New images reveal damage to Stirlingshire mansion as building returns to auction

New images have revealed the damage to a derelict Stirlingshire mansion and former school as it goes up for sale at auction.

Pirniehall, which is near Croftamie and bout four miles from Loch Lomond, has a guide price of £900,000.

The former mansion was built in 1896 as a private residence for Sir Alexander Murray.

It then became a residential school, which closed in the 1990s.

The site, which spans 15.5 acres, originally went up for auction in July with Prime Property Auctions with an opening bid of £1.05 million.

Now, Knight Frank is attempting to sell the site at its auction next month for a lower starting price.

Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park Authority approved planning permission in principle for the redevelopment of Pirniehall in April.

In the plans, which were submitted in 2022, owner Warren Lewis sought to convert the former school into a home.

A swimming pool, gym, and outdoor games court were also included in the proposals.

In addition, the outbuildings would be converted into seven holiday apartments, and eight holiday lodges would be newly built.

Parts of the derelict building would be demolished, with some of it being rebuilt.

New road access, gateway structures, and associated parking were also greenlit.

The house’s sale comes with the planning permission in principle included.

Pirniehall will be auctioned via Knight Frank Auctions on October 30 unless sold or withdrawn prior.

