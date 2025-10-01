7 of St Andrews’ best buildings and hidden gems, as chosen by top town architect

St Andrews, perched on the east coast cliffs with sweeping views of the North Sea and world-class golf courses, provides the perfect backdrop for remarkable architecture.

The Fife town has not only preserved its medieval charm and wealth of Victorian buildings, but has also embraced striking contemporary designs.

But which buildings truly define St Andrews?

We put the question to architect Ian Muir, managing director at Muir Walker and Pride in St Andrews.

The practice, the longest-running architectural firm in the UK, marked its 175th anniversary in April this year.

Ian, originally from Lunan Bay, has worked on a number of high-profile projects in St Andrews, including converting the former Russell Hotel and the old police station on North Road into modern flats.

The Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design (DJCAD) graduate also worked on the contemporary Headon development, 22 Lade Braes, which boasts the town’s first underground car park and was a finalist in the Scottish Design Awards in 2023.

Here, he shares his seven favourite buildings in St Andrews – and why they stand out.

Laidlaw Music Centre

The first building on Ian’s list is St Andrews University’s award-winning Laidlaw Music Centre, designed by London-based architect Flanagan Lawrence.

Opening in 2022, the Queen’s Terrace centre is a creative hub for both students and the community.

Ian says: “The standout is the McPherson Recital Room, with a world-first movable floor and tunable acoustics.

“The building sits beautifully among historic surroundings, framing a new quad and old arboretum.

“It’s also super eco-friendly, designed with sustainability in mind.”

The Byre Theatre

Up next is The Byre Theatre, which has been built and rebuilt three times since it first opened in 1933.

The current building on Abbey Street, which cost £5.5 million to build and opened in 2001, was designed by architects Nicoll Russell Studios of Broughty Ferry.

It is an award-winning building, which became part of the university in 2014, and features a 216-seat auditorium, 80-seat studio theatre, a 30-seat conference room and social spaces.

“The current building is beautifully scaled and full of lovely, tactile details that really connect it to its surroundings,” Ian says.

“Inside, the space has a real theatrical vibe that draws you in.

“Even though the building is now 25 years old, it still feels fresh and timeless – a real testament to thoughtful, enduring design.”

Balgove Golf Course Starter Box

Another St Andrews building Ian loves is The Balgove Golf Course Starter Box, which sits on one of the town’s seven courses.

Also designed by Broughty Ferry-based Nicoll Russell Studios, the award-winning building was created as part of the St Andrews Links headquarters project in July 2020.

Ian says: “The Balgove Golf Course Starter Box might be small, but it’s a real gem.

“It almost feels like a tiny temple to golf.

“Built from timber that echoes the trees around it, the design is carefully considered – it’s genuinely uplifting.”

St Salvator’s Chapel

Ian is also a fan St Salvator’s Chapel, which he admires daily from his office window on Market Street.

Founded in 1450 by Bishop James Kennedy as part of St Salvator’s College, the late Gothic building is the hub of life in St Andrews University.

Ian says: “It still has some beautiful details, like its perpendicular windows, intricate stone carvings, and lovely carved oak pews.

“A lot of its medieval grandeur was lost during the Reformation, but what’s left still gives you that quiet sense of wonder when you step inside.

“One of my favourite features is a little hourglass bracket on the pulpit, used in the late 1500s to time sermons – clearly, long speeches were nothing new!”

The Niblick

There’s no shortage of fantastic views in St Andrews, and Ian’s favourite place to admire them is from The Niblick restaurant.

Located inside The R&A World Golf Museum on Bruce Embankment, the space was refurbished by Broughty Ferry-based Wellwood Leslie Architects in 2024.

Ian says: “This building is all about the views – you get an incredible look over the iconic Old Course, the sweeping West Sands, and the historic R&A Clubhouse.

“It’s been designed with real care and attention to detail, inspired by the style of the Italian architect Carlo Scarpa.

“The light, glassy pavilion seems to float above the solid base of the R&A World Golf Museum.”

J&G Innes

The former home of bookshop J&G Innes, affectionately known by many locals as ‘the Citizen shop’, is also a favourite of Ian’s.

The popular bookshop closed in 2023 after 144 years of trading.

Its ornate premises on the corner of Church Street and South Street are one of the most recognised in the region.

The timber façade was installed by WG Innes in 1927 in tribute to his love of the Arts and Crafts movement.

It was Muir Walker Pride – then known as Walker and Pride – who were commissioned to reimagine the shop in the Liberty style.

Ian says: “It really stands out as a unique piece of architecture in the town.

“The oak-framed frontage was designed to beautifully showcase the goods inside, all while blending in with the historic feel of St Andrews.”

Andrew Melville Hall

Last on Ian’s list is Andrew Melville Hall, the striking student residence designed by the famous Glasgow-born architect, James Stirling, in the 1960s.

It’s now a Category A listed building, and, at first glance, looks a bit like two cruise ships moored into the hillside.

Ian says: “Built in the Brutalist style and clad in textured precast concrete panels, it’s definitely not what you’d call traditionally beautiful. But it is impressive.

“The design is full of rhythm and repetition, with each student room carefully positioned to make the most of the surrounding countryside views.

“What really stands out, though, is the building’s strong geometric layout and how it interacts with the landscape.

“There’s a real contrast between the private rooms and the shared communal spaces – almost monastic in feel, which seems oddly fitting for the historic and contemplative atmosphere of St Andrews.”

‘When we build, let us think that we build forever’

Ian says he draws much of his inspiration from the London-born Victorian philosopher John Ruskin when approaching building design.

One Ruskin quote, in particular, resonates deeply with him: “When we build, let us think that we build forever.

“Let it not be for present delight, nor for present use alone; let it be such work as our descendants will thank us for.”

Ian says: “While putting together a list of my favourite buildings in St Andrews, I kept coming back to this idea – and Ruskin’s belief – that, ‘Quality is never an accident; it is always the result of high intention, sincere effort, intelligent direction, and skilful execution.’

“The buildings I’ve chosen reflect these values, and whether they’re old or new, they possess a timeless quality that will endure.”