Stirling home designer opens the door to her own 100k renovation

When Fiona Sneddon first bought her 1950s bungalow in Stirling, it epitomised the phrase “worst house on the best street.”

Eighteen years on, the once “absolute wreck” on Causewayhead Road has been transformed into a cosy yet stylish family home, where she now lives with her husband and their two children, aged nine and eleven.

It’s perhaps no surprise that Fiona has created such a beautiful space – after all, she designs homes for a living.

Stirling designer followed passion for interiors after 25 years in finance

Earlier this year, she left behind a 25-year career in financial services to pursue her lifelong passion for interiors, a love that began with art classes back at school.

Now 45, she runs her own home design business, working with clients across Central Scotland to craft their dream spaces in both private homes and commercial properties.

Specialising in kitchen, bathrooms and bedrooms design, Fiona works with a team, calling in the help of architects and interior designers where necessary.

But what about her own home?

Fiona recently welcomed The Courier into her four-bedroom bungalow, offering readers an exclusive look – and plenty of inspiration – inside.

Recalling their first viewing back in 2007, Fiona laughs: “It was an absolute wreck. The same person had lived in it since it was built.

“The carpets were nailed to the floors. It had only ever been wallpapered once.

“It had three lean-tos that were all leaning in the wrong direction – it needed a bit of love and attention.”

Still, she and her husband could see the potential. The generous grounds sealed the deal, and they went all in with their best offer: £193,777.

£100,000 spent on Stirling home renovation

Since then, they’ve invested around £100,000 in renovations, including two extensions that have more than doubled the size of the bungalow.

At that time, the bungalow was a modest three-bedroom with a single bathroom, a kitchen, a dining room and a lounge.

Within minutes of getting the keys, Fiona took a sledgehammer to the wall between the living room and kitchen.

She was determined to create a bright and spacious open-plan area.

From there, doing everything that they could themselves, the couple stripped the house back to its bare bones.

This included removing the carpets that were nailed to the floor and ripping out old plumbing and windows.

The rest of the work involved re-plastering, fitting new windows and installing heating.

Around five years later, they embarked on a major extension project.

“That was always my ambition: we buy the house and then when we can afford it, we’ll do the extension,” Fiona says.

Kitchen windows boast views over Stirling Castle

They added a new open-plan kitchen, dining and snug area, a new living room, a utility room and an extra bedroom, while also replacing the original bathroom with a much larger one.

Meanwhile, the former kitchen, dining and living area was turned into a master bedroom with an en-suite and a walk-in dressing room.

Two years ago, they extended again to create an office and installed a new kitchen with a 2.4m picture window boasting views over Stirling Castle.

They also built a pergola, designed by Fiona, to create an extra outdoor living area.

Fiona has opted for splashes of green, blue, yellow and orange throughout the house, creating a cheerful backdrop for family life.

When I ask what interior aesthetic she was going for, she says: “I don’t really do trends.

“If I see something I like, I’ll buy it, and will often decide where it’s going to go when I get home.

“As long as we like it, that’s what matters.”

The result is an eclectic mix of furniture, each piece chosen for its character rather than conformity.

Where have key pieces of furniture come from?

Key pieces, such as a statement mirror made from rolled-up newspapers, have come from Nutshell in Bridge of Allan, while the made-to-order living room sofa was ordered from Made.com.

“We’ve had the table in the dining room since we bought the house and it’s all dented and damaged. I love it because it’s aged with us,” Fiona says.

“Then I’ve got my TV table, which is from a reclamation place.

“I’ve got little tables that I picked up in random little shops I couldn’t even tell you the name of.

“I just see things and I buy them because I think they’re going to fit a space.”

Memories and milestones take pride of place in a striking picture gallery lining the 13m entranceway.

Fiona says: “I’ve got paintings that were my gran’s – she passed away a few years ago.

“I’ve got a painting that my mum did.

“I was born in Shetland, so I’ve got paintings from a local artist in Shetland.

“I’ve got art from a local artist from both Edinburgh and Stirling, because my husband and I met in Edinburgh.”

How Fiona designs dream homes for her clients

Perhaps the most important thing is that her house suits the needs of her family: the snug area is perfect for cosy movies and board games, whilst the breakfast bar in the kitchen lends itself to sociable dinner parties.

This is also what she prioritises when designing her clients’ spaces.

Fiona, who shares renovation tips on her Instagram account, explains: “I’ll go into my client’s homes and I’ll experience the space, I’ll look in their cupboards, I’ll spend time with them and talk about how they spend their time.

“Are they really sociable? Is it more about family time? How do they like to use the space? What are they trying to achieve from their renovation?

“And then I’ll create a design for the entire room based on that.

“I’ll also allow the client to put the virtual reality (VR) headset on and walk around the room.

“So before they sign off on their design, they can put the VR headset on and explore the whole space and say, ‘Yeah, that’s exactly what I visualised’ or ‘Can we make some tweaks?'”

This prevents “expensive” mistakes, she says.

Summing up her personal renovation journey so far, Fiona says: “The main thing is that I want people to come in and feel like they’re at home in my home.”