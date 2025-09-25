New images reveal damage to Stirlingshire mansion as building returns to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

New images reveal damage to Stirlingshire mansion as building returns to auction

Pirniehall, a former school near Croftamie, has a guide price of £900,000. 

By Isla Glen
Pirniehall near Croftamie. Image: Knight Frank
Pirniehall near Croftamie. Image: Knight Frank

New images have revealed the damage to a derelict Stirlingshire mansion and former school as it goes up for sale at auction.

Pirniehall, which is near Croftamie and bout four miles from Loch Lomond, has a guide price of £900,000.

The former mansion was built in 1896 as a private residence for Sir Alexander Murray.

It then became a residential school, which closed in the 1990s.

The site, which spans 15.5 acres, originally went up for auction in July with Prime Property Auctions with an opening bid of £1.05 million.

Now, Knight Frank is attempting to sell the site at its auction next month for a lower starting price.

An aerial view of the site. Image: Knight Frank
Pirniehall is in a dilapidated state. Image: Knight Frank

Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park Authority approved planning permission in principle for the redevelopment of Pirniehall in April.

In the plans, which were submitted in 2022, owner Warren Lewis sought to convert the former school into a home.

A swimming pool, gym, and outdoor games court were also included in the proposals.

In addition, the outbuildings would be converted into seven holiday apartments, and eight holiday lodges would be newly built.

Vegetation is growing from the building. Image: Knight Frank
Inside the building. Image: Knight Frank
How the new home would look. Image: Knight Frank

Parts of the derelict building would be demolished, with some of it being rebuilt.

New road access, gateway structures, and associated parking were also greenlit.

The house’s sale comes with the planning permission in principle included.

Pirniehall will be auctioned via Knight Frank Auctions on October 30 unless sold or withdrawn prior.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from Property

Ferncroft dates from 1913. Image: Verdala.
Inside beautiful Broughty Ferry Arts and Crafts house - with an extension to remember
We look inside Stirling home designer Fiona Sneddon's house. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Stirling home designer opens the door to her own 100k renovation
Boquan House in Stirlingshire.
Inside luxury £3 million Stirlingshire mansion set on 37-acre estate
Broadgreen,, a house on the banks of the River Tay, near Blairgowrie, in Perthshire.
Spectacular £2.2m glass-fronted house on banks of River Tay in Perthshire for sale
2
The house on Glamis Place has been transformed. Image: Verdala.
Couple transform tired 1930s Dundee house into light-filled, energy efficient home
Bonnie Braes in Bankfoot.
Beautiful modern home near Perth has huge garden and panoramic countryside views
Keith Court, Glenrothes. Image: Future Property Auctions
Glenrothes flat hits market with starting price of just £5k
3
A living room with tall bookcase and sofa
Late Angus architect's Japanese inspired stable conversion goes on sale for £300K
The Old Manor House in Bridge of Allan.
Former Bridge of Allan hotel and spa for sale as possible residential development
A couple stand at the door of a house with a dog
Inside architect's Alyth mansion with nuclear bunker in the garden

Conversation