Inside beautiful Broughty Ferry Arts and Crafts house – with an extension to remember

Ferncroft is a beautiful Arts and Craft style house in one of Broughty Ferry’s most exclusive locations with an extension by Nicoll Russell Studios.

For the past 20 years it’s been home to Ian and Sue Mathers. The couple lived in Broughty Ferry during the late 1980s but moved to Aberdeen for Ian’s career in banking. When they retired in 2005 they decided to move back to Broughty Ferry.

“We didn’t have any connection to Aberdeen apart from Ian’s work and we’d always enjoyed Broughty Ferry,” Sue explains.

“We love the location. Barnhill Rock Garden is just a short distance away and I often meet friends there. Central Broughty Ferry is easy to walk to as well.”

Built in 1913, Ferncroft was originally one very large house and was later split in two.

“It was owned by a Mr and Mrs Scott,” Ian explains. “Mr Scott died and the couple’s daughter married. Mrs Scott split Ferncroft in two so she could live on our side of the house and her daughter was next door.”

The house is tucked away in a quiet residential area just two streets away from the Esplanade.

Exploring Ferncroft

Ornate gates lead into a monobloc courtyard parking area with a detached garage.

A pair of original solid timber doors opens into a vestibule that leads to a spacious reception hallway.

This beautiful space sets the tone for the house, with its ornate hardwood panelling, hand-crafted staircase, arched brick fireplace, and exposed ceiling beams.

“The hallway is lovely at Christmas,” Sue smiles. “We always put a big tree in the corner by the staircase.”

The dining kitchen sits within an extension designed by Broughty Ferry firm Nicoll Russell Studios in the 1980s.

While many extensions to historic homes create a stark modern contrast, Ferncroft’s blends seamlessly with the original structure—so much so that it could easily be mistaken for part of the original design.

Stone archways separate the kitchen from the dining area and are echoed on the exterior wall, where arched stone columns frame windows that overlook the garden.

Meanwhile, a circular skylight in the kitchen fills the room with natural light.

The living room has a fireplace and a south-facing bay window that has a nice outlook over the garden. A glass door opens into a sunroom.

Next door to the living room is a bright dining room that has a pair of glazed doors opening into the sunroom. An ornate timber fireplace surround has intricate hand carvings that showcase the craftsmanship of the Arts and Crafts era.

Amazing workmanship

“The workmanship is incredible,” Ian says. “This house was built in 1913 and after 1915 you really couldn’t build like this anymore. A generation of talented craftsmen went to war and were lost.”

The sunroom has a couple of comfortable chairs and is one of Ian’s favourite spots to sit and read the Sunday papers. It has a pair of glazed doors that open onto a terrace.

The staircase leads up to a spacious landing. There are three bedrooms up here, one of which is used as a home office. The main bedroom and the office both have doors onto a balcony that has fantastic views out to the Tay Estuary.

“We had composite decking installed on the balcony a couple of years ago,” Ian says. “We really love it out here. It gets the sun most of the day and it’s a great place to sit with a coffee in the morning or a glass of wine in the late afternoon.”

The attic was converted into further accommodation sometime in the 1970s. There are two interconnecting rooms, the first of which is used for a mix of crafts and as a home gym. The second room is set up as a guest bedroom and has a shower room off it.

Adjacent to the shower room is a neat little sauna tucked in under the eaves of the building.

Storybook gardens

The gardens at Ferncroft are as special as the house itself. Spread over three terraces, they are a welter of colour at all times of year.

Ian and Sue had a set of stone steps onto the lower terrace moved to create a better flow through the garden’s levels.

“We’re both green-fingered and enjoy gardening,” Ian says. “Although it’s a big garden it’s quite easy to look after. It only takes me 40 minutes to mow the lawn.”

Mature trees that were planted when the house was built provide shelter and privacy. At its foot is a lovely little timber summerhouse.

“This summerhouse is original,” says Ian. “It’s as old as the house, which is remarkable given that it’s made from timber. All we’ve done is paint it.

“The old lady must have really wanted to keep it when she divided the house with her daughter because the garden doglegs out to grab the summerhouse.”

Ian and Sue have had a wonderful 20 years at Ferncroft. Both are now 77 and have decided it’s time to downsize.

“We really love it in Broughty Ferry and we have lots of friends here so we’re not going far,” Sue says.

“Our new house is less than a mile away. It’s smaller but it’s still south facing with a nice sunny garden.

Ferncroft, 6 Panmure Terrace, Broughty Ferry is on sale with Verdala for offers over £499,000.