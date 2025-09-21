Property Beautiful modern home near Perth has huge garden and panoramic countryside views Bonnie Brae is a four-bedroom home in Bankfoot. By Lucy Scarlett September 21 2025, 7:00am September 21 2025, 7:00am Share Beautiful modern home near Perth has huge garden and panoramic countryside views Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5335564/bonnie-braes-family-home-bankfoot-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment Bonnie Braes is a stunning country home in Bankfoot. Image: Savills A beautiful modern home near Perth offers panoramic countryside views and extensive outdoor space. Bonnie Braes is a four-bedroom family residence on 1.3 acres of land in Bankfoot. The property enjoys a large, westerly-facing garden with uninterrupted views of the Perthshire landscape. The ground floor comprises a spacious kitchen, a living room, a dining room, a study, and a utility room. Bonnie Braes is set in the stunning Perthshire countryside. Image: Savills The garden view. Image: Savills Sweeping lawn. Image: Savills Countryside kitchen. Image: Savills On the first floor, there are four double bedrooms, all of which are en suite. The garden is the highlight of the property. A sweeping lawn flows from a paved terrace at the rear of the house, framed by bushes and trees. Cosy living room. Image: Savills Entrance to the home. Image: Savills One of four bedrooms. Image: Savills One of the four bathrooms. Image: Savills Towards the back, a neatly maintained topiary includes clipped hedges and a mix of paved, slate and gravel pathways. Access is through electric gates and a tarmacked driveway leading to a large double garage with extra storage space. Adding to its appeal, Bonnie Brae also comes with a summer house that could be used as a studio or garden retreat. The summer house. Image: Savills Double garage. Image: Savills Rear garden. Image: Savills Summer house and patio. Image: Savills The property is being marketed by Savills for offers over £675,000. Elsewhere in the region, a house in the Carse of Gowrie with stunning countryside views is for sale.
