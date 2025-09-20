Glenrothes flat hits market with starting price of just £5k

A one-bedroom flat in Glenrothes has been put on the market with a starting price of just £5,000.

The refurbished property at Keith Court dates back to the 1960s.

It is set on the ground floor of a five-storey block.

The flat features an entrance hallway, a bathroom, a kitchen, and a living room.

It benefits from electric heating, double glazing and parking.

A main door serves the flat as well as the other properties in the block.

The property has had a tenant paying rent of £400 per month.

A home report has valued the property at £22,000.

The house will go under the hammer online with Future Property Auctions on October 2.

Last month, a flat in Dundee sold for £58,000 at auction after only going on the market for £10,000.