Beautiful modern home near Perth has huge garden and panoramic countryside views

A beautiful modern home near Perth offers panoramic countryside views and extensive outdoor space.

Bonnie Braes is a four-bedroom family residence on 1.3 acres of land in Bankfoot.

The property enjoys a large, westerly-facing garden with uninterrupted views of the Perthshire landscape.

The ground floor comprises a spacious kitchen, a living room, a dining room, a study, and a utility room.

On the first floor, there are four double bedrooms, all of which are en suite.

The garden is the highlight of the property.

A sweeping lawn flows from a paved terrace at the rear of the house, framed by bushes and trees.

Towards the back, a neatly maintained topiary includes clipped hedges and a mix of paved, slate and gravel pathways.

Access is through electric gates and a tarmacked driveway leading to a large double garage with extra storage space.

Adding to its appeal, Bonnie Brae also comes with a summer house that could be used as a studio or garden retreat.

The property is being marketed by Savills for offers over £675,000.

