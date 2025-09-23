Inside luxury £3 million Stirlingshire mansion set on 37-acre estate

A luxurious mansion set on a 37-acre estate in Stirlingshire has come on the market for £3 million.

Boquhan House, near Kippen, has an asking price of offers over £2,995,000.

The estate of Boquhan dates back to the 16th century.

It is said to be home to a well where Bonnie Prince Charlie once drank water during the 18th century.

The grand eight-bedroom home looks out at the Gargunnock Hills and boasts “high quality interiors”.

It is suited to entertaining and modern family living.

There are large windows in the majority of the rooms, providing plenty of natural light, as well as wooden floors, wall panelling and Ionic pillars in the reception hall.

From here, there is an L-shaped hall leading to French doors to the terrace and the main reception rooms.

This includes drawing rooms, a library with beautiful cabinetry and a dining room.

The newly-formed kitchen is centred around a breakfast bar and central island.

It boasts a bright and spacious bay window alongside top-of-the-range appliances.

A family room or children’s playroom, a gym, a laundry room, stores and a staff sitting room, bedroom and bathroom are located nearby.

On the first floor there are eight bedrooms.

The main bedroom was once a drawing room, so is spacious and has a balcony overlooking the nearby hills.

It has an adjoining bedroom that could function as a dressing room or nursery.

There are three double rooms with fitted wardrobes in the eastern wing and two additional suites in the western side.

The office, fitted with cabinetry, is complemented by a bathroom and bedroom.

This level has potential to be a self-contained unit as there is also a kitchenette.

The second floor is home to a billiard room and cinema, while there is also a basement area.

Boquhan House boasts “magnificent” gardens with views towards the Gargunnock Hills.

As well as a hardstanding driveway, it has lots of lawn space, a rose garden and the Boquhan Burn runs to the west of the property.

There is also a barn currently set up with stable doors, a tack room, a feed store and a workshop.

Property agent Cameron Ewer said: “When I visited Boquhan, I left with feeling that I had seen a magnificent house become a home.

“When you then consider it sits in such beautiful surroundings it makes the whole concept very special indeed.”

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, a five-bedroom home with stables near Dunblane has come on the market for just under £1 million.

