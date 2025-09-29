Dundee Travelodge building put up for sale for £2.4 million

A Dundee Travelodge building has been put up for sale.

The building on Strathmore Avenue has been put on the market for £2.4 million.

However, bosses say the 68-bedroom hotel will remain open despite the sale of the site.

Set over four floors, the building also has a bar, a restaurant and parking for 70 vehicles.

The property is let in its entirety to Travelodge, which still has more than 12 years left on its lease, with rent of £233,515 per year.

The listing from selling agent Ryden says: “Repurposed to a hotel in 2003, the building offers well-maintained accommodation in line with Travelodge’s contemporary brand standards, including en-suite guest rooms, a welcoming reception area, and a bar and breakfast room.

“The property sits on a self-contained site with dedicated on-site car parking in excess of 70 vehicles.

“The site is landscaped to the front and sides, with clear brand signage visible from the surrounding road network.”

A spokesperson for Travelodge said: “We understand that the landlord is selling their investment and this doesn’t impact our occupation or trade.”

