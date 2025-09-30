£1.1m Stirlingshire mansion with cottage and gate lodge for sale

A Stirlingshire mansion with a cottage and a gate lodge has come to the market for £1.1 million.

Braendam House, near Thornhill, comes with four acres of private grounds.

The “exceptional” property is accompanied by a three-bedroom cottage and two-bedroom gate lodge.

It has been the home of the Lilias Graham Trust, a residential family support charity, for decades.

Braendam Estate could be used for commercial or residential purposes, subject to permissions.

The eight-bedroom main house features an “impressive” pillared entrance.

On the ground floor is a lounge, wet room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a WC.

Another kitchen, a bedroom, an office, a shower room and two cupboards are also located on this level.

The first floor, which enjoys lots of natural light, has a lounge, kitchen, three bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room.

Then, on the second floor, there are two lounge/kitchen areas, a bathroom and two bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite.

Gate Lodge, which is at the entrance of the estate, offers a renovation opportunity.

It has an open-plan lounge and kitchen, a double bedroom and a shower room, as well as loft space and an additional bedroom.

Halliday Homes says it has “potential for flexible use or development”.

Lily Cottage, constructed in 2015, is a single-storey house.

The stylish property has an open-plan kitchen, dining, and lounge area with a range of integrated appliances.

There are also three bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, one of which has an en-suite bathroom.

It comes with a fully fenced garden and an outdoor shed.

Braendam’s grounds, which are “tranquil” and “private”, span around four acres.

There are also two outbuildings, one of which is used as an office.

The other is a detached garage, equipped with power and further office space.

Braendam House is being marketed by Halliday Homes for £1.1 million.

