£1.1m Stirlingshire mansion with cottage and gate lodge for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

£1.1m Stirlingshire mansion with cottage and gate lodge for sale

Braendam House, near Thornhill, has an asking price of £1.1 million.

By Isla Glen
Braendam House near Thornhill, Stirlingshire.
Braendam House near Thornhill. Image: Halliday Homes

A Stirlingshire mansion with a cottage and a gate lodge has come to the market for £1.1 million.

Braendam House, near Thornhill, comes with four acres of private grounds.

The “exceptional” property is accompanied by a three-bedroom cottage and two-bedroom gate lodge.

It has been the home of the Lilias Graham Trust, a residential family support charity, for decades.

Braendam House is near Thornhill. Image: Halliday Homes
A view from above. Image: Halliday Homes

Braendam Estate could be used for commercial or residential purposes, subject to permissions.

The eight-bedroom main house features an “impressive” pillared entrance.

On the ground floor is a lounge, wet room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a WC.

Another kitchen, a bedroom, an office, a shower room and two cupboards are also located on this level.

The first floor, which enjoys lots of natural light, has a lounge, kitchen, three bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room.

Then, on the second floor, there are two lounge/kitchen areas, a bathroom and two bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite.

The kitchen and dining area. Image: Halliday Homes
One of the bedrooms. Image: Halliday Homes
The living space. Image: Halliday Homes
There are several kitchen spaces. Image: Halliday Homes

Gate Lodge, which is at the entrance of the estate, offers a renovation opportunity.

It has an open-plan lounge and kitchen, a double bedroom and a shower room, as well as loft space and an additional bedroom.

Halliday Homes says it has “potential for flexible use or development”.

Braendam Gate Lodge. Image: Halliday Homes
The open-plan living area. Image: Halliday Homes

Lily Cottage, constructed in 2015, is a single-storey house.

The stylish property has an open-plan kitchen, dining, and lounge area with a range of integrated appliances.

There are also three bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, one of which has an en-suite bathroom.

It comes with a fully fenced garden and an outdoor shed.

Lily Cottage was built in 2015. Image: Halliday Homes
Inside the property. Image: Halliday Homes

Braendam’s grounds, which are “tranquil” and “private”, span around four acres.

There are also two outbuildings, one of which is used as an office.

The other is a detached garage, equipped with power and further office space.

Braendam House is being marketed by Halliday Homes for £1.1 million.

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, a luxurious mansion near Kippen has come on the market for £3 million.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from Property

The Travelodge on Strathmore Avenue in Dundee. Image: Ryden
Dundee Travelodge building put up for sale for £2.4 million
2
Garden bar at Grove Cottage, Coupar Angus Road, Muirhead.
Price-cut for Dundee character home with huge garden bar, sauna and sunroom
Architect Ged Young, MCRG chair Jean Lee, and cafe manager Craig Trewern. Image: Kim Cessford.
Inside the MAC - the £2.1m Monifieth community centre that nearly didn't happen
5
Starleyburn, near Burntisland, is up for sale. Image: Rettie
£1 million Fife home in spectacular coastal hillside setting for sale
Pirniehall near Croftamie. Image: Knight Frank
New images reveal damage to Stirlingshire mansion as building returns to auction
Ferncroft dates from 1913. Image: Verdala.
Inside beautiful Broughty Ferry Arts and Crafts house - with an extension to remember
We look inside Stirling home designer Fiona Sneddon's house. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Stirling home designer opens the door to her own 100k renovation
Boquan House in Stirlingshire.
Inside luxury £3 million Stirlingshire mansion set on 37-acre estate
Broadgreen,, a house on the banks of the River Tay, near Blairgowrie, in Perthshire.
Spectacular £2.2m glass-fronted house on banks of River Tay in Perthshire for sale
2
The house on Glamis Place has been transformed. Image: Verdala.
Couple transform tired 1930s Dundee house into light-filled, energy efficient home

Conversation