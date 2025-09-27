£1 million Fife home in spectacular coastal hillside setting for sale

A £1 million Fife home in a spectacular hillside setting has been put up for sale.

The five-bedroom property between Burntisland and Aberdour has far-reaching views across the Firth of Forth.

The home, named Starleyburn, dates from around 1861 and has been “sympathetically renovated” over time.

Accessed by a private shared road, the grand house is approached through wrought iron gates opening onto a sweeping driveway.

Inside, the impressive main hall is filled with period features and leads to a large sitting room with a bay window and a family room overlooking the garden grounds.

A rear corridor provides access to a utility room, the rear porch, and the dining kitchen.

The ground floor also includes a double bedroom with a built-in wardrobe, and a shower room with a WC.

The first floor is accessed via an “elegant” period staircase with a mahogany handrail.

This floor contains the other four bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The property boasts several period features, such as decorative cornicing, ceiling

roses, fireplaces, and window shutters.

Starleyburn has scenic views across the Firth of Forth, which can be enjoyed from both inside the home and the impressive gardens.

The garden is mostly enclosed by stone walls, specimen trees and mature shrubs, with generous areas of lawn, meandering paths and walkways.

There is also a decking area to capture the sun and original terrace walls, including stone steps leading down to a dell, which provides access to the kitchen garden

This space has a polytunnel, fruit cages and substantial garden sheds with corrugated iron roofs.

There is also a greenhouse and an orchard with apple, pear and plum trees.

In addition, the stone-built detached workshop with solar panels benefits from water, light and power.

Adjacent to the house is the garden room with a log burner and glass panels providing views over the garden grounds.

Starleyburn is on the market with Rettie for offers over £1,075,000.

