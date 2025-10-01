£2.5m flat in famous St Andrews Old Course building hits market

A £2.5 million flat inside a famous building overlooking the Old Course in St Andrews has hit the market.

The luxury apartment is on the second floor of the iconic Hamilton Grand building, which offers the backdrop for the 18th green at the golf links.

The flat, situated on the corner of Golf Place, also boasts stunning views over the West Sands beach.

The distinctive red sandstone building was formerly known as The Grand Hotel and has previously hosted numerous famous guests, including royalty.

In 2010, it underwent a major transformation, creating a collection of exclusive residential apartments.

Among the features of the building is a 24-hour butler’s desk and a private residents’ lounge with rooftop terrace.

Inside the flat, there is an entrance hall with a cloakroom and a toilet.

The open-plan kitchen and living room includes a fireplace, a breakfast bar, and access to a balcony.

Both bedrooms come with en-suites, with the master bedroom’s en-suite featuring a jacuzzi bathtub and twin glass washbasins.

Hamilton Grand residents enjoy an extensive range of other services, including hospitality at The Old Course Hotel, a golf concierge, and private chefs.

Private parking is also available.

The apartment is being marketed by Savills for offers over £2.55m.

It comes as the Old Course is one of three venues hosting this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, featuring top golfers and celebrities.