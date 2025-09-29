Price-cut for Dundee character home with huge garden bar, sauna and sunroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Price-cut for Dundee character home with huge garden bar, sauna and sunroom

The Victorian property spans nearly 2,000 square feet and comes with three reception rooms.

By Ben MacDonald
Garden bar at Grove Cottage, Coupar Angus Road, Muirhead.
The garden bar is a big selling point. Image: Harmony Homes

A character-packed home outside Dundee, featuring a sauna, sunroom and huge garden bar, has had its price reduced.

The Courier has profiled Grove Cottage in Muirhead, which was on sale with the Chamber Practice for offers over £475,000.

The price has now dropped by £6,000 and is being advertised by Harmony Homes.

Situated on Coupar Angus Road, the detached Victorian villa, built in 1860, spans 1,981 square feet in size.

The entrance into the house comes with a welcoming porch, leading to the grand hallway with access to an open-plan lounge and kitchen.

Bathed in natural light thanks to its large windows, one of the lounge’s main features is a wood-burning stove.

The home is near Dundee. Image: Harmony Homes
Character-packed home near Dundee for sale
The Muirhead home has plenty of character. Image: Harmony Homes
It was built in 1860. Image: Harmony Homes
The hallway. Image: Harmony Homes
The open-plan lounge. Image: Harmony Homes

The modern kitchen is equipped with an American-style fridge freezer with a water dispenser and integrated appliances.

The dining room comes with a wood burner, while a sunroom overlooks the private rear garden.

An office room, WC and the sauna complete the ground floor.

The kitchen. Image: Harmony Homes
The room is connected to the lounge. Image: Harmony Homes
The dining room. Image: Harmony Homes
The sunroom. Image: Harmony Homes
The sun room offers access to the sauna. Image: Harmony Homes
The sauna. Image: Harmony Homes
The office room. Image: Harmony Homes

A split staircase leads to the home’s four bedrooms, as well as a walk-in wardrobe and the family bathroom with freestanding bath and a separate shower.

The loft has been floored and carpeted, offering additional storage.

The large garden grounds are complete with the bar/games room and a sizeable driveway with gates, ensuring plenty of parking space.

The principal bedroom. Image: Harmony Homes
All four of the home’s bedrooms are on the first floor. Image: Harmony Homes
One of four bedrooms. Image: Harmony Homes
The family bathroom. Image: Harmony Homes
The garden. Image: Harmony Homes
The area receives lots of sunlight. Image: Harmony Homes
A large bar is tucked away in the garden. Image: Harmony Homes
Inside the bar and games room. Image: Harmony Homes
Space for parking. Image: Harmony Homes

Traditional walls and metal railings border the home, adding to its character.

The property is being marketed by Harmony Homes for offers over £469,000.

Towards Monifieth, a five-bedroom villa next to Forbes of Kingennie is up for sale.

