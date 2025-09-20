Glenrothes flat hits market with starting price of just £5k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Glenrothes flat hits market with starting price of just £5k

The one-bedroom flat at Keith Court has been valued at £22,000.

By Finn Nixon
Keith Court, Glenrothes. Image: Future Property Auctions
Keith Court, Glenrothes. Image: Future Property Auctions

A one-bedroom flat in Glenrothes has been put on the market with a starting price of just £5,000.

The refurbished property at Keith Court dates back to the 1960s.

It is set on the ground floor of a five-storey block.

The flat features an entrance hallway, a bathroom, a kitchen, and a living room.

The flat is in the Caskieberran area. Image: Future Property Auctions
Keith Court is located just off Tanshall Road East. Image: Future Property Auctions
The property is located in a five-storey block. Image: Future Property Auctions
The stairwell. Image: Future Property Auctions

It benefits from electric heating, double glazing and parking.

A main door serves the flat as well as the other properties in the block.

The property has had a tenant paying rent of £400 per month.

Parking spaces near the flat. Image: Future Property Auctions
The kitchen. Image: Future Property Auctions
The bedroom. Image: Future Property Auctions
The bathroom. Image: Future Property Auctions
The living room. Image: Future Property Auctions

A home report has valued the property at £22,000.

The house will go under the hammer online with Future Property Auctions on October 2.

Last month, a flat in Dundee sold for £58,000 at auction after only going on the market for £10,000.

