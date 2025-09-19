Late Angus architect’s Japanese inspired stable conversion goes on sale for £300K

A ruined 18th century stable block near Arbroath was transformed into a stunning Japanese-inspired home by one of the area’s top architects.

Angus Roberts bought the Stables in St Vigeans, near Arbroath, around 1980. He converted the ruined agricultural building into a three-bedroom home, which was completed in 1983.

Angus, who died last year, built the house with his late second wife Barbra.

His daughter Gail Edginton said they carried out the renovation on a tight budget. “My dad and stepmum did as much of the work as they could themselves,” she says.

They screeded the foundations and laid the floors. They created new openings for windows and doors.

The Stables dates from 1774 and sits beside an old manse that was built in the 1820s.

Japanese interior for former Angus stables

From the outside the Stables is very much a Scottish agricultural building but inside there are flavours of the Far East.

“My father was inspired by Japanese architecture,” Gail explains. “The mezzanine level is supported on black-painted timber pillars and is very Japanese in nature.

“In the early 2000s he visited Japan. When he came back he added the plywood walls and ceiling to mimic the styles he had seen there.”

The home’s centrepiece is its majestic living room. A vaulted ceiling with exposed timber beams creates a sense of space. There is a high bookcase and a wood burning stove is set into a brick fireplace.

The plywood lined walls and ceiling add lightness to the room and there is a double height window with glazed door inset that opens into the conservatory.

The house is laid out in a U-shape, with the living room, kitchen and dining room forming its heart. One wing contains the master bedroom, en suite shower room, and a family bathroom. The other wing has two more bedrooms and a shower room.

Mezzanine and garden

Stairs from the dining room lead up to a mezzanine level that looks down on the living room. A Velux window looks out over treetops. With exposed beams just above head height, it is a characterful room that is ideal for working from home or as a quiet spot for reading.

While the original conversion was carried out in the early 1980s, Angus later added a garage and vestibule. There’s also a bright conservatory that looks over the garden.

The garden is sheltered by high stone walls and mature trees. Although now overgrown it has previously been carefully landscaped. “The house sits above an embankment,” Gail says. “My dad and my stepmother terraced the embankment and planted lots of nice shrubs.

“It’s overgrown now but the terraces are still there. I’m trying to get a gardener to tidy it all up.”

Gail lives in the south of England. She has two brothers and a stepbrother and stepsister but only one of them lives in Scotland, on the west coast. They have decided to put the Stables on the market and let someone else enjoy the house.

She has fond memories of visiting her dad and stepmother at the Stables. “He loved entertaining. The dining table could sit 17 or 18 people. I remember several years when I cooked Christmas dinner for that many people and we all had a lovely time.”

Who was Angus Roberts?

Angus Roberts enjoyed a near 40-year career in architecture. He was involved in designing local authority housing in the Ardler area of Dundee and in later years he was project co-ordinator for the Dundee Gateway Project.

In 1965 he was part of a three-man delegation to London researching the implications of the metric system for the building industry and making recommendations on its implementation.

Angus retired in 1999 but remained interested in architecture, particularly in his hometown of Arbroath.

He formed Arbroath Courthouse Community Trust with the aim of buying the town’s historic courthouse and transforming it into a community centre.

Following Barbra’s death in 2017 Angus immersed himself in this work. “Sadly Babs developed MS and my father became her full-time carer,” Gail explains. “After she passed away he threw himself into his courthouse project. That became his main occupation for the rest of his days – much as I nagged him to do something about his garden.”

Sadly, Angus passed away on Boxing Day last year after a short illness and did not live to see the completion of the courthouse project he spearheaded.

However, in May this year, Arbroath Courthouse Community Trust was granted more than £2 million of Scottish Government Regeneration Capital Grant funding.

This sum should assure the building’s future.

ACCT chairman Harry Simpson said: “The award is a fitting legacy to our former chair, Angus Roberts, who sadly passed away over Christmas 2024 after 10 years of tireless campaigning.”

The Stables, St Vigeans, Arbroath, is on sale with Verdala for offers over £300,000.