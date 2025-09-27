£1 million Fife home in spectacular coastal hillside setting for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£1 million Fife home in spectacular coastal hillside setting for sale

Starleyburn, between Burntisland and Aberdour, boasts far-reaching views across the Firth of Forth.

By Ellidh Aitken
Starleyburn, near Burntisland, is up for sale. Image: Rettie
A £1 million Fife home in a spectacular hillside setting has been put up for sale.

The five-bedroom property between Burntisland and Aberdour has far-reaching views across the Firth of Forth.

The home, named Starleyburn, dates from around 1861 and has been “sympathetically renovated” over time.

Accessed by a private shared road, the grand house is approached through wrought iron gates opening onto a sweeping driveway.

Starleyburn is up for sale for more than £1 million. Image: Rettie
The house is accessed via a private road. Image: Rettie
The access gates. Image: Rettie

Inside, the impressive main hall is filled with period features and leads to a large sitting room with a bay window and a family room overlooking the garden grounds.

A rear corridor provides access to a utility room, the rear porch, and the dining kitchen.

The ground floor also includes a double bedroom with a built-in wardrobe, and a shower room with a WC.

The first floor is accessed via an “elegant” period staircase with a mahogany handrail.

This floor contains the other four bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The property boasts several period features, such as decorative cornicing, ceiling
roses, fireplaces, and window shutters.

Starleyburn has scenic views across the Firth of Forth, which can be enjoyed from both inside the home and the impressive gardens.

Views from the property. Image: Rettie
The entrance hallway. Image: Rettie
The living room. Image: Rettie
The room has a bay window. Image: Rettie
Another of the living areas. Image: Rettie
The room has views of the river. Image: Rettie
The kitchen and dining room. Image: Rettie
The kitchen is fitted. Image: Rettie
The utility room. Image: Rettie
One of the bedrooms. Image: Rettie
Another bedroom. Image: Rettie
The bedrooms are spacious. Image: Rettie
This bedroom enjoys coastal views. Image: Rettie
The family bathroom. Image: Rettie

The garden is mostly enclosed by stone walls, specimen trees and mature shrubs, with generous areas of lawn, meandering paths and walkways.

There is also a decking area to capture the sun and original terrace walls, including stone steps leading down to a dell, which provides access to the kitchen garden

This space has a polytunnel, fruit cages and substantial garden sheds with corrugated iron roofs.

There is also a greenhouse and an orchard with apple, pear and plum trees.

In addition, the stone-built detached workshop with solar panels benefits from water, light and power.

Adjacent to the house is the garden room with a log burner and glass panels providing views over the garden grounds.

The garden has several outbuildings. Image: Rettie
Some of the storage buildings. Image: Rettie
The garden has multiple sections. Image: Rettie
The garden room. Image: Rettie
The garden room sits separate from the house. Image: Rettie

Starleyburn is on the market with Rettie for offers over £1,075,000.

Elsewhere, a £2.2m glass-fronted house on the banks of the River Tay in Perthshire is for sale.

And a £3 million Stirlingshire mansion set on a 37-acre estate has come to the market.

Conversation