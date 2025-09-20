Property Glenrothes flat hits market with starting price of just £5k The one-bedroom flat at Keith Court has been valued at £22,000. By Finn Nixon September 20 2025, 6:00am September 20 2025, 6:00am Share Glenrothes flat hits market with starting price of just £5k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5335325/glenrothes-flat-auction-5k/ Copy Link 3 comment Keith Court, Glenrothes. Image: Future Property Auctions A one-bedroom flat in Glenrothes has been put on the market with a starting price of just £5,000. The refurbished property at Keith Court dates back to the 1960s. It is set on the ground floor of a five-storey block. The flat features an entrance hallway, a bathroom, a kitchen, and a living room. The flat is in the Caskieberran area. Image: Future Property Auctions Keith Court is located just off Tanshall Road East. Image: Future Property Auctions The property is located in a five-storey block. Image: Future Property Auctions The stairwell. Image: Future Property Auctions It benefits from electric heating, double glazing and parking. A main door serves the flat as well as the other properties in the block. The property has had a tenant paying rent of £400 per month. Parking spaces near the flat. Image: Future Property Auctions The kitchen. Image: Future Property Auctions The bedroom. Image: Future Property Auctions The bathroom. Image: Future Property Auctions The living room. Image: Future Property Auctions A home report has valued the property at £22,000. The house will go under the hammer online with Future Property Auctions on October 2. Last month, a flat in Dundee sold for £58,000 at auction after only going on the market for £10,000.
Conversation