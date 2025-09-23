Inside luxury £3 million Stirlingshire mansion set on 37-acre estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside luxury £3 million Stirlingshire mansion set on 37-acre estate

The grand eight-bedroom home has views of the Gargunnock Hills.

By Isla Glen
Boquan House in Stirlingshire.
Boquan House in Stirlingshire. Image: Savills

A luxurious mansion set on a 37-acre estate in Stirlingshire has come on the market for £3 million.

Boquhan House, near Kippen, has an asking price of offers over £2,995,000.

The estate of Boquhan dates back to the 16th century.

It is said to be home to a well where Bonnie Prince Charlie once drank water during the 18th century.

The grand eight-bedroom home looks out at the Gargunnock Hills and boasts “high quality interiors”.

It is suited to entertaining and modern family living.

It has a hardstanding driveway. Image: Savills
Another view of the property. Image: Savills
An aerial view of the mansion. Image: Savills

There are large windows in the majority of the rooms, providing plenty of natural light, as well as wooden floors, wall panelling and Ionic pillars in the reception hall.

From here, there is an L-shaped hall leading to French doors to the terrace and the main reception rooms.

This includes drawing rooms, a library with beautiful cabinetry and a dining room.

The newly-formed kitchen is centred around a breakfast bar and central island.

It boasts a bright and spacious bay window alongside top-of-the-range appliances.

A family room or children’s playroom, a gym, a laundry room, stores and a staff sitting room, bedroom and bathroom are located nearby.

Boquhan dates back to the 16th century. Image: Savills
Fine woodwork is a main feature of the property. Image: Savills
Inside the kitchen. Image: Savills
The dining room. Image: Savills
One of the living areas. Image: Savills

On the first floor there are eight bedrooms.

The main bedroom was once a drawing room, so is spacious and has a balcony overlooking the nearby hills.

It has an adjoining bedroom that could function as a dressing room or nursery.

There are three double rooms with fitted wardrobes in the eastern wing and two additional suites in the western side.

The office, fitted with cabinetry, is complemented by a bathroom and bedroom.

This level has potential to be a self-contained unit as there is also a kitchenette.

The property is filled with natural light. Image: Savills
A bedroom. Image: Savills
One of the bathrooms. Image: Savills
The billiards room. Image: Savills
An agricultural barn. Image: Savills

The second floor is home to a billiard room and cinema, while there is also a basement area.

Boquhan House boasts “magnificent” gardens with views towards the Gargunnock Hills.

As well as a hardstanding driveway, it has lots of lawn space, a rose garden and the Boquhan Burn runs to the west of the property.

There is also a barn currently set up with stable doors, a tack room, a feed store and a workshop.

Property agent Cameron Ewer said: “When I visited Boquhan, I left with feeling that I had seen a magnificent house become a home.

“When you then consider it sits in such beautiful surroundings it makes the whole concept very special indeed.”

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, a five-bedroom home with stables near Dunblane has come on the market for just under £1 million.

