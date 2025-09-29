Price-cut for Dundee character home with huge garden bar, sauna and sunroom

A character-packed home outside Dundee, featuring a sauna, sunroom and huge garden bar, has had its price reduced.

The Courier has profiled Grove Cottage in Muirhead, which was on sale with the Chamber Practice for offers over £475,000.

The price has now dropped by £6,000 and is being advertised by Harmony Homes.

Situated on Coupar Angus Road, the detached Victorian villa, built in 1860, spans 1,981 square feet in size.

The entrance into the house comes with a welcoming porch, leading to the grand hallway with access to an open-plan lounge and kitchen.

Bathed in natural light thanks to its large windows, one of the lounge’s main features is a wood-burning stove.

The modern kitchen is equipped with an American-style fridge freezer with a water dispenser and integrated appliances.

The dining room comes with a wood burner, while a sunroom overlooks the private rear garden.

An office room, WC and the sauna complete the ground floor.

A split staircase leads to the home’s four bedrooms, as well as a walk-in wardrobe and the family bathroom with freestanding bath and a separate shower.

The loft has been floored and carpeted, offering additional storage.

The large garden grounds are complete with the bar/games room and a sizeable driveway with gates, ensuring plenty of parking space.

Traditional walls and metal railings border the home, adding to its character.

The property is being marketed by Harmony Homes for offers over £469,000.

