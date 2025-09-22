Former property developer and primary teacher transform tired 1930s Dundee house into light-filled, energy efficient home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Former property developer and primary teacher transform tired 1930s Dundee house into light-filled, energy efficient home

Tom and Linda Dyer added a wraparound extension, triple glazing, and a heat exchanger to create a stylish and super insulated home with low running costs.

The house on Glamis Place has been transformed. Image: Verdala.
The house on Glamis Place has been transformed. Image: Verdala.
By Jack McKeown

Tom and Linda Dyer have transformed a tired 1930s property in Dundee’s West End into a stunning, light-filled and super-insulated modern home.

Number 8 Glamis Place sits near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac not far from Perth Road and Ninewells Hospital.

Tom and Linda’s house has been given a dramatic makeover. Image: Verdala.

The couple originally lived in Balruddery where former horse trainer Tom kept his horses but having to shuttle all their children to Dundee High made them want to move into the city.

In the year 2000 bought an old house at 494A Perth Road and added striking timber-clad extension that still makes the house stand out on the street today.

Former property developer Tom Dyer. Image: Verdala.

After 17 years on Perth Road they decided to move. When they bought 8 Glamis Place it was in a pleasant but dated condition. Carpets and curtains were old and the kitchen, bathroom and windows were all in need of replacement.

Extending and renovating

Tom and Linda went to work, adding a wraparound extension, trimming dormer windows in fashionable and hard-wearing zinc, remodelling the house and landscaping the garden.

The interior is outstanding. Image: Verdala.

Luxurious, light-filled, spacious, tasteful and modern, it’s barely recognisable as the dowdy home it once was.

“Linda chose everything and I just did what I was told,” Tom smiles. “She and her friend Linda Burns, who used to work in the art department at DC Thomson, made all the choices for the interior design.”

There are clever design touches throughout. Image: Verdala.

Linda, 54, was a teacher at Invergowrie Primary. Tom, 70, founded Hilltown Properties, which carried out numerous new builds and renovations in Dundee and the surrounding area. His projects included converting Morton’s Mill in the Seagate and a development at Walker’s Mill off Dens Road.

A new extension wraps round the house. Image: Verdala.

Glamis Place was the biggest project they’ve carried out on one of their own homes. They used the Lindsay Gray Alan Beaton Partnership architects, based on Dundee’s Ward Road, to help with planning and design. The renovation took a year, from 2017 to 2018, and they rented a house nearby during the work.

Light and warmth

The couple knocked through a wall and extended the house on three sides. They added numerous skylights and lantern windows in the roof, ensuring that every room is filled with light.

They also put in exceptionally high levels of insulation, fitting triple glazing throughout. And they installed a heat exchanger that removes stale air from the house and transfers its warmth into fresh air that’s drawn in and circulated around the home.

The house is filled with light. Image: Verdala.

“The two best things we did were adding all the windows so there’s lots of natural light and insulating the place up to its eyeballs,” Tom says. “Keeping energy costs low was one of our aims. We only have five radiators and three towel rails in the whole house.”

The main body of the house is an open plan room that, at 85 square metres, is bigger than an average three-bedroom flat.

Linda made many of the design choices. Image: Verdala.

West facing windows and patio doors look out to the garden while numerous roof lights throw illumination further back into the room.

A new Magnet kitchen is complemented by a central island made from a repurposed antique unit. A utility room has plenty of space for laundry and storage.

The TV room could be a third bedroom. Image: Verdala.

There’s a guest bedroom with a front facing bay window and an en suite wet room lit by a large glazed panel in the roof.

Another front facing room is used as a TV room but could easily be a third bedroom.

Handmade staircase

The beautiful staircase is handmade out of oak that was acquired from one of Tom’s clients. “I had a customer on Bonnybank Road who had this beautiful oak that had been in his garage for 25 years,” he says. “He said it was all mine if I’d take a bit off the price of the job. I had it milled and made into this staircase.”

The staircase is handmade from oak. Image: Verdala.

The stair leads to the upper level that houses Tom and Linda’s bedroom. A dormer window provides excellent views to the Tay, while an east facing window gets the morning light. There are two walk-in wardrobes and an en suite shower room.

The front garden has a driveway for two cars and is neatly landscaped with stone paving. The beautiful back garden is a sheltered suntrap. A large patio with glass balustrade captures the sun from late morning onwards. Paving and fake grass make it low maintenance.

The west-facing garden is a suntrap. Image: Verdala.

“Not everyone likes fake grass but we’re away all the time visiting our kids and grandkids,” Tom says. “I don’t want to come back after three weeks and have to wade through a jungle.”

Using local trades

Wherever possible Tom used local trades to carry out the renovation works at 8 Glamis Place. Although he has largely retired from property development he still has a good list of contacts. “I’ve got four guys who used to work for me who’ll always make time for my projects and do a fantastic job,” he says.

“We used QAPM for the joinery, RY Thomson for the metal work, and All Glass and Glazing for the windows. I like to keep everything local.”

Tom and Linda’s master bedroom. Image: Verdala.

Unlike most empty nesters, Tom and Linda are planning to upsize instead of downsizing. “We have four children and by this time next month we should have six grandchildren,” Tom continues.

“We like to be able to have the whole family to stay and there just isn’t enough room here. We’re currently in negotiations to buy somewhere bigger but I can’t say too much because it’s not over the line yet.

“It will be another renovation project but not as big as this one.”

The coupe spent a year renovating the house. Image: Verdala.

Tom says he and Linda will miss their Glamis Place home. “We’ll be a bit sad to go but it’ll be great to see someone else in here enjoying it.

“And it will inspire us to push even more on the next project. We always try to make each renovation just a wee bit better than the one before.”

 

8 Glamis Place, Dundee, is on sale with Verdala for offers over £450,000.

More from Property

Bonnie Braes in Bankfoot.
Beautiful modern home near Perth has huge garden and panoramic countryside views
Keith Court, Glenrothes. Image: Future Property Auctions
Glenrothes flat hits market with starting price of just £5k
3
A living room with tall bookcase and sofa
Late Angus architect's Japanese inspired stable conversion goes on sale for £300K
The Old Manor House in Bridge of Allan.
Former Bridge of Allan hotel and spa for sale as possible residential development
A couple stand at the door of a house with a dog
Inside architect's Alyth mansion with nuclear bunker in the garden
Martwell Maxwell outside a home in Charleston on Homes Under the Hammer.
Couple set to make £40k as Dundee home renovation features on Homes Under the…
12
Milldeans Sawmill is a beautiful home with a stream running through its garden. Image: Rettie.
Fife couple's incredible £1.5m newbuild on site of old sawmill
6
Shandale has five bedrooms and boasts lovely countryside views. Image: Savills
Five-bedroom Dunblane home with stables on market for nearly £1m
The Old Mill near Dunblane won the fourth episode of Scotland's Home of the Year 2024. Image: Kirsty Anderson.
Seven Stirlingshire properties that made Scotland's Home of the Year shortlist
The signage above Brodies Takeaway in Dundee.
Much-loved Dundee takeaway Brodie’s put up for sale
2

Conversation