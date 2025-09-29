Dundee Travelodge building put up for sale for £2.4 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Travelodge building put up for sale for £2.4 million

Bosses at the Strathmore Avenue hotel say the venue will remain open.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The Travelodge on Strathmore Avenue in Dundee. Image: Ryden
A Dundee Travelodge building has been put up for sale.

The building on Strathmore Avenue has been put on the market for £2.4 million.

However, bosses say the 68-bedroom hotel will remain open despite the sale of the site.

Set over four floors, the building also has a bar, a restaurant and parking for 70 vehicles.

The property is let in its entirety to Travelodge, which still has more than 12 years left on its lease, with rent of £233,515 per year.

The listing from selling agent Ryden says: “Repurposed to a hotel in 2003, the building offers well-maintained accommodation in line with Travelodge’s contemporary brand standards, including en-suite guest rooms, a welcoming reception area, and a bar and breakfast room.

“The property sits on a self-contained site with dedicated on-site car parking in excess of 70 vehicles.

The building became a hotel in 2003. Image: Ryden
A bedroom in the hotel. Image: Ryden

“The site is landscaped to the front and sides, with clear brand signage visible from the surrounding road network.”

A spokesperson  for Travelodge said: “We understand that the landlord is selling their investment and this doesn’t impact our occupation or trade.”

The Courier has taken a look at other developments involving hotels, shops, restaurants and pubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

