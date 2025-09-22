Spectacular £2.2m glass-fronted house on banks of River Tay in Perthshire for sale

A spectacular glass-fronted house on the banks of the River Tay in Perthshire is up for sale.

Broadgreen, set within around 25 acres of private grounds, is located six miles from Blairgowrie.

Secured by a gated entrance, the sloping driveway disappears into a bank of mature woodland, blocking the house from view.

Broadgreen boasts three interconnected reception rooms, each with glazed walls facing the river and a door allowing outdoor access.

A fourth reception room, accessed via a lobby off the hall, is currently utilised as a family room.

The drawing room and family rooms both have their own statement wood-burning stoves.

The fully-equipped kitchen is centred around an island with a breakfast bar and has a sliding, glass door leading to the patio terrace.

On the first floor, the house is almost entirely encircled by a wrap-around terrace and a private balcony off the principal bedroom suite.

Three of the bedrooms come with en-suite facilities, with the principal bedroom’s suite including a deep, double bathtub and wet-room style shower enclosure.

A dressing room is attached to the principal bedroom, which also has spanning outdoor views.

The house benefits from raised ceilings.

The outdoor area includes a paved patio terrace spanning around the house against

the backdrop of the river.

A riverside timber cabin has its own decked patio terrace, and there is an additional

mowed paddock area.

The property is completed with a detached double garage.

Broadgreen is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £2.2 million.

