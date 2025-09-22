Spectacular £2.2m glass-fronted house on banks of River Tay in Perthshire for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Spectacular £2.2m glass-fronted house on banks of River Tay in Perthshire for sale

The five-bedroom house, near Blairgowrie, is surrounded by nearly 25 acres of land.

By Ben MacDonald
Broadgreen,, a house on the banks of the River Tay, near Blairgowrie, in Perthshire.
The glass-fronted house is for sale. Image: Rettie

A spectacular glass-fronted house on the banks of the River Tay in Perthshire is up for sale.

Broadgreen, set within around 25 acres of private grounds, is located six miles from Blairgowrie.

Secured by a gated entrance, the sloping driveway disappears into a bank of mature woodland, blocking the house from view.

Broadgreen boasts three interconnected reception rooms, each with glazed walls facing the river and a door allowing outdoor access.

The driveway. Image: Rettie
Broadgreen has three interconnected reception rooms. Image: Rettie
The hallway. Image: Rettie
The living room. Image: Rettie
A wood-burning fireplace is a main feature of the room. Image: Rettie

A fourth reception room, accessed via a lobby off the hall, is currently utilised as a family room.

The drawing room and family rooms both have their own statement wood-burning stoves.

The fully-equipped kitchen is centred around an island with a breakfast bar and has a sliding, glass door leading to the patio terrace.

The lounge. Image: Rettie
The snug. Image: Rettie
The gallery. Image: Rettie
The kitchen. Image: Rettie
The dining area. Image: Rettie
The house has raised ceilings. Image: Rettie

On the first floor, the house is almost entirely encircled by a wrap-around terrace and a private balcony off the principal bedroom suite.

Three of the bedrooms come with en-suite facilities, with the principal bedroom’s suite including a deep, double bathtub and wet-room style shower enclosure.

A dressing room is attached to the principal bedroom, which also has spanning outdoor views.

The principal bedroom. Image: Rettie
The principal bedroom’s en-suite bathroom. Image: Rettie
Another of the house’s five bedrooms. Image: Rettie
Some of the bedrooms have views of the outdoors. Image: Rettie
Three of the bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. Image: Rettie

The house benefits from raised ceilings.

The outdoor area includes a paved patio terrace spanning around the house against
the backdrop of the river.

A riverside timber cabin has its own decked patio terrace, and there is an additional
mowed paddock area.

The house sits on the banks of the River Tay. Image: Rettie
The garden includes a paved terrace. Image: Rettie
The riverside views can be enjoyed from the terraced area. Image: Rettie
The house is surrounded by nearly 25 acres of grounds. Image: Rettie
The river lodge. Image: Rettie

The property is completed with a detached double garage.

Broadgreen is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £2.2 million.

In Bankfoot, a house with uninterrupted views of the Perthshire landscape is also for sale.

More from Property

The house on Glamis Place has been transformed. Image: Verdala.
Couple transform tired 1930s Dundee house into light-filled, energy efficient home
Bonnie Braes in Bankfoot.
Beautiful modern home near Perth has huge garden and panoramic countryside views
Keith Court, Glenrothes. Image: Future Property Auctions
Glenrothes flat hits market with starting price of just £5k
3
A living room with tall bookcase and sofa
Late Angus architect's Japanese inspired stable conversion goes on sale for £300K
The Old Manor House in Bridge of Allan.
Former Bridge of Allan hotel and spa for sale as possible residential development
A couple stand at the door of a house with a dog
Inside architect's Alyth mansion with nuclear bunker in the garden
Martwell Maxwell outside a home in Charleston on Homes Under the Hammer.
Couple set to make £40k as Dundee home renovation features on Homes Under the…
12
Milldeans Sawmill is a beautiful home with a stream running through its garden. Image: Rettie.
Fife couple's incredible £1.5m newbuild on site of old sawmill
6
Shandale has five bedrooms and boasts lovely countryside views. Image: Savills
Five-bedroom Dunblane home with stables on market for nearly £1m
The Old Mill near Dunblane won the fourth episode of Scotland's Home of the Year 2024. Image: Kirsty Anderson.
Seven Stirlingshire properties that made Scotland's Home of the Year shortlist

Conversation