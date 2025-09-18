Former Bridge of Allan hotel and spa for sale as possible residential development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Bridge of Allan hotel and spa for sale as possible residential development

The B-listed detached villa is on the market for offers over £975,000.

By Isla Glen
The Old Manor House in Bridge of Allan.
The Old Manor House in Bridge of Allan. Image: DM Hall

A former Bridge of Allan hotel and spa has come on the market

The Old Manor House on Henderson Street is currently used as an office and also has four bedrooms.

Agent DM Hall says the property has potential for a residential development or other uses subject to planning permission.

Offers over £975,000 are being sought for the B-listed detached villa.

The entrance to Old Manor House. Image: DM Hall
Inside the hallway. Image: DM Hall
Office space. Image: DM Hall
Another office area. Image: DM Hall

The Old Manor House is accessed via a shared driveway from Henderson Street and has parking spaces for 25 to 30 vehicles.

The property, which overlooks Pullar Memorial Park, dates back to 1766.

Spread across two storeys, it is made up of several extensions, and the main building is stone.

An office, kitchen and staff sections are on the ground floor, while the first floor has several offices, three en-suite bedrooms, a fourth bedroom and a bathroom.

There is also a detached garden office, as well as a series of outbuildings.

A bedroom at the former spa. Image: DM Hall
One of the bathrooms. Image: DM Hall
The detached garden office. Image: DM Hall

The Old Manor Hotel, which was run by former footballer Terry Butcher, closed in the late 90s.

It was then used as a home before becoming a spa.

Lumia Spa, which operated at the site, shut in 2022 after 15 years in business.

Elsewhere in Bridge of Allan, a B-listed home with views of Stirling Castle has had £70,000 cut from its asking price.

