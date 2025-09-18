Former Bridge of Allan hotel and spa for sale as possible residential development

A former Bridge of Allan hotel and spa has come on the market

The Old Manor House on Henderson Street is currently used as an office and also has four bedrooms.

Agent DM Hall says the property has potential for a residential development or other uses subject to planning permission.

Offers over £975,000 are being sought for the B-listed detached villa.

The Old Manor House is accessed via a shared driveway from Henderson Street and has parking spaces for 25 to 30 vehicles.

The property, which overlooks Pullar Memorial Park, dates back to 1766.

Spread across two storeys, it is made up of several extensions, and the main building is stone.

An office, kitchen and staff sections are on the ground floor, while the first floor has several offices, three en-suite bedrooms, a fourth bedroom and a bathroom.

There is also a detached garden office, as well as a series of outbuildings.

The Old Manor Hotel, which was run by former footballer Terry Butcher, closed in the late 90s.

It was then used as a home before becoming a spa.

Lumia Spa, which operated at the site, shut in 2022 after 15 years in business.

