of £39,000 by selling it on.

In the episode Martel, who is from Dundee, said: “I’m in Scotland where things don’t get off to a great start.

“We’re heading north first to Dundee – said to be Scotland’s sunniest city, but its appeal goes beyond the blue skies.

Ceilings in several of the property’s rooms had collapsed. Image: BBC
The house had been left in a bad state. Image: BBC
Mould had taken hold in the kitchen before the renovation. Image: BBC
One of the bedrooms prior to renovation. Image: BBC
The view from one of the bedroom windows. Image: BBC

“This vibrant city holds a special place in my heart, and after a short commute, I’m here to see an auction lot.

“I’ve waited a long time for this day to come.

“I grew up until I was eight years old, just around the corner.

“I know this area well. It’s got a lovely community and a lot going for it.”

Ceilings had caved in at Dundee home

Martell first visited the property in January.

It was the first time she had visited a home in Dundee in her eight years as a presenter on Homes Under the Hammer.

The buyers had decided they wanted to “flip” the property after buying it at an auction in November last year.

The previous kitchen. Image: BBC
The bathroom before the house was renovated. Image: BBC
Martel stands below a crumbling ceiling in one of the bedrooms. Image: BBC

Prior to the refurbishment, the home had a reception room with patio doors, a small hallway, and a small kitchen.

However, the ceilings above several of the rooms had caved in, and there were issues with mould in the kitchen.

Insulation and plasterboard had also crumbled in one of the two bedrooms, and the garden was overgrown.

Martell added: “I like how it’s set back from the road and has its own front garden.

“It’s got a nice wee run of shops just around the corner too.

“But with a long to-do list inside and out, this is a vision which will come at a cost.”

Martel in the back garden. Image: BBC
The existing reception room. Image: BBC
Ashley Redford from Harmony Homes Estate Agency. Image: BBC

Ashley Redford from Harmony Homes Estate Agency was one of two local estate agents to appear on the programme.

In January, she estimated a buyer would have expected around £120,000 on the sales market once the house had been refurbished.

Charleston home undergoes ‘quite the transformation’

Stephen had set a budget of £15,000 for the refurbishment at Craigmount Road.

Martell revisited the property almost two months later and found he had spent £29,000 due to several leaks in the ceiling.

On-street parking, a kitchen-dining area with a breakfast bar, and a new reception room had been added to the home.

There was also a new reception room.

Meanwhile, the upstairs of the house was also fully refurbished.

The buyers additionally built new decking and fencing in the garden.

The refurbished reception room. Image: BBC
The new-look kitchen. Image: BBC
Buyer Stephen in the revamped kitchen. Image: BBC

Martel added: “The work took just six weeks, and first impressions are good.

“The kerb appeal has been improved and there’s off-street parking.

“Inside, the layout has been reconfigured for modern living.

“It is quite the transformation, which is no surprise given that the house needed a full strip-out.”

The new back garden and decking. Image: BBC
One of the refurbished bedrooms. Image: BBC
The renovated bathroom. Image: BBC
Dawn Crosby from Harmony Homes Estate Agent. Image: BBC

Dawn Crosby from Harmony Homes Estate Agency re-visited the property in March.

She said: “The standard of finish the developer has put into this property is to a very high standard.

“This property could achieve £1,000-£1,1000 per calendar month [on the rental market].

“On the sales market we would market this property at offers over £130,000.”

